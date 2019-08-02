Factor Tilt Performance: July 2019

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In this series, I have been covering seven different factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - that have delivered long-run outperformance. Since I began authoring this monthly series of articles, return dispersion of the factor tilts has never been so tight. They tend to work in different market environments, so the tight return range in July was anomalous.

In the table below, you can see this narrow return distribution over the last month. Each strategy ranged from a monthly return of +0.51% for Value (RPV) to +1.83% for Momentum (MTUM). More importantly than the one month view; however, all of these strategies have delivered absolute outperformance versus the broad market benchmark (far right column) over the trailing 20 years. Information below is from the underlying indices for these strategies. These strategies have delivered structural alpha for investors over multiple business cycles. By showing rolling returns and an updated discussion of relative performance of these strategies, I hope to positively inform portfolio construction decisions for Seeking Alpha readers.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value, Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), (SDY), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P index. Momentum draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for dividend growth and quality, suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness. Some idiosyncratic stories and Industrial-led weakness in Dividend Aristocrats with large Chinese presences has driven modestly higher volatility for Dividend Growth versus Low Volatility in recent months.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

With returns so tightly clustered in July, the themes remain largely unchanged month-over-month. Low Volatility has produced dominant returns over the last year. Momentum, which has at times had a Low Volatility bias, as well as Quality, and Dividend Growth have also bested the market over the last year. Given the rate rally we have seen post-Fed, these more rate-sensitive stocks have continued to outperform.

Size and Value have been the laggards. Both tend to do better early in an economic expansion, and have weakened as the market has priced in a rising probability that economic growth is weakening. If this turns out to be a mid-cycle lull that sees the economy reignite, these beaten down factors could recover and outperform.

In Stocks Returns After 1st Fed Cuts, I covered the one-year forward returns of various stock strategies from the date of the first Fed cut. It was instructive to see that cuts viewed retrospectively as "mid-cycle" - like 1995 and 1998 - saw strong forward returns. Easing policy too late in the cycle - 2001 and 2007 - saw negative returns.

Chairman Powell made the case in his public appearance after the FOMC meeting that this was a mid-cycle cut. While the data above suggests that markets should view that proclamation favorably, the markets over-reacted to the idea that his limited dovishness meant less future policy easing. The Fed was always going to have a difficult time appeasing market participants who wanted more aggressive rate cuts without appearing alarmist at the prospect of slowing growth.

In July, the markets waited to take their cues from the Fed and returns were tightly clustered. In the short-run post-Fed, it has been a flight-to-quality and defensive equity strategies have outperformed on a relative basis. The forward returns of the market - and the relative returns of these factor tilt strategies - will be driven by whether this is a mid or late cycle cut. I am still in the former camp, but incoming economic data will refine that view over time.

Disclaimer: My articles may contain statements and projections that are forward-looking in nature, and therefore, inherently subject to numerous risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. While my articles focus on generating long-term risk-adjusted returns, investment decisions necessarily involve the risk of loss of principal. Individual investor circumstances vary significantly, and information gleaned from my articles should be applied to your own unique investment situation, objectives, risk tolerance, and investment horizon.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV,IJR,RPV,SDY,NOBL,RSP,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.