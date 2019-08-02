Bearish Sentiment To Continue To Hang Over The Grains Market Led By Weather And Trade

Weather pattern for the most part not expected to be detrimental to crop development over the next couple of weeks.

Investment Thesis

With weather expected to remain favorable for the most part over the next couple of weeks and trade appearing in the news again, look for prices to continue to slide.

Grain markets trade lower on Thursday with weather and trade in focus

On Thursday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 1.60% to $3.9362, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 1.67% to $8.6625 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 1.39% to $4.7925. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Thursday 1.17% ($0.19) to $15.67, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) down 1.55% ($0.23) to $14.93 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 1.70% ($0.09) to $5.22. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 24 hours.

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

On Thursday, the September Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 8 cents to $4.792, with September Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 5 cents to $4.176, resulting in a bearish 62-cent premium of CBOT wheat to KCBT wheat. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.010 to $5.184. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month July futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

Thursday's net export sales report mostly in line with analyst range

The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released its weekly net export sales report for the week ending July 25 Thursday morning.

The 2019/20 wheat export sales for the week ending July 25, 2019, came in at 383,100 metric tons. This came in line with traders' expected range of 299,000-599,000 metric tons. The 383,100 metric tons were down 42% from the prior week and 2% from the four-week average. Main buyers of the old wheat crop last week were from Brazil and the Philippines.

The 2018/19 corn export sales for the week ending July 25, 2019, of 143,100 metric tons exported came in below traders' expectation range of 152,000-406,000 metric tons. The 143,100 metric tons were up 18% from the prior week, but down 43% from the four-week average. The main buyers of the old corn crop last week were Mexico and Japan. For the 2019/20 new corn crop, net export sales for the week ending July 25, 2019, of 129,600 metric tons came in line with traders' range of 102,000-457,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new corn crop last week were from Mexico and unknown destinations.

The 2018/19 soybeans export sales for the week ending July 25, 2019, of 143,100 metric tons exported were in line with traders' expected range of 54,000-245,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the old soybean crop last week were from Japan, China, Mexico, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia. For the 2019/20 new soybean crop, net export sales for the week ending July 25, 2019, of 305,500 metric tons were in line with traders' range of 163,000-463,000 metric tons. The main buyers of the new soybean crop last week were from unknown destinations, China, and Taiwan.

Trade war headlines re-emerge Thursday as the U.S. imposes an additional 10% tariffs on Chinese goods

On the trade front, Trump announced on Thursday that the U.S. will impose an additional 10% tariffs on $300 billion of Chinese goods coming into the U.S. starting September 1. This does not include the $250 billion already tariffed at 25%. According to President Donald Trump, China deciding to re-negotiate the deal triggered the additional tariffs. Furthermore, China agreed to buy U.S. agriculture products in large quantities, but did not come through with it. The news come after U.S. and China resumed trade talks in Shanghai this week.

Weather pattern stable and mostly tranquil highlighted by a warm/hot West U.S. vs. a mild Central and East U.S.; no weather extremes expected across the grain belt

On the weather front, as we enter into the dog days of summer, the weather pattern will be pretty stable nationwide over the next couple of weeks. The bulk of the warmth/heat will primarily be confined across the western half of the country with milder temperatures (anomalies near normal levels) located across the eastern half of the country (including much of the grain belt). As far as the grain belt in itself, the southern Plains or the southwestern portion of the corn/soybean belt will average slightly warmer than normal while the north-northeastern belt will average out near to slightly cooler than normal. Figure 5 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 1-8 day (August 2-9) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 1-8 day (August 2-9) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 8-15 day (August 9-16) upper level/jet stream pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z GFS ensemble (GEFS) depicting the 8-15 day (August 9-16) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Precipitation-wise, there are some isolated concerns in the near term across parts of the central U.S. (particularly the western corn/soybean belt) courtesy of a stalled frontal boundary that's situated on the leeward side or eastern periphery of a persistent and strong mid-upper level ridge over the Rockies/Southwest U.S. Specifically, the areas of concern across the central U.S. include parts of the central Plains (eastern Wyoming, northeast Colorado, western Nebraska, and southwestern South Dakota) into the mid-lower Mississippi Valley (eastern Kansas, western Missouri, northeast Oklahoma, and west-northwest Arkansas) where Flood Watches have been hoisted. Through Sunday, showers and thunderstorms will develop along the aforementioned stationary boundary bringing the potential for excessive rainfall and flash flooding. Anywhere from one to five inches of rain can be expected in the areas under the Flood Watch mentioned above. Figure 9 below is a Day 1 excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding through Friday morning exists.

Source: NOAA

Figure 10 below is a Day 2 excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding from Friday morning to Saturday morning exists.

Source: NOAA

Figure 11 below is a Day 3 excessive rainfall outlook map depicting areas or regions where the potential for excessive rain/flash flooding from Saturday morning to Sunday morning exists.

Source: NOAA

Outside of that, precipitation rates will be near normal levels (not too wet, not too dry) across much of the grain belt, though we may see an uptick in convection/shower and thunderstorm activity from recent days in the 6-14 day time frame. Overall, the weather pattern will continue to be favorable for growth and development of crops across the grain belt. Figure 12 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 13 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a wetter than normal pattern across the High Plains (western belt), Southern Rockies (Monsoon related), and Appalachia with a normal to drier-than-normal pattern elsewhere in the 1-7 day time frame (August 1-8).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 14 is a map from the 12z GEFS depicting a wetter than normal pattern from southwestern Canada to the Ohio Valley with a normal to drier-than-normal pattern elsewhere in the 8-14 day time frame (August 8-15).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Crop progress particularly corn and soybeans will continue to be closely monitored in the weeks ahead after late planting. Currently, more than 50% of both crops are in good to excellent condition. Crop progress reports from farms across the grain belt are sketchy with some farms faring better than others.

The weather pattern over the next couple of weeks appear to lock in with very warm to hot West U.S. vs. a cooler/milder Central and Eastern U.S. Temperatures overall across the grain belt look to average near normal levels with some areas coming in slightly cooler than normal (north-northeast grain belt) and some areas coming in slightly warmer than normal (south-southwest grain belt). The corn and soybean crop will not be in danger of being damaged with cooler weather, though it could take away some very important growing degree days/units from the crops (especially those planted very late). Temperature trends for the 6-16 day period will be monitored very closely in the days ahead. Right now temperatures are not much of a concern.

In terms of precipitation, most areas will be near normal levels over the next week outside of the western belt where rates will be wetter than normal. In the 8-14 day period, rates for the most part look to be near normal though we could see an uptick in precipitation across the majority of the corn/soybean belt. Nothing extreme though as precipitation looks to be mostly scattered and the atmosphere lacking moisture/instability. That said, weather should continue to support crop development over the next couple of weeks at least with no signs of anything extreme. Therefore, weather over the next couple of weeks shouldn't trigger a serious rally and should support continued bearish sentiment.

Trade headlines appeared in the news on Thursday and are something to continue to keep watch on. The uncertainties surrounding this could apply additional downside pressure on prices. Overall, look for prices to continue to slide with weather and trade in focus.

