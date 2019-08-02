The Federal Reserve And The Stock Market: A New, Different Relationship

The link between the two may now be broken as the Fed's monetary world has become more global and as a trade war seems to be more of a possibility.

Over the past ten years or so, the Fed has been the underwriter for a sustained period of new historical highs for the market, but the world has changed.

The Federal Reserve lowered its policy rate of interest on Wednesday and this may have introduced in a new, different relationship between the Fed and the stock market.

On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve lowered the range for its policy rate of interest to 2.00 percent from 2.25 percent.

The Federal Reserve also announced the end of its efforts to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

And, the Federal Reserve reduced the interest rate it pays on excess bank reserves held in Federal Reserve accounts.

The big question, however, remains.

For more than ten years the Federal Reserve has basically underwritten the United States stock market through three rounds of quantitative easing and by convincing investors that it would always err on the side of too much monetary ease rather than risk the possibility of a downsize contraction that would “freeze” the banking system.

And, the Federal Reserve, under the leadership of Ben Bernanke, set out, using this approach, to underwrite a rising stock market and create a wealth effect to spur on economic growth.

In doing this, the Fed has been very successful, although the expansion has not broken any records in terms of the strength of the recovery: the economic recovery has been modest, at best.

But, the stock market has continued to reach new historic highs, like it did last Friday.

The big question that remains concerns whether or not the Fed will continue to underwrite the stock market going forward.

Have the times changed?

I have written about this issue many times. Investors tend to waver every time there is a feeling, no matter how small, that the view that the Federal Reserve will err on the side of monetary ease seems to weaken.

The latest bout of this anxiety came last December as the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 index dropped by almost 300 points.

But, the rate move was not solely based upon domestic reasoning.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell listed several reasons of an international character for the change in the policy rate. One was the slowdown in economic growth around the world. We also have a looming “no deal” Brexit on the horizon.

On top of this we have the “tariff war” that seems to be escalating.

As a consequence, the exchange rate, the value of the US dollar, comes into play.

We have a situation, where, as Joseph Sternberg writes in the Wall Street Journal:

“The overarching point is that while monetary politics remains decidedly local, monetary policy has become unavoidably global.”

Mr. Sternberg goes on: “With some 80% of global trade finance conducted in dollars, competitive devaluation can gum up the short-term credit that lubricates the journey of components along a supply chain.”

The conclusion:

“The old conventional wisdom is woefully inadequate for a world of global financial flows.”

“The exchange rate between the dollar and the euro is in danger of triggering a trade war and undermining the independence of the Federal Reserve.”

But, what does this mean for the stock market?

Is the old link, the one in place for the past ten years or so, broken?

Is the stock market now on its own?

There are even articles written recently talking about how investors are already trying to adjust their investment strategies in this new time period.

If such is the case, we really have a new situation, one that is going to have to be studied and responded to. One that represents a whole, new different world.

For example, over the past ten years investors have come to see the movement of the stock market as closely linked with the largesse of the Federal Reserve. As the Federal Reserve continued to “err on the side of monetary ease,” markets moved roughly in parallel with expanding monetary support.

One result of this was that the use of passive investment vehicles became very popular because the markets, and most components of the markets … rose. Placing bets upon individual opportunities, for the general investor, just did not meet the risk-return tradeoff requirements.

Through 2018, money flowed into this general asset class.

Will things change now?

Too early to tell.

But, the environment seems to be one of increasing uncertainty as to what path the Federal Reserve will follow and what variables policymakers are going to focus on.

Whereas the Fed, in the past, has predominantly focused upon domestic goals, especially two, unemployment and inflation, now the Fed may have to be watching, more closely, something else. This will completely change the relationship between Fed policy and the US stock market.

And, with such a change, the stock market will have to go through an adjustment period as investors attempt to determine what the new relationship will be and what the new “signals” will be. This may be a very uncomfortable period of time because markets hate uncertainty.

And, the uncertainty facing investors over the next year or two may be quite substantial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.