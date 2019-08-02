Swallowing Kraft-Heinz Warrants A Strong Stomach

Given the right expectations and stomach lined with lead, however, I believe there's recession-proof profit to be had at this time.

At this juncture, my expectation has been lowered as to what the company may or may not achieve over the long term.

It's no secret that opportunities in this market are scarce. I've been mostly on the sidelines for a while now, and the conditions have also made me re-evaluate some of my holdings and their long-term potential. One of those holdings, and one I've been wanting to get back to is Kraft-Heinz (KHC). The company represents a not-inconsiderate portion of my international portfolio and is one of the only holdings therein currently stained with a red mark in my Excel sheet.

It's at a loss - and one above 15%, even including generous dividend payouts. While I don't want to be selling stocks at a loss, or even at a profit - I'm a conservative dividend investor - this sort of movement indicates a fatal flaw in my initial investment consideration.

Now, I'm of course not the only one who's KHC position is in the red. Many I know have thrown in the towel and sold out at a loss. Me? I remain, however, and while I personally won't be loading up further at this time due to overexposure, I did buy a small batch back at $29/share, and I am, at this time, considering buying more of the company. Why?

Well, let's revise the thesis presented in "Kraft Heinz Spilled Ketchup On My Portfolio "

A return to KHC - what's changed?

Over the past few months since my original article, a few things have happened with the once-august food giant.

S&P warned on the company back in March after a failure to submit its annual filing. The company was put on review. Nasdaq did the same thing, warning on the company for noncompliance.

The company brought in an Anheuser-Busch (BUD) executive as the next CEO.

Multiple warnings by several banks, including Credit Suisse.

The company actually went out of compliance with NASDAQ.

The company is selling off businesses and brands as though its Black Friday, including prospective sales of Breakstone Dairy, Ore-Ida potatoes and Plasmon baby foods. Several of these have been put on hold, however, citing low interest on the market.

Shares of the food giant are down almost 50% on a yearly basis.

While my personal holding is down far less than 50% (~21.20% including dividends), the picture that's painted from the news out of the KHC headquarters is not one that's positive at this time.

However, a lot of this news is also not based in key company fundamentals, but is based on expectations, failed expectations, forward beliefs, lack of trust in the new CEO given his history (a lack of trust that I share, by the way), and the general question:

Just where is Kraft-Heinz going with all of this?

I know what the company says, of course. Revitalizing "dusty old brands" and achieving "organic growth". ZBB is being thrown around like a mantra (Zero-Base Budgeting). (Source: Reuters) Me, I think there's a reason why ZBB isn't used widely - and it might lead to negative effects.

Let's begin by taking a look at the actual restatement of the financials to see where we are today in terms of fundamentals.

Financials restated - things aren't looking all that bad

Something we must take into consideration is that part of why the stock is at the depressed, historical valuation of 10.27 times recently submitted earnings (P/E) when it's used to trading at almost 30 times earnings, is that the SEC investigation, the failure to submit an annual report and all of the hubbub surrounding these circumstances have taken a serious bite out of the company's perceived valuation and market cap.

However, because the company seems to believe that the restated financials will pass the SEC's watchful eyes, the worst in terms of this risk (SEC/Investigation/Dodgy financials) may have passed at this time. The restated financials were submitted on June 7th and can be found here.

Even the restated financials do show a massive loss for 2018 - but this loss was expected. Nothing was going to change regarding the massive impairment charges/writedowns. Just like was the case with Swedish banks Nordea (OTCPK:NRBAY) and companies such as VW (OTCPK:VWAGY) during their scandals, the annual numbers need to be taken with a grain of salt when one-time charges of such magnitude are included.

As such, we'll look at other numbers.

Going by the non-GAAP measurement EBITDA, we can see an 8.3% decrease for FY18 compared to FY17, related primarily due to cost increases, FX, input costs, and investments.

