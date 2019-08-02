Buy Visa: Great Total Return And A Cash Machine

Visa’s three-year forward CAGR of 17%, is great and will give you good growth with the increasingly growing world economy and population and is defensive in this trade war period.

Visa’s total return over-performed the Dow average for my 55 month test period by 71.50%, which is great and makes up for the low yield of 0.6%.

Visa (V), a credit card processing and service company, is a buy for the total return investor. Visa has steady growth and has plenty of cash flow, which it uses to increase the dividend each year and buy back shares. I think this is an opportunity to buy a great growing business at a discount. Visa's is 0.4% of The Good Business Portfolio, my IRA portfolio of good business companies that are balanced among all styles of investing. I want to increase the portfolio's growth companies, and Visa fits the bill.

When I scanned the five-year chart, Visa has a good chart going up and to the right in a steady, strong slope for all five years with a small dip at the end of 2018. This is the kind of chart you like to see, strong up and steady in good and bad times.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am reviewing. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update to Guidelines, August 2018". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return, and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Visa passes 10 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, a good score (a good score is 10 or 11). These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Visa does not meet my dividend guideline of having dividends increase for 8 of the last ten years and having a minimum of 1% yield, with 11 years of increasing dividends and a 0.6% yield. Visa is, therefore, a poor choice for the dividend income investor. The 5-year average payout ratio of dividends is low at 21%. After paying the dividend, this leaves cash remaining for investment in expanding the business, increasing the dividend, and buying back shares. I have a capitalization guideline where the capitalization must be greater than $10 Billion. Visa easily passes this guideline. Visa is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $388 Billion up $48 Billion from the last quarter. Visa's 2019 projected cash flow at $13 Billion is good, allowing the company to have the means for company growth and buying back shares. I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses and my RMD with a CAGR of 7%. My dividends provide 3.3% of the portfolio as income, and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.2% plus an inflation cushion of 1.8%. The three-year forward CAGR of 17% far exceeds my guideline requirement. This good future growth for Visa can continue its uptrend benefiting from the continued growth in the worldwide economy. My total return guideline is that total return must be greater than the Dow's total return over my test period. Visa passes this guideline since the total return is 123.02%, more than the Dow's total return of 51.52%. Looking back five years, $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $33,700 today. This makes Visa a great investment for the total return investor looking back, that has future growth as the world economy continues to grow. One of my guidelines is that the S&P CFRA rating must be three stars or better. Visa's S&P CFRA rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $200, passing the guideline. Visa's price is presently 9% below the target. Visa is under the target price at present and has a relatively high PE ratio of 32, making Visa is a fair buy at this entry point with steady growth to continue for the long-term investor. One of my guidelines is would I buy the whole company if I could. The answer is yes. The total return is great and makes Visa a good business to own for growth long term while the small dividend yield gives you some income. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all, what makes Visa interesting is the potential long-term growth of the economy and world population, giving you a growth investment with a company that has a growing demand going forward. Further expansion into foreign countries will drive company growth.

Total Return and Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Visa strongly over-performs against the Dow baseline in my 55-month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 55 month test period (starting January 1, 2015, and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2017, and other years that had a fair and bad performance. The great total return of 123.02% makes Visa a great investment for the total return investor. Visa has a below-average dividend yield of 0.6% and has had increases for 11 years, making Visa a poor choice for the dividend income investor.

The Dow's 55 Month total return baseline is 51.52%.

Company name 55 Month total return The difference from the Dow baseline Quarterly dividend percentage Visa 123.02% 71.50% 0.6%

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on July 23, 2019, Visa reported earnings that beat expected by $.05 at $1.37, compared to last year at $1.20. Total revenue was higher at $5.84 Billion more than a year ago by 11.5% year over year and beat expected revenue by $140 Million. This was a great report with bottom-line beating expected and the top line increasing with a good increase compared to last year. The next earnings report will be out late October 2019 and is expected to be $1.33 compared to last year at $1.00 a good increase.

