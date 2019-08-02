Snap Shares Are Headed Higher From Here

The long-term reward of the business is much greater than the risk. One of my few problems with Snap's stock has to do with the company's valuation.

I made my SA debut anticipating a continued downturn in growth, a deceleration in ARPU, and thus sluggish price action in the stock. Let's just say, my mind has changed.

Snap had what appears to be a phenomenal Q2, with user growth and ARPU blowing out numbers. Operating leverage is kicking in, and losses are shrinking.

Snap shares are surging to $17.25/share, up over 16% from the close of the market. This comes on top of a nearly 5% run heading into earnings.

My History With Snap

I made my Seeking Alpha debut with an article on Snap (SNAP) expressing my concerns about the company's current fundamentals and future trajectory. That was on August 8, 2018. Since then, I have written an additional five articles on Snap. At one point in time, I was short Snap via puts and locked in a solid return when the stock collapsed.

While I am not trying to gloat, upon initiating Snap at a sell and an $8 price target, the stock closed at $12.57. Just a few weeks later, the company delivered an earnings release that confirmed my skepticism surrounding the company. Sure enough, the stock crashed, falling far below my $8 target, bottoming in penny-stock territory at $4.82, a ~$6 billion market cap. I was looking pretty smart.

However, there is a point in time with every beaten-down stock, including Snap, where the stock simply cannot go any lower. So, I sold my puts and moved from a sell to a hold rating long term. Short term, I had been bullish on the stock because of low analysts estimates and a high short interest. Since bottoming, the stock has risen a staggering 265%. It is now above its $17 IPO price. Analysts are upgrading, investors are buying the rejuvenated growth story, and most importantly, there seem to be less bears on Wall Street.

There was a point in time where I would find research reports from analysts suggesting the stock would collapse to the $4-5 area. One example is an analyst from BTIG, who held a $5 price target and a sell. Now, he sits on a buy rating and $20 target.

Notice the change of tune:

We are tired of Snapchat's excuses for missing numbers and are no longer willing to give management 'time' to figure out monetization. - CNBC, September 12, 2018 We believe street expectations for user growth and revenues/Ebitda are simply too low, with far too many investors continuing to ignore Snapchat's recovery, driven by repeated overpromising/missing expectations during Snapchat's first two years as a public company. - MarketWatch, June 18, 2019

Granted a lot can happen in nine months, has the value of the business really quadrupled in that time frame? Or did the analyst just get the story wrong? I believe it is the later, and analysts are playing a game of catch-up. It is okay for analysts to make mistakes. Heck, I've made a few. But a lot of the propulsion for this rally has to do with analysts raising targets and boosting ratings, energizing the bullish community around the stock. These were the same analysts who were cutting targets into the single digits.

I've been at neutral for a while now on Snap, and remain at neutral. I am not buying the stock at ~$17.50. The valuation isn't compelling. Could the stock run to $20 purely based on momentum and short-covering? Sure. It did exactly that back in February of 2018, rising to as high as $21. We all know what happened from there. Snap turned into the poster child for IPOs gone wrong. So, we'll revisit my bear thesis from last August and ask the simple question: Is July 2019 another February 2018 for Snap? Is this rally a head fake?

Revisiting My Bear Thesis

Here were the basic tenets of my bear thesis:

Exuberant valuation

Executive control (share structure)

Continuous executive turnover

Accelerating cash burn

Nothing unique about Snap

Continuously missing expectations

To be clear, this was my bear thesis about a year ago, this is not my bear thesis today. Let's look at each of these elements one by one, starting from the bottom and working upward.

Continuously missing expectations: This part of the bear thesis has been completely disproven lately, with Snap continuously exceeding expectations for revenue, earnings, DAUs, and ARPU.

Here is Snap's actual results versus consensus for EPS.

Snap has beat EPS expectations for five consecutive quarters and has beat expectation seven out of the last eight quarters for EPS. At this point in time, Snap continues to make strides towards profitability while still exceeding analysts' estimates. The charts speak for themselves.

Notice the long term, generally improving trend in Snap's EPS. The company has gone from losing ~$0.16/share in Q2'17 to losing ~$0.06/share in Q2'19. And this is just the EPS side, we see continued progress on the revenue side.

Again, Snap has exceeded revenue expectations consistently for the last five consecutive quarters and has exceeded expectations six out of eight times over the last two years. The company continues to outperform analyst projections, a stark contrast to the company Snap was post-IPO.