However, while we can point to this decrease and confirm that yes, an 8.3% decrease in EBITDA even prior to impairment charges is something the company needs to get on top of - it's not nearly enough justification for a share price drop from $90/share to below $30 in less than two years and a P/E-valuation that's barely a third of what it once was. Why?

Because, as many other contributors have noted, several key metrics tracking company sales, metrics that do matter as well and are indicative in particular when one-time charges are applied to overall results, aren't looking all that bad in the least.

(Source: SEC)

Sales, both net sales and organic net sales, are up, or at the very least, stable, with drivers being located in EMEA and international regions, showing robust growth.

The impairment charge/write-down really threw the annual numbers for 2018 into flux - and even without these charges, the fact is that 2018 still wouldn't have been an especially good year for KHC when seen in the larger picture.

(Source: InvestorPlace)

My point is, however, that the market is trading the company as though it was a fundamentally broken business which risks not only of short-term volatility in the extreme but bordering on troubles on the level with a potential chapter 11 or 8.

And I don't see that as an assumption something that is in any way, shape or form backed up by underlying financials. In fact, going simply by the company's earnings unadjusted by write-offs and assuming that the company wasn't in the hand of people notorious for, according to some, destroying brands and shareholder value, the company would look incredibly appealing on paper at this time going by valuation.

Current views on Kraft-Heinz - what'll happen going forward?

However, that is not the case.

Kraft-Heinz is in the hands (at least partially) of people I consider questionable at best, and at worst can be said to make the company uninvestable, despite Warren Buffets presence. As such, let me begin by stating some forward expectations for this company.

Going into my investment, I don't ever expect Kraft-Heinz to be trading at historical valuations, share price or P/E-valuations again.

I don't believe investors can use historical justifications for investing in this stock. Given all the suggested divestments, writedowns and other things, the thing that's clear here is that Kraft-Heinz is going to be, and is a very different company from what it once was.

Any sort of forward expectation on returns is going to use extremely conservative expectations/metrics. I will never expect this company to trade at 20+ P/E until things become clearer, which a year or so ago had been an expectation I might have been laughed at for having.

The company's strategical focus is on managing the debt-laden sheet, divesting non-core businesses and improving/rejuvenating core businesses. While I can't speak for the divestment of businesses, as this doesn't seem to be going all that well with the exception of the Canadian cheese business, I do believe that the core businesses such as Kraft, Philadelphia, Cheez-Whiz, and others are things the company will succeed with going forward. As I noted in my previous article, the products are integral and loved by millions/billions - and I don't see this changing anytime soon.

Recent sales numbers support this assumption.

The company's long-term debt is, of course, a massive problem going forward - it increased from barely $10B back in 2013 to a massive $30B in 2018. The company's strategies, including divestments of non-core businesses and tools such as ZBB, will help to address this somewhat, but the uphill battle for the company is likely still to be going on for years.

Priority one is debt management, due to the fact that a rating downgrade will come unless the company manages to lower its leverage (or rather, it's not allowed to stay at 4.5X+ for all that much longer). The divestments of businesses thus far combined with the conservative budgeting practices now in play should at the very least secure the debt reduction required to prevent that from happening.

(Source: Food Business news)

When buying Kraft-Heinz at this time, you're buying a company that's in the midst of handling de-leveraging and is trying, through the use of a large marketing budget, to improve product distribution and brand awareness across its areas. The company will then, after 2020, try to sustain such top-line momentum from further innovation, marketing channel development and continued, active portfolio management.

This speaks of continued challenges and further potential divestitures. This is nothing new, not to KHC and not to companies in this space. I think the more interesting question is what needs to happen in order for the share price of KHC to start to appreciate once more, in order to build a case for when an investor can expect a turnaround.

I believe the key here is to be initially delivering on the stated 2019 plan.

(Source: February 2019 Presentation)

Which the company seems to have begun doing. Fulfillment of the guided EBITDA of 6.3B-6.5B will also be key just as to how the market will react.

