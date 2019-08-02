Abraxas Petroleum: 2019 Production Guidance May Be Trimmed Due To Bakken Midstream Constraints

Abraxas should have a decent amount of liquidity for now, but will probably want to avoid its debt increasing anymore.

Abraxas has encountered third-party midstream issues before, and the Bakken in general has seen its production constrained by midstream issues now.

It appears that there is some risk that Abraxas Petroleum (AXAS) will report negative news with its Q2 2019 earnings report. Abraxas' well-level results have tended to be fairly strong in the past, but it has frequently run into various third-party midstream issues. With Bakken operators tending to report substantial issues with midstream constraints that have lasted longer than expected, I think that Abraxas may end up trimming its 2019 guidance a bit.

Potential Issues

Abraxas has frequently had challenges with third-party midstream delays and outages that have resulted in production curtailments and additional gas flaring. These midstream issues have occurred at times when other Bakken producers may not have reported significant midstream issues themselves. However, various reports from Bakken operators indicate that midstream constraints are a significant factor now and may continue to impact production until late 2019. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) reported that its Q2 2019 Bakken production was affected by around 3% due to the impact of midstream constraints, while Northern Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:NOG) reported that its Q2 2019 production was affected by close to 7%.

Abraxas had already factored in gas flaring into its original 2019 guidance to a certain extent, but the extent and duration of the Bakken midstream constraints appear to be bigger and longer than most companies originally anticipated.

Abraxas' Updated 2019 Outlook

Thus I would now estimate that Abraxas may end up with around 10,250 BOEPD in production during 2019. This is reduced by the potential impact of Bakken midstream constraints, as well as its non-operated Bakken divestiture and the West Texas dry gas shut-ins (due to low prices).

In this scenario, Abraxas may end up with $133 million in revenues after hedges at current strip prices. Abraxas' realised price for natural gas and NGLs is likely to be pretty low, with only its South Texas production (8% of Q1 2019 natural gas production) getting decent regional prices.

Units Price Per Unit Revenue ($ Million) Oil (Barrels) 2,544,050 $50.00 $127 Natural Gas [Mcf] 3,928,313 $1.00 $4 NGL (Barrels) 542,481 $8.00 $4 Hedge Value -$2 Total $133

Abraxas is projected to have $143 million in cash expenditures in this scenario, resulting in around $10 million in projected cash burn during 2019.

$ Million Lease Operating Expense $25 Production Tax $11 Cash SG&A $11 Interest Expense $10 Capital Expenditures $86 Total $143

Leverage And Valuation

Due to the lower estimated production and weaker commodities prices, Abraxas is now projected to generate around $88 million EBITDAX in 2019, excluding hedges. The company's year-end net debt may end up around $176 million, which would result in its leverage ending up around 2.0x at the end of 2019. This is getting towards the high end of the comfortable range, although probably still acceptable. Abraxas had a $217.5 million borrowing base at last report, so it has a bit of room remaining, although it will likely want to avoid more than minor increases in debt at this point.

At $0.79 per share, Abraxas is trading at around 3.5x unhedged 2019 EBITDAX. This is a fairly low multiple, although if oil drops further (perhaps to around $50 WTI oil), Abraxas may be somewhat vulnerable. Its Bakken wells deliver good returns at $50 WTI oil (midstream constraints aside), but its Delaware Basin wells need to do a fair bit better than their 2018 type curves to deliver decent returns at $50 WTI oil. Abraxas' 2018 Delaware Basin type curves call for around 15% or lower IRRs at $50 WTI oil. While it has tended to deliver better than type curve results, at $50 WTI oil, the economics may still be marginal without further improvements.

Source: Abraxas Petroleum

Conclusion

Abraxas seems likely to be affected by the substantial midstream constraints that have affected Bakken production for various companies. This may result (along with the effect of West Texas gas shut-ins and its non-operated Bakken divestiture) in Abraxas trimming its 2019 production guidance. I estimate that the company may now have a modest amount of cash burn at current strip prices. It will thus need to be careful to manage its liquidity going forward and prevent its leverage from becoming excessive (projected at around 2.0x at the end of 2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.