The graphic below gives a summary of the third-quarter results.

Source: Visa 3rd quarter earnings call slides

Business Overview

Visa's is the largest credit card servicing company in the United States and foreign countries.

As per excerpts from Reuters:

Visa is a payments technology company that connects consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities to electronic payments. The Company operates through payment services segment. The Company's transaction processing network facilitates authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions and enables to provide its financial institution and merchant clients a range of products, platforms, and value-added services. The Company is a retail electronic payment network based on payments volume, number of transactions, and the number of cards in circulation.

Overall, Visa's is a great business with 17% CAGR projected growth as the worldwide economy grows going forward with the increasing demand for more credit card processing. The good earnings and revenue growth provides Visa the capability to continue its growth as the business increases by foreign expansion.

The graphic below shows the growth of the payment volumes for the last quarter.

Source: Visa 3rd quarter earnings call slides

The Fed has kept interest rates low for some years, and on December 19, 2018, they raised the base rate of 0.25%, which was expected. I believe that they will go slow in 2019, which should help keep the economy on a growth path. If infrastructure spending can be increased, this will even increase the United States growth going forward with better economics for the consumer. At the March 20 meeting, the Fed lowered United States GDP projection for 2019 which they said are getting to neutral on the economy, projecting no rate increases for 2019. The Fed meeting Statement was a wait and see and a bit more dovish than the last meeting. At the June 2019 meeting, the Fed suggested that there could be one or two rate cuts this year. On July 31 the Fed reduced the interest rate by 0.25% and the market went down.

From July 23, 2019, earnings release Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said:

It is clear from our strong results today that the business continues to perform well as we simultaneously invest to deliver growth in the medium to long term. So, let’s start with our third-quarter results. Revenue growth was better than expected at 11% or 13% on a constant dollar basis. Payments volume growth was 9% on a constant dollar basis or almost 10% excluding China, which continued to be impacted by some runoff of our dual-branded cards that captured domestic volumes and had limited impact on our revenue. Cross border growth rebounded up 3 points from last quarter, and client incentives were lower than anticipated. Processed transaction growth accelerated to 12%. Adjusted expense growth was 10%, reflecting marketing investments, the impact of the new revenue accounting standard, and a number of nonrecurring items. And adjusted EPS growth was 14%, lapping a low adjusted tax rate of 18% last year. As we look ahead to the future, we’re pursuing our strategy by investing in growing and enhancing our network, including capturing new payment flows, building out our acceptance footprint and expanding our base of clients. We’re building our arsenal of value-added capabilities that could be components on our network or on other networks, what we call network-agnostic, and see we’re fortifying key bedrock pillars of the business, talent, technology, security, and the brand. Against this backdrop, this quarter, we announced several strategic acquisitions and investments that will accelerate our progress in capturing new payment flows and extend the boundaries of our capabilities and our network. First, we assume control of Earthport in early May and are pleased to say that as of July 4th, we’ve obtained full legal ownership. Earthport provides cross-border payment services via a network that connects with local ACH system with direct connections in 88 countries. Before Earthport, through our Visa Direct capabilities, our debit credentials and ATM network, Visa could reach about half of the bank accounts. With Earthport, we’ve become a network of networks and have extended reach to over 99% of bank accounts in the 88 countries, including the top 50 markets. Also in the quarter, we announced the acquisitions of Verifi and tokenization business from Rambus, which will help us in our development of network agnostic services and will be integrated with our existing suite of tokenization, fraud management, and risk solutions. This tokenization acquisition will enable Visa to extend the security and convenience of tokenization to all types of transactions, including the ability to support domestic card network, account-based, and real-time payment systems. Before this acquisition, Visa could turn a 16-digit Visa credential into a token, but now we can tokenize a bank account, a domestic card network credential or a ticket. Last week, we announced the acquisition of Payworks, a point of sale software solution, which enables acquirers to support merchant terminal payments via the cloud. This enables merchants to seamlessly and quickly implement new functionalities, such as adding new payment types, thereby creating better customer experiences and lower merchant operating costs. So, in summary, it was an exciting quarter for Visa with strong results, strategic acquisitions, and growth in partnerships.

