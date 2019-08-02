I Don't See Applied Share Prices And DRAM Memory Recovering In The Next Few Months

Recency bias has clouded the otherwise excellent growth rate of the DRAM industry, and I continue to stay bullish on its long term growth.

Exciting end use applications outside of smartphones such as cloud data centers could unlock the next huge explosion of growth for AMAT.

After a tough end to Fiscal Year 2018 due to compressed margins and oversupply on inventory, a recovery in DRAM seems on the horizon.

For both Applied Materials (AMAT) and Lam Research (LRCX) shareholders, they tend to see their stocks move together on reports and projections for the Memory semiconductor industry. In the past two months, we've seen an upgrade from Goldman Sachs citing memory stabilization and a bottoming of margins in the coming quarters, a cut from Lynx Equity Strategies from the downside risk from excess DRAM inventory leading to lower projected revenues, a projection from Evercore that a recovery from inflated DRAM and NAND inventories isn't on the horizon until 2020, and concerns from Nomura stating that pressure on margins leads a neutral sentiment.

A seemingly common theme in all of these targets is the admission that there will be a recovery in the memory industry, but the exact timing is the opinion that no one can agree upon. As AMAT's CEO Gary Dickerson stated,

As I've said before, I believe this memory cycle is different from those of the past. The fundamental dynamics in the market are healthy, with disciplined investments in capacity. This year, customers are focusing resources on advancing their technology roadmaps and overall memory spending will be down significantly from 2018. We expect inventory levels to normalize as the year progresses, creating a more favorable environment for capacity investments in 2020.

In my mind, that does nothing but bode well for the future for semiconductor equipment stocks AMAT and LRCX- and I'm impressed with how well these stocks have performed despite these reportedly "difficult" cycles.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Some of the big applications and growth drivers for this industry include some of the most innovative technologies that are primed to take the place of the smartphone as the primary place for semiconductor capital investments. As Gary commented further, in the latest AMAT earnings call:

First, the semiconductor industry is in a period of diversification. If you look back over the past five years or so, you will see that smartphones drove the majority of semiconductor capital investments. We believe that is changing. As we transition to the AI, big data era, major new drivers are emerging that will fuel industry growth for years to come. Although we're only in the early stages of the build-out, we see the combination of cloud data centers, 5G infrastructure, IoT and automotive technologies underpinning a much more significant portion of wafer fab equipment spending in 2019.

Cloud data centers seems to be a huge part of the technology discourse moving forward, and the effects from the increased global adoption of high tech smartphones hasn't fully played itself out throughout other parts of the world (outside of North America). In fact, a recent February 2019 market research report by Market Research Future estimated a CAGR of 28.7% from 2018- 2023 for the global DRAM market. Even if oversupply at AMAT and LRCX were to continue to suppress margins, a continued possible increase can keep operating earnings growing if markets such as DRAM and NAND memory.

One of the recent concerns for analysts following the semiconductor industry had to do with some of the developments in the late part of Fiscal Year 2018, as stated in AMAT's annual report:

Demand for dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) and NAND increased in fiscal 2018 although overall spending by memory customers was lower towards the second half of the year. Logic customers' spending remained strong while foundry customers' spending decreased compared to the prior year and Applied continues to see these customers optimize existing capacity and re-prioritize their capital spending plans on longer lead-time equipment not in Applied's product portfolio. While Applied anticipates major technology trends to continue driving long-term growth in the semiconductor industry, the trends characterizing the second half of 2018 are likely to continue into early fiscal 2019, with lower spending by memory customers, and foundry customers prioritizing spending on longer lead-time equipment not in Applied's product portfolio. Applied also expects lower spending for display manufacturing equipment in fiscal 2019, although long-term demand drivers remain in place. Applied anticipates continued growth in semiconductor spares and services spending in fiscal 2019.

What this indicates to me, along with the detailed research report linked above, is that any headwinds in global memory are likely to be short term, and that the difficulties currently faced by AMAT and LRCX are symptoms of a thriving marketplace that is temporarily over saturated and will likely see prices, supplies, and margins revert to more healthy and profitable levels for the equipment suppliers who are involved. If anything, explosion in the adoption of some of these technologies would only speed up this process, though it might not happen by end of Fiscal Year 2019.

It's somewhat comical how recency bias can so plague investors and analysts and color a situation much more negatively than the reality actually is. From this article by the EE Times, the DRAM market was estimated to be down 22% for 2019 compared to 2018, for a total market of $77 billion. This was following a couple years of stellar performance, including 2017 where the market grew an impressive 76% and 2018 where the market grew 39%. To put context into those numbers, this table represents market estimates based on the data reported by EE Times (and research firm IHS Markit):

DRAM Market (in billions) 2019 77 2018 98.7 -22% 2017 71 39% 2016 40.34 76%

That means that even after the -22% decline that's been estimated for the remainder of this fiscal year, you have a market that is up at about a 24.05% CAGR from 2016, which is almost right with the long term growth projections that Market Research Future has speculated.

As for the industry itself and how the developments are individually concerning AMAT, the following table shows how the key players (read: customers) in DRAM have been shaping up:

Source: EE Times

From the latest annual report for AMAT, management illustrated a breakdown of each of the company's primary clients and how the demand for AMAT products has been shifting within those:

Source: AMAT Annual Report

Each of the 4 previously largest customers saw reductions to the percentage of their net sales compared to the total net sales for AMAT, except for Intel (INTC), growing from less than 10% to 11% in 2018. It's not clear from the table how much Micron (MU) moved (went from less than 10% to less than 10%), but you'd hope from the DRAM Market Share table above that the increase was at least in-line with the 7% YOY growth that Micron saw in their branded revenue. The hit on Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) from 23% to 13% of AMAT total net sales is less concerning when put into context with the decline in Samsung's Q4 sales YOY by about -11.9%, but it still represents a significant decline. The fact that total Net Sales still increased 15% from 2017-2018 (as you can see in the table below) despite the lower representation from their major clients should comfort shareholders who worried on the long term sustainability of revenue growth as it relates to DRAM.

Source: AMAT Annual Report

When it comes to valuations, the stock isn't exceptionally cheap at the moment either. The Price to Book (P/B ratio) and Price to Sales (P/S ratio) are very high at 5.87 and 3.13 respectively, and those are the two biggest price based ratios that I'd want to see lower. These are both high compared to the average stock market valuation and don't come with a low P/E (14.24) which could've made this an easier pill to swallow. You can also see below that the cash flow statement valuations aren't terribly low or high, so it's hard to say that this stock has any sort of margin of safety at the level that it's priced at today. Whether it's fairly valued or not is another matter of discussion.

Source: Gurufocus

All in all, there's more reasons to be happy rather than sad if you're a long term AMAT shareholder. I'm not quite there with Goldman just yet to say that the recovery will start to take fruit near the end of Fiscal Year 2019, and so I can't say I'm bullish on the short term outlook for the shares of either LRCX or AMAT. Over the long term, I'm very bullish on technology and many of the expected end use applications for the services that semiconductor equipment companies provide, and- I've always loved the idea of buying picks and shovels for the next great frontier.

I'll leave this quote to explain why I say that:

"During the gold rush it's a good time to be in the pick and shovel business"― Mark Twain

Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.