Forward Air Is Reasonably Priced

The demand for transport is expected to increase at 3.4% annually until 2050, providing long-term security for Forward Air's logistics services.

Forward Air Corporation (NASDAQ:FWRD) operates as a logistics company in the transport industry. The company has an established history of growth and its stock is reasonably priced. I think the stock would suit investors with a long-term view.

Second Quarter Results

Forward Air produced solid second quarter results after the slump seen in the first quarter. The company’s second quarter revenue came in at $345.8 million which was up 7.6% from the first quarter and up 4.8% from the second quarter in 2018.

Forward Air’s second quarter diluted earnings come in at $0.78 which was up 22% from the first quarter, but earnings were still down 4.9% from the second quarter in 2018. However, the company’s earnings are still higher now than they were two years ago in Q2 2017.

The following chart shows that Forward Air’s quarterly revenue and earnings have recovered from the first quarter slump.

Forward Air data by ADVFN

Forward Air’s trailing P/E multiple is 19.4x with a stock price of $61. The average trailing P/E for its industry is 15.0 (based on csimarket.com data for the Transport and Logistics industry) which means that Forward Air’s trailing P/E is higher than its industry average.

The company’s book value multiple is 3.1x. Forward Air pays a dividend with a forward yield of 1.18% and a trailing yield of 1.08%.

The Long-Term View

Forward Air has produced decent growth over the last decade. The chart below shows the company's revenue and earnings trend along with the next two years of consensus forecasts.

Forward Air data by ADVFN

As the above chart shows, Forward Air’s revenue has steadily increased over the last decade which is forecast to continue increasing into 2020. Forward Air’s earnings have trended higher at an average rate of 20% per year and are expected to increase 12% for 2020.

Business Model

Forward Air is a transportation logistics company operating in the United State and Canada. Forward Air's role is to arrange transports services for supply companies. Suppliers need to deliver the goods or materials that they provide, but rather than organize the transport themselves (which can be time consuming involving quotes to get better prices), they utilize the services of logistics company such as Forward Air. The advantage to the supplier is twofold.

1. The supplier does not need to spend time arranging a suitable and economical transport service.

2. The supplier’s transport costs are lower. Since the logistics company provides the service to many suppliers, the transport companies receive more business and thereby offer lower rates.

Logistics companies like Forward Air act as a go-between so that neither the supplier companies nor the transport companies need to concern themselves with obtaining customers. Essentially, logistics companies do this and charge a fee for the service. However, the fee revenue collected varies with demand for transport and the demand for transport is dependant on the demand for the goods that the supply companies sell.

The demand for transport is tied directly to the demand for goods. Over the longer term the amount of goods sold will continue to increase along with the increase in the population. This means there are more people to purchase goods and the suppliers need to transport these goods sold. This benefits the transport industry which in turn benefits Forward Air who arranges the transport for the suppliers. The increase in demand for transport is estimated to triple by 2050 with a projected annual growth rate of 3.4%.

Forward Air competes with Echo (NASDAQ:ECHO) and Landstar (NASDAQ:LSTR). From the suppliers perspective, I don't see any difference or preference for using either of these logistics companies. Which one the supplier chooses probably has more to do with personal preference and past experience with the company.

Growth Risks

While I don't have any concerns with Forward Air's growth over the longer term, in the short term I think the greatest risk is a slowing economy, as this would lead to lower transport demand and hence lower demand for Forward Air's services. This will also affect Forward Air's competitors.

I personally like to keep track of some basic economic indicators so that I can judge the strength of the economy and make a judgment on how this would impact Forward Air’s growth.

An economic report I like to follow is the monthly Industrial Production report produced by the Federal Reserve Bank which shows that Industrial Production has declined to growth rate of 1.3% (year on year) for the June 2019 report.

The economy is at risk of a recession when the index falls below zero. While the Industrial Production has declined down to 1.3% from the 5% level from earlier this year, the index values do tend to swing around a fair bit. At present the index is still well above zero and it’s not unusual for the index to track around one to two percent for months on end before increasing again.

Another economic report I like to follow is the nonfarm employees report produced by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The number of employees has currently increased by 1.7 percent year on year for the June 2019 report. This has been fairly consistent over the last few years having range from 1.4% to 1.9%.

Through personal experience I have found that when the number of employees stops increasing the economy then really starts to struggle. This poses a problem for transport logistics companies like Forward Air. Consumer confidence typically falls when the unemployment rate increases. People naturally spend less money when they are worried about employment and this reduces the amount of goods purchased. This in turn reduces the demand to transport those goods.

At present, I think the economy is sufficiently strong to support Forward Air’s growth as the nonfarm employees index has been fairly consistent in recent years and the Industrial Production is well above zero.

Stock Valuation

Forward Air has a history of strong growth with its revenue increasing at 14% per year and its earnings increasing at an average rate of 20% per year over the last decade. The company’s earnings are expected to increase 12% heading into 2020. The PEG (Price Earnings divided by the earnings growth rate) can be used to arrive at a valuation based on its expected earnings growth.

Based on Forward Air's stock price of $61 and a forecast earnings growth rate of 12%, I can calculate a forward PEG of around 1.4 with a 2020 P/E multiple of 16.3x.

As most growth stocks have forward PEG's the 1.5 to 2.5 range, I think Forward Air is reasonably priced since it's forward PEG of 1.4 is at the low end of that range.

Stock Chart

As an active investor I personally like to view stock charts so that I can see whether the stock has been responding to its fundamentals.

Forward Air chart by StockCharts.com

Over the last decade Forward Air’s stock price has trended higher and peaked in 2018. The stock market pulled in the later part of 2018 and the stock pulled back with the market. The stock then rallied this year as the stock market resumed its uptrend, but the stock did recently pullback again. The stock has traded upwards in line with its revenue and earnings growth over the last decade.

In the short-term I think the stock would trade back up to its 2018 high. Over the longer term, I think that Forward Air’s stock price will continue higher in line with its future growth potential.

Conclusion

Forward Air is a transport logistics company with a solid history of growth. The company's revenue is sensitive to the state of the economy, which I think is sufficiently strong to support the company’s growth for 2020.

Forward Air is reasonably priced for a growth stock. While the company’s future growth will vary along with the strength of the economy, over the longer term there will always be a requirement for transportation services which is expected to grow at 3.4% until 2050. I think that Forward Air would make a solid investment for value focused investors with a long-term view and the stock also pays a modest dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.