Nothing unique about Snap: The next part of my Snap bear thesis had to do with Snap's inability to address the elephant in the room, competition (notably Instagram). This point, as evident by Snap's Q2 user growth data, no longer holds any water. Snap has differentiated itself as a product, as a platform. While true that features can be copied off of Snap, the underlying infrastructure and value proposition of the platform cannot be. In an era where platforms like Facebook (FB) are being heavily scrutinized for their lack of privacy-oriented approach, opposing platforms like Snapchat appear more compelling.

And while it is naive to assume Snap's recent user growth has come directly from Facebook's user base, Snap is definitely benefiting from a weaker Facebook. So, what's so unique about Snap? It really boils down to a few things.

Friends, not followers

Unique augmented reality experience

Privacy oriented UI, (disappearing messages)

Let's start with the first idea. This idea is that Snapchat is organized around more personal relationships between users, rather than followers like Twitter (TWTR) or Instagram/Facebook. Platforms like Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook "reward" you for having a greeting following. Snapchat's core model is not based around developing a following for particular users. It is mostly based around the connection individual users have with each other, differentiating itself from the competition. Hence, the idea of Snap streaks, a way of measuring the amount of dedication between a pair of users on Snapchat. They aren't followers, they're friends.

Next is Snap's more than a little unique augmented reality experience. Back in my initial article, I believed that augmented reality was something not totally unique to Snap. And to be honest, it really isn't that unique. However, what is unique about Snap's augmented reality strategy, is there laser-focus towards AR. Augmented reality isn't simply just a feature as it is on Instagram, it seems to be the lifeblood of Snapchat, allowing users to develop pictures in unique ways. Even better, Snapchat is consistently updating their scroll of filters and experiences to further engage the user. On top of this, Snapchat is selling some of these filters and AR experiences to advertisers, allowing them to profit off the sticky ecosystem. Augmented reality on Snapchat isn't a feature, it's the lifeblood of the platform.

Almost, if not as important as augmented reality, is the general infrastructure of the platform. Snap's user interface is geared towards privacy, a particularly sensitive buzzword in today's society. Messages and posts "disappear" after a short period of time. While nothing truly just disappears off the internet, it gives users a sense of security that their messages and posts won't sit there forever. While this UI may seem a little misleading, it is what differentiates Snap from Instagram. The only part of Instagram that disappears is "Stories" which are geared towards a twenty-four hour time window anyway (they copied stories from Snap). A privacy first UI is definitely a key advantage for Snap.

Accelerating cash burn: This part of the bear thesis has been downright discredited. While Snap is still burning millions of dollars in cash per quarter, cash burn is not intensifying. As a matter of fact, the company is quickly working to decrease cash burn. With the recent strides the company has made, I am confident the company will not need a capital raise before turning a profit (targeting profits in 2H'20). This chart says it all.

(source: Snap IR)

Snap's cash flow is still negative, meaning the company continues to burn cash rather than make cash, but the problem is getting better, not worse. By being more prudent with operating expenses (layoffs) and scaling back Capex, the company is quickly moving towards becoming a cash generative one.

As gross margins and overall revenue continue to grow, Snap will see a trend of improving operating leverage, positively affecting their cash flow.

Continuous executive turnover: Another point of the bear thesis I used to tout, was Snap's continuous executive turnover. A few months ago, Snap was seeing an almost never-ending stream of executive departures. However, the times have changed. Now that it seems Snap is done laying off employees, and restructuring upper management, the company is seeing a solidified management team. After Tim Stone, the company's former chief financial officer left the company, and the executive restructuring that followed, we haven't seen any major executive departures. Coupled with a rising stock price and reaccelerating growth, I believe the executive turnover aspect of the bear case has been permanently put to rest.

Executive control (share structure): One of the tenets of my bear thesis that still exists is the company's share structure. Like many other IPOs and big tech firms, management is largely in control of the power in the company. With regards to voting rights, Snap's two cofounders, Bobby Murphy and Evan Spiegel control 96% of the voting rights in the company. Murphy and Spiegel still control 96% of the voting rights in the company. The problem I had with their control was that shareholders had almost no say in what happened with regards to corporate governance. Simply put, I did, and still do believe that Snap's voting structure is ridiculous.

However, the real problem has to do with trust in management. I didn't trust management previously. The company was losing users, calling itself a "camera company", continuously missing sell-side estimates, and on top of it all, the CEO was taking a $638 million stock option bonus. That has changed.

