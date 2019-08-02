S&P 500 Breaks Support Level Of 2,950; Next Stop: 2,900. Meanwhile Buy Square

We could have a vertiginous drop that might cause panic and then have an equally rapid recovery. Don't let the drop frighten you away. We want this. We want stocks on sale.

Being on the sidelines for now does not mean you are permanently passive

Chartists count closing prices, so let's see if we close below 2,950. The sell-off yesterday could not break 2,950, but now in the premarket, the S&P futures are 2,940ish. If the S&P closes decisively lower than 2,950, selling will begin to build its own momentum to the downside. I see support at the 2,880-2,900-2,910 area. Let's see if that holds; that area would be about 3%.

The fall can be sharp and the recovery could be equally sharp

We want this, we want stocks to go on sale, and you don't want to sit on your hands out of fear forever. You have cash built up, and you will buy this drop. You are waiting for the prices to come to you. This is the plan. We have been working towards this for weeks, and we are not going to allow fear to stop us. The key is to be very disciplined and buy in small increments. Wait for great names reach our -20% level. If a name doesn't hit that level, we move on.

Square (SQ) is a great example. It beat earnings and revenue last night. This morning, it's down 8% in the premarket. Why? Its forward guidance for Q3 was moved slightly below analyst estimates. This is typical "sandbagging." The company is also selling its Caviar delivery services to Postmates for $400 million. Maybe the market feels that they aren't getting enough for it? Food delivery doesn't really have anything to do with technology. It's a commodity service that has a huge number of players. It makes sense for SQ to sell it. Anyway, SQ is a great company. It's doing fantastically, and it has nothing to do with China tariffs. Just to break the ice and signify that you are in the game, buy a tiny bit of SQ today. Take a 1/10 position.

What does China have to do with Facebook (FB), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL)?

All the companies that we want to analyze will have nothing to do with the trade war. The housing sector should do just fine, especially with these crazy low interest rates. I wrote about what to buy in housing on July 26: "First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed". Pick some stocks to watch. If they fall hard in the next week or so, buy them. My discipline says down 20%. I recommend that for you, but if there is a name that you really covet that is down 15%, buy a few shares just to plant a flag. I would much rather have you pay up at a higher price once we put this sales pressure behind us than to buy in an undisciplined manner right now.

Once the momentum returns to the upside, the risk is much lower. What I am revealing to you with a price discipline is not only about getting a "bargain", but it's also about mitigating risk. Absolutely no one knows how far this drop will go. Looking at the chart for the S&P, I really don't see this getting much worse than down 5%, maybe 7%, maybe. More likely this phase won't drop more than 3%. That said, who knows? If you buy high and all at once, you will be buying the proverbial "falling knife". Taking the phased approach mitigates the risk that you will have positions deeply underwater. Not to scare anyone, I suspect that we may have a bigger "whoopsie" end of August/beginning of September.

Don't forget to watch the med-tech names

Teladoc (TDOC), DexCom (DXCM), Tandem (TNDM) (up 10% on great earnings results), Exact Sciences (EXAS), Illumina (ILMN,) Thermo Fisher (TMO), Danaher (DHR), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), and Intuitive Surgical (ISRG). They all have nothing to do with China.

Keep an eye on the internet names too: Salesforce (CRM), Adobe (ADBE), Workday (WDAY), MongoDB (MDB), Splunk (SPLK), Domo (DOMO), Coupa (COUP), Twilio (TWLO), Okta (OKTA), New Relic (NEWR), and ServiceNow (NOW).

My point is, don't retreat, don't be passive, be watchful, and be ready to act, but be disciplined. When the prices come to you (down 20%), accumulate these great names on sale.

Have a great weekend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.