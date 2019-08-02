Axos: We Continue To See Upside

The trend of the bank is in line with our thesis of just performing the consensus, bringing price appreciation in the face of very low expectations.

Introduction

We've recently wrote up on Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) initiating our coverage (read here). The bank just reported its earnings for Q4 FY19 and held its conference call, and we want to write a follow-up given that the company doesn't get much coverage here or on the Street.

Investment Thesis

Axos is a best-in-class bank with an attractive valuation. We like the structurally low-cost base as well as its leading return metrics and healthy margins. We find the diversified loan and deposit base to be unique among banks of its size. We think that the current price, which is low compared to both its history and its competition given the financial metrics, presents an excellent opportunity to buy. The recent drawdown is due to transitory reasons and long-term investors should take advantage of the price. The bar to clear for the Company is very low going forward, and executing the consensus should be enough to propel the price higher. With its growth levers transparently laid out, we believe that Axos will continue to execute.

Axos Reported Mostly Solid Financials

The Company showed strong numbers almost across the board, and mostly in line with consensus. It just beat non-GAAP EPS consensus estimate by $0.02 with its reported $0.68 and reported in line with consensus GAAP EPS of $0.66. The Bank grew net interest income 15.4% and non-interest income a whopping 36.8% on a YoY basis which resulted in a 9.5% increase in net income. The Company recorded a diluted EPS growth of 13.8% and a non-GAAP EPS growth of 15.3% helped by spending $45.1 mn on 1.6 million shares on repurchases (mostly in the last quarter of 2018 when prices were low). Axos also grew its book value per share by 14.6%. Non-interest expenses (OPEX) were a blemish, however, growing 31.8%.

The Report is Even Better Reading Between the Lines

Firstly, the 31.8% non-interest expenses of the Bank seemed worrying at first sight. The rise in OPEX increased the efficiency ratio of the Bank, which Axos lauds for being low, to 51.1% for FY19 and 53% for Q4 FY19. But the management noted the $15.2 mn provision it took regarding the clearing case (detailed in our previous article) and stated that when adjusted for this, OPEX actually fell by $1 mn sequentially. Adjusted efficiency ratio is still at remarkable levels, at 40.5% for FY19, despite increasing significantly vs. 34.55% a year ago. Management noted that the YoY rise in the efficiency ratio was due to investments in technology, branding, new business initiatives, and the inclusion of Axos fiduciary services which has a higher efficiency ratio than the rest of the banking business. Management puts the efficiency ratio excluding the merger related costs at 39.2%, implying that merger had a small 1.3% net effect on the efficiency ratio. Overall we're happy about the investments despite the resultant inefficiency as we think that these will pay off in the form of better earnings in future quarters.

The Company also focused on the growth of commercial & industrial (C&I) business on the call. Axos has been often criticized for having too high of an exposure to residential mortgages which tend to be very cyclical. Management noted that $444 mn of the $1.2 bn, or 37%, loans in the pipeline were C&I lending. This builds a promising trend given that just $1.7 bn of the $6 bn, or 28%, reported loan book was C&I lending. It further stated its commitment to the transition with this quote: "We continue to transition our portfolio away from single-family lending and to C&I lending and commercial real estate lending". It's promising to see the fruits of the effort as this has been a focus for the Bank for a while now.

Another positive is the rapid growth in non-interest income. Non-interest income tends to be less cyclical, which is very valuable for a cyclical business like a bank. The non-interest income growth was mainly fueled inorganically through acquisitions and partnerships but is very valuable nevertheless.

Key Takeaways Going Forward

Axos did not update its guidance. This was in the face of a hawkish announcement by the Fed, which benefits banks all else equal, on the same day and the Company beating estimates. We think that this sets things up nicely for Axos to beat and raise in the coming quarters.

It continues to invest in its business while keeping the efficiency ratio very low. Encouraged by the results the investments are showing, like the fast growth and the so far solid execution in transforming away from residential mortgage loans, we're excited about the Company's future. We continue to think that these investments will bear fruit to higher, more diversified profits further down the road and result in a higher multiple.

The recovery from disastrous Q3 FY19 was soothing. The return to double-digit growth rates was well accepted on the Street with a 9% share price appreciation on the high point and ending the day up almost 6% on a day which the S&P 500 traded down more than 1%. This is directly in line with our thesis detailed in our previous article. We had noted that the issues were transitory and that Axos performing the consensus, which is an easy task to do in this case, would bring strong share price performance. The solid report increases our conviction going forward as we continue to see further price appreciation potential enabled by continued execution.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.