As we have already seen, the company has reversed its trend of missing estimates, is seeing accelerating user growth, and the stock is jumping. With voting structures like the ones employed by Snap and other tech companies, it boils down to your ability to trust management. Do you trust that these people are running the company correctly? In Snap's case, I didn't buy into management. But with the recent reorganization and acquisition of new talent, Snap's management team is maturing. I trust management.

Exuberant valuation: This is probably the most valid part of the Snap bear thesis now. The valuation is extreme, at least on a relative basis. The valuation compared to other tech stocks is downright crazy. But if we analyze it using a DCF (which I will do later), the company is not so "irrationally valued" as it may seem.

Let's start by valuing Snap relative to the competition on sales and sales growth alone.

Company Forward 2020 P/S 2020 Sales Growth P/S to Growth Snap 10.28X 34.1% 0.301 Twitter 7.66X 15.6% 0.491 Facebook 6.6X 21.6% 0.305 Alphabet 4.46X 17.4% 0.256 Spotify 3.02X 23.9% 0.126 Pinterest 10.87X 32.9% 0.330 MEDIAN 7.13X 22.75% 0.313

Applying this "PSG" multiple of 0.313 to Snap's projected top-line growth of 34.1%, we get a "fair" 2020 P/S sales multiple of 10.673X sales. On $2.27 billion in 2020 revenues, we get to a fair value of $24.228 billion. Assuming an outstanding share count of 1.379 billion shares, we get a stock price of $17.56. So based on Snap's sales-based valuation relative to peers, the stock is worth ~$17.50/share. This isn't my price target, it is just the valuation of the company relative to its group of peers.

This valuation disproves the idea that relative to other companies Snap is overvalued. So, the exuberant valuation, at first sight, seems to be a serious issue. But diving just a little bit deeper shows us that Snap isn't so egregiously valued.

DCF Model, Price Target, Rating

The price targets I use in my base case valuations of most of the companies I cover are generated by my discounted cash flow model. My rating on the stock is then created based on the upside/downside in the stock. Never have I ever seen my price target move in such a violent way. In my previous article, my target was at $10, and my rating neutral. Now, however, my target is $19.50. My rating is still neutral. Let's start with some cost of capital assumptions.

This model uses WACC (weighted average cost of capital) as the assumed rate at which cash flows should be discounted. In order to get to a WACC calculation, we have to first find the company's cost of equity, using the CAPM formula.

This model assumes a beta of 1.43. This beta is calculated by taking the average of the unlevered and levered betas for the last two years of trading. This model assumes a risk-free rate as the yield on the ten-year bond, which currently yields 2.054%. And last, the model assumes an equity risk premium of 511 basis points. So, Snap's cost of equity is 9.36%. Let's plug this into a WACC model.

So, Snap's discount rate is 9.32%.

Let's move on to my estimates for Snap's business. This is a ten-year long DCF model.

This model assumes fairly robust revenue growth, driven by increased advertiser stickiness, a large TAM, growth into new markets (AR, gaming, eCommerce), and a maturing user base. The long-term gross margin estimates are meant to reflect a push to match or nearly match competing social media platforms gross margins. Overall, this enables a solid path to profitability. Keep in mind, however, these EPS estimates are based on the current share count, not factoring in new shares added via stock-based compensation or raw dilution.

This is the kind of growth that investors are paying high valuations for:

Now that we have the business estimates and discount rate lined up, what is the final valuation of the company?

The rating is a hold. Snap, despite its significant progress, is a highly volatile stock. While the company's prospects look strong going forward, are you really willing to invest in Snap with an upside potential of just 15%? I've made the mistake of missing out on big rallies, hoping for corrections, before. However, I am not ready to become a long-term shareholder until the stock falls a decent amount. $15.50-16 looks a lot more compelling than $17.

Conclusion

It's been about a year since I debuted on SA with an article on Snap. Back then, I was bearish and short via puts. Thank goodness I locked in my profits on those puts. The fundamentals of the company have changed, and the stock seems to have reasonable upside ahead. While the majority of short sellers have been squeezed out of the stock, some remain. The bear thesis on the stock is a shadow of what it once was. The bulls are in control now.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in SNAP over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice, and I am not a financial advisor. Please do not interpret this as financial advice. Do your own due diligence before initiating positions in any of the aforementioned securities. Invest wisely.