This shows the feelings of top management for the continued growth of the Visa business and shareholder return with an increase in future growth. Visa has good constant growth and will continue as the world economy grows.

The graphic below shows the guidance for 2019 for the company growth.

Source: Visa 3rd quarter earnings call slides

Takeaways

Visa is a great investment choice for the total return growth investor with it's well above average total return. The Good Business Portfolio has started a small position of 0.4% of the portfolio and intends to add to the position when cash is available. If you want a steady growing good total return, in a growing business Visa may be the right investment for you.

Recent Portfolio Changes

I intend to watch the earnings reports for the companies in the portfolio and may finally decide to trim my high flyers that are over 8% of the portfolio so I can invest in good companies on my buy list.

On June 17, I wrote covered calls against the DHR position to gain 2.6% of income from the holding in one month. July 19, I bought back the calls and made all of $0.40/share or 0.3%. I expected weak earnings, and DHR had a beat. On July 22, I wrote covered calls (August $145) against the position to collect another premium.

On May 24, I trimmed the position of Home Depot (HD) from 9.40% of the portfolio to 9.00%. I like HD, but it is getting too high a percentage in the portfolio. HD will be kept at 9% of the portfolio.

On May 6, I added to the position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) from 3.40% of the portfolio to 3.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows and want to get it to 4% of the portfolio, a full position.

On April 22, I sold all of the Hewlett Packard (HPQ) position. The company's last earnings report was poor, and future growth looks weak at 2%. It's time to sell HPQ for better a business.

On March 22, I added to the position of Simulations Plus (SLP) from 0.45% of the portfolio to 0.60%. I will add slowly to this position as available cash allows.

On March 13, I increased the position of Realty Income Corp. (O) to 0.85%. I needed a bit more steady monthly income.

On March 12, the portfolio closed out the position of Arconic Inc. (ARNC). I only have one more commodity play, Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), that I think will go up over time. The dividend for ARNC was cut, and forward growth is under par.

The five companies comprising the largest percentage of the portfolio are: Johnson & Johnson at 8.0% of the portfolio, the Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (EOS) at 8.3% of the portfolio, Home Depot at 9.6% of the portfolio, Omega Health Investors ( OHI) at 8.2% of the portfolio, and Boeing (BA) at 12.9% of the portfolio. Therefore, BA, EOS, JNJ, OHI, and HD are now in trim position, but I am letting them run a bit since they are great companies.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 15% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $938 Million in the first quarter of 2019, an increase from the fourth quarter. The second quarter 2018 earnings beat expectations by $0.06 at $3.33, but a good report was hurt by a write off expense on the KC-46, which has started delivery in 2019. Thirteen KC-46A tankers have been delivered YTD for 2019. Boeing has dropped in the last 4 months because of the second 737 Max crash, and I look at this as an opportunity to buy BA at a reasonable price. This is just my opinion. An FAA representative said on May 23 that the 737 Max could be flying again by late June. The latest news has the 737-Max flying by October; it's taking much too long. On July 19 th BA said that they expect to have the 737 Max flying by the early fourth quarter and BA went up $16. The second-quarter earnings report was real bad, and BA lost $25 over three days.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because of its defensive nature in this post-BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line, and Mr. Market did nothing. JNJ in April 2019 increased the dividend to $0.95/Qtr., which is 57 years in a row of increases. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever; it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector remains under pressure.

The total return for the Good Business Portfolio is ahead of the Dow average YTD by 3.82%, which is a nice gain above the market for the portfolio with BA a strong drag. Each quarter after the earnings season, I write an article giving a complete portfolio list and performance, the latest article is titled “The Good Business Portfolio: 2019 1st Quarter Earnings and Performance Review”. Become a real-time follower, and you will get each quarter's performance after this earnings season is over.