All of these factors paint a picture of a company fighting an uphill battle on several battlefields at once - with several key worries and risks that can be considered fundamental. The only thing the company seems to have going for it at this time is the historic strength and belovedness of its key brands, and its incredibly depressed valuation.

Valuation at this time

The question to me isn't really "Is this enough to hang your hat on?" with regard to company brands, the question to me becomes what one should pay for a company in this situation - with the answer obviously being: "Not much".

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

Thankfully, the market agrees with this assumption and gives us a rarely-before-seen discount in this stock at this time. However, given the conditions the stock is currently trading under, if the discount wasn't approaching historical lows, I wouldn't even have written the article.

In my mind, there are few greater risk that can be taken in the consumer defensive sector than investing in Kraft Heinz at this time.

(Source: F.A.S.T Graphs)

This forecasting is based on the belief that KHC will manage to clear the SEC issues and manage to at least achieve some semblance of meeting the guided EBITDA/profit goals set for 2019-2020, in which case one could look at an almost 19%-annual return on a consumer defensive with a current 5% yield.

However, it's important to note that even in the case that KHC continues to trade in the low 30's for the next 2 years, you won't be losing your money - even if you won't be making market-beating returns.

As I said, investing in this company or justifying an investment from any perspective into KHC at this juncture is a tricky thing to justify because of the large number of unknowns and risks.

We could say that yeah, KHC will return to a P/E of at least 20 or above, and as such will see annual returns of nearly 40%! But while such development is theoretically possible, counting on it to occur over the next 1-3 years would, in my mind, be downright foolish.

Thesis update

The question in my mind when writing this article was, does KHC have a place in a dividend investor's portfolio today, given the current company uncertainty and risk profile, when its only strength and positive is the belovedness and strength of its historic brands (and arguably somewhat stable sales/food safety quality)?

My answer to this remains two-fold, and the core belief I hold that the company's main brands aren't going anywhere is essential to my investment thesis for Kraft-Heinz.

I do believe:

the likelihood for company turnaround in some way remains high long-term.

the stock is excessively oversold, with investors exiting merely because of a large loss or uncertainty. There is, of course, little comfort to be said to those who invested at $80-$90/share - I don't believe the share price will return to these valuations.

Because of this, I do consider the stock investable and a justification exists for having it in your portfolio - it's simply a consumer defensive with an above-average level of risk.

However, I also believe that there are companies that you should own prior to owning KHC - simply from a risk-management perspective. KHC offers consumer defensive diversification for a portfolio - and could be treated as such after you have exposure to similar, or other stocks.

Yes, it has a higher risk, but the core business, including the brands therein, remain inherently profitable and sales numbers remain good. So KHC as a component in a dividend portfolio next to companies like Coca-Cola (KO), General Mills (GIS), J.M. Smucker (SJM) and others, is in my view not a "bad" thing - if you're willing to give the company time to return to profitability while cashing in on a 5% dividend. This is, after all, is significantly above sector average. When viewed through this lens, investing in KHC doesn't seem all that crazy.

However, you should avoid investing in KHC if you believe the company lacks the long-term strength to proceed with its turnaround, even for its fundamental/core brands, or if you believe such a turnaround is ways off. What could also discourage investing at this stage is if you believe the stock could go lower even from current levels (which I have a hard time seeing).

Overall, however, the negative financial and regulatory factors seem to be subsiding as the company is restating 2018 results. As long as other negative factors don't arise and as long as the company's core business remains sound and isn't impacted too heavily by the company's ZBB fiscal/conservative policies, there's a real chance that there's upside here starting as early as late 2019/early 2020. Even if that doesn't materialize, the underlying value in the core business could be considered strong enough to convince investors to cash in on a long-term 5% dividend yield while the company returns to profit.

All in all, I see enough upside in KHC at this point to recommend a "BUY", albeit with the considerations mentioned in the thesis.

Recommendation

As of a share price of ~$31/share, my recommendation for KHC remains a "BUY", provided the investor safeguard through conservative allocation and is aware of the short-term risks surrounding the business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GIS, SJM, KHC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.