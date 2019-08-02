United Natural Foods: Challenges Ahead, But Significantly Undervalued

Investment Thesis

United Natural Foods (UNFI) saw its Q3 F2019 EPS decline due to higher than anticipated integration and optimization expenses related to its acquisition of SUPERVALU. Looking forward, there is still a long road ahead to achieve its goal to integrate the two businesses together. In addition, the company continues to struggle to re-accelerate its sales growth. Its balance sheet is also leveraged and it may take several years to have it reduced to its target level. Nevertheless, its shares are trading at a significant discount to its historical average and to its peers. However, investors should keep in mind that it may take more time than anticipated for management to overcome these challenges described. Therefore, we think investors should be conservative and either wait on the sideline or initiate a small position and be prepared to average down on any price weakness.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q3 F2019 Highlights

UNFI reported Q3 F2019 results on June 5, 2019. The company saw its sales increase to nearly $6 billion thanks to its acquisition of SUPERVALU business which contributed to $3.31 billion of revenue. However, its adjusted earnings declined to $0.61 per share. This was a significant decline from last year's $1.04 per share primarily due to higher-than-expected integration and optimization expenses.

Softness in sales

In the past quarter, sales on the natural side of the business only increased modestly by 2.8% compared to last year due to general softness across the industry. Sales on its conventional business also decreased modestly from last year mainly due to competition. Management particularly cited that the rise of e-commerce has resulted in fewer people visiting their conventional store partners. The fact that in-store shoppers tend to buy more than e-commerce buyers also appear to be a reason why it is struggling to grow its sales.

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Despite UNFI's struggle to re-accelerate its organic growth, we are cautiously optimistic about its business. Here, we will discuss our reasons.

Integration of SUPERVALU appears to be more challenging but should be fruitful at the end

UNFI expects to generate cumulative cost synergies of $185 million by the end of F2022 after acquiring SUPERVALU. The areas where management believe can extract synergies include infrastructure cost savings, distribution network savings, and trade terms improvement. However, integration hasn't been easy. The company has been challenged by two network realignment projects on the East Coast of Pennsylvania and in the Pacific Northwest region. These challenges led to higher labour, transportation, and shrink costs. In fact, the company reported $19.4 million of pre-tax restructuring and acquisition and integration costs in its latest quarterly result. We think the short-term pain the company is experiencing should yield better fruits. This is because food distribution industry is itself complicated. Many food items (especially fresh foods) will require extreme care otherwise these foods may lose their freshness and perish quickly. Therefore, we think restructuring and integration costs are necessary evil in order to result in better operating efficiency and extract synergies.

Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Focus on fresh food market should be beneficial

UNFI has been focusing on fresh foods. In fact, the company has acquired several businesses such as Albert's Organics and Nor-Cal Produce. The company has also been investing in cold-storage facilities and distribution centers in order to grow its fresh food business. We like its focus on fresh food as this market is moderately fragmented (see chart below). Therefore, there is still a lot of opportunities for consolidation. In addition, this market will be growing at a compound annual growth rate of 3% through 2022. This part of the business tends to also have higher gross margin as well.

Source: Technavio.com

De-leveraging its balance sheet will take time

UNFI has significantly leveraged its balance when it acquired SUPERVALU back in 2018. The company financed the acquisition mainly with a $1.8 billion term loan. As can be seen from the chart below, its leverage ratio has increased from 1.2x in 2016 to 5.1x in its F2019. Management has previously guided to reduce its leverage to 2.9x by F2022. The final goal is to bring down its leverage to the range of 2.0-2.5x. However, we think management may be too optimistic as the company continues to face the challenge of integrating its SUPERVALU business. Although its debt is still manageable, its elevated debt level will prevent the company from making opportunistic acquisitions in the next few years. This means the company will increasingly rely on its organic business growth rather than through acquisitions.

Source: January 2019 Investor Presentation

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risks

UNFI's business depends on the strength of the consumer confidence. In an economic downturn, consumers may decide to spend less on organic foods. This may result in weaker sales.

Integration risk

Integration of UNFI's newly acquired SUPERVALU has not been an easy task. It is possible that there will be delays and extra costs as the company continues to integrate the two businesses together. Any delay may result in lower than expected synergies allowed.

Valuation Analysis

UNFI is currently trading at a price to forward EPS ratio of 4.63x. This is significantly below its 5-year average of 15.06x. Its current P/E ratio is also significantly below its peers. As can be seen from the chart below, its peers Sysco (SYY) trades at a P/E ratio of 18.72x and Performance Food Group (PFGC) trades at a P/E ratio of 21.29x. Therefore, we think UNFI is significantly undervalued.

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

UNFI is trading at a very low valuation of 4.63x. We think UNFI's share price will move higher if management can show its ability to integrate its newly acquired business, reduce its debt, and grow its sales consistently. However, investors should keep in mind that these tasks may still take more time than anticipated. Therefore, conservative investors may wish to continue to wait on the sideline or initiate a small position and be prepared to average down with any price weaknesses.

