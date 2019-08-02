Huawei And The Flow Of Information: First Half Results

Longer-run, Huawei will continue to spread its influence and may even benefit elsewhere in the world because of the US action.

There has been some short-run impact on the company, but Huawei is responding to lessen the blow and continue to expand its influence.

Huawei Technologies has been under a Commerce Department blacklist since May for "security" reasons.

In late June, I wrote about how hard it is to contain the growth and flow of information.

The primary example discussed in that article was the case of Chinese tech giant Huawei Technologies Co. Here is a company that the US government is trying to contain.

In May 2019, the US Commerce Department put Huawei on its blacklist, requiring companies that supplied Huawei with equipment sourced in the United States to obtain licenses.

So, American companies had to stop shipments to Huawei. And, many firms stopped dealing with the Chinese company. This included companies like Alphabet Inc.'s Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL). Furthermore, some companies from the United Kingdom also stopped dealing with Huawei as well.

Huawei is claiming no permanent damage is being done, although things have gotten a little more difficult. Liang Hua, chairman of Huawei's board of directors, reportedly said on Tuesday,

"Neither production nor shipment has been interrupted, not for one single day."

What about the growth and spread of information? How is the government's attempt to constrain Huawei working now? What are the impacts going to be over time?

The company reported that revenues were up 23 percent for the first half of 2019. Not too bad.

But, the company does not give out detailed financials, nor does it discuss in detail the events taking place.

And, there were several things going on during this period.

For example, Raymond Zhong reported in the article just cited above that, year-over-year, revenues rose by 39 percent in the first quarter of 2019, but only by 13 percent in the second quarter when after the blacklisting was put into place.

And from 2014 through 2018, revenue growth averaged 26 percent a year.

We also hear that Huawei experienced Futurewei, the Huawei's US-based research arm laid more than 600 people off, as of Monday, July 22, a substantial amount in this wing of the company. Futurewei, founded in 2001, can no longer transfer US-originated technologies back to Huawei.

How much this will impact the US effort of the company is in discussion. Huawei has only allocated $11 billion for American technology development out of an overall budget for this purpose of $70 billion. The company is still doing massive things elsewhere in the world.

Furthermore, it is reported that smartphone sales in overseas markets…overseas to Huawei…have dropped 80 percent from the total that existed before the blacklisting.

And, finally, there is work that Huawei suppliers have been hurt in this process.

But, the question I am concerned about is how much will this hurt Huawei's overall movement into this space over time?

For one, the US business accounts for only 8 percent of total Huawei sales. The company's efforts can grow elsewhere.

Yuan Yang writes in the Financial Times that only one-third of US semiconductor industry's sales to Huawei have been restricted. Not a big amount by any means. So, not everything Huawei does is being restricted.

And, Huawei makes up 38 percent of China's smartphone market, the world's largest market for smartphones.

Overall smartphone sales by Huawei are up almost 25 percent, year-over-year.

In term of position in this world, the top three vendors of smartphones in the world are, number one, Samsung Electronics Co. (OTC:SSNLF), number two, Huawei, and number three, Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Huawei is playing a real role in the world.

In terms of tougher times ahead, Huawei has 50 5G contracts worldwide, and 11 of these have been added since the constraints were imposed. The truth seems to be that the actions by the US in blacklisting Huawei may have created a backlash that is actually helping the company in areas that it is really emphasizing for the future.

These factors lead into the point I want to make in terms of the spread of information technology and whether or not this spread can be stopped…or, at least, slowed down, by governments or any other organization in the world.

My answer to this is that some success may be achieved in the short-run, but the economics behind the growth and spread of information is just so great that over time, these incentives will win out.

The thing is, after the Commerce Department's restrain was levied, "American tech suppliers swiftly halted shipments to Huawei in response. The Chinese company's founder and chief executive, Ren Zhengfei, predicted in June that revenue this year would be around $30 billion less than previously forecast. That gap alone represents more revenue than Ericsson (OTC:ERIAF), one of Huawei's main rivals in telecom equipment, took in all year in 2018."

But, this is the short-run. The company is responding.

"Speaking this month with a group of Italian journalists, Mr. Ren boasted that Huawei had already patched up 70 to 80 percent of what he called the 'bullet holes' in its products - the ways in which they rely on American-sourced parts or technology." "By the end of the year, he predicted, Huawei will have filled more than 90 percent of these holes." "'We can stand on our own right now,' Mr. Ren said. 'We don't need to depend on the U.S. to continue serving our customers. The more advanced a system is, the more capable we are of standing on our own.'"

In other words, the efforts of the US government to control this process is already failing. Huawei is going to move on into the future and people need to accept this fact and go with the flow. This is just a part of the way the world is these days.

Last week I wrote about Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) Libra and what the future held for it. I gave the same answer I am giving today. Something like Libra is going to happen, whether it is ultimately Facebook's success of that of another. This is the modern world of information technology.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.