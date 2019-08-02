Wynn's New Massachusetts Casino: Not Quite A 'Win'

Although it's unlikely that Encore Boston Harbor will be a significant catalyst for Wynn stock, we recommend a smaller gaming stock with large exposure to this new resort.

The location won't be Encore Boston Harbor's "silver bullet." It's not ideal, and it's unclear how much convenience even matters to New England gamblers.

On August 7th, Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) will report their 2nd-quarter financial results. As more than 75% of Wynn's 2018 EBITDA came from Macau, their operations there will surely receive the lion's share of questioning, per usual. However, Wynn recently opened a brand new resort-casino in Massachusetts, where Bernstein suggests 16% of Wynn's EBITDA could eventually be generated. However, the new resort-casino's prospects might not be as great as Wynn Resorts and Wall Street analysts proclaim.

Encore Boston Harbor, Wynn Resorts' newest addition to their gambling empire, has now been open for over a month. Overlooking the city of Boston, the $2.6­-Billion, 3 million square­-foot complex has 671 rooms, "a 210,00­-square­-foot casino, 15 dining and lounge venues (including a buffet, of course), 50,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, a spa with 16 treatment rooms, 10,000 square feet of retail space and a six­-acre park," according to CNBC. The casino is larger than the nearly­ 200,000 square-­foot Wynn/Encore casino in Las Vegas, the largest casino in Las Vegas.

During its 2019 investor conference, Wynn Resorts shared their preliminary forecast for Encore Boston Harbor. For revenue, they projected a low, base and high case of $900M, $1B, and $1.1B in revenues, respectively. In addition, Wynn forecasted a low, base, and high case of 25%, 27.5%, and 29.5% EBITDA margins, respectively. These numbers are intended to model the resort running smoothly in a "steady state." According to Wynn, Encore Boston Harbor won't enter a "steady state" until roughly 36 months out -- around Q1 2021. In this article, we describe why these expectations, stemming from the revenue forecast, are unreasonable given the current positioning of the resort -- in our view, its insufficient competitive edge.

National Competition: Why Go To Everett, Mass., When You Can Go To Las Vegas?

According to Paul Debole, a professor at Lassell College and a gaming expert, Encore Boston Harbor (EBH) is a "wild card" for Wynn, because "the company's business model is predicated on bringing in a lot of high rollers from all over the world." In an interview with The Boston Globe, he posed the question: "Are these people going to come to Everett? Or do they just want to go to Las Vegas?"

On Wynn's first-quarter conference call, CEO Matt Maddox did little to convince investors otherwise in his prepared statement:

We've experienced gaming expansion in the United States for decades. And we're experiencing it now in Asia. But what always happens is customers will go try out the new product, they'll go to a place where they're getting free money and big discounts, but that never lasts. Customers with money and choice always go to the place that they enjoy the most. And you cannot replicate Las Vegas or Macau anywhere else on the planet.

Although this was intended to soothe investors' concerns about the viability of their Las Vegas and Macau businesses, it definitely raises concerns about the potential of the Boston operation. Wynn's business model at EBH is to transplant Las Vegas into Boston -- a model that Maddox doesn't seem to believe in.

According to Steph Solis of MassLive, "one of the key factors that set Wynn Resorts apart from its competitors in Massachusetts is the company's database of 10 million "brand loyalists" who executives hope to attract to the Greater Boston area." However, if the Wynn CEO says that nowhere can beat Las Vegas in the long run, how will Boston be successful?

In addition, as Prof. Debole pointed out, Las Vegas isn't that much costlier than staying at Encore Boston Harbor, either. On Kayak, two nonstop, round-trip tickets from Boston to Las Vegas cost just $480. Couple those flights with two nights at Encore Las Vegas for $305/night (excluding promos, including fees) and it will cost $1090. Two nights at EBH? Excluding promos, $550 per night, or $1100 (conservatively, assuming zero in travel costs). While saving $10, travelers get access to the spectacle of Las Vegas, plus scores of dining, entertainment and shopping.

Regional Competition: Why Go Somewhere With Exceedingly Less To Offer?

In 2015, a University of Massachusetts Amherst study ("UMass study") surveyed nearly 10,000 Massachusetts residents about gambling and problem gambling. At the time of the study, there weren't any casinos open in Massachusetts, so all casino gambling was done out-of-state. In total, 21.85% of MA residents gamble at casinos, according to the study, with 68% going most often to Connecticut casinos to do so. 43% of respondents went to Foxwoods to gamble, 25% went to Mohegan Sun, and 10% went to the Twin River Casino in Rhode Island.

Thus, Encore Boston Harbor's main regional competitors are the two enormous tribal casinos in Connecticut: Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. Both of these casinos have approximately 5500 slot machines, compared to 3158 at EBH. They also have greater than 3 times as many dining options, more than 10 times as much retail space, ~5 times as much event space, and 2-3 times as many hotel rooms.

Although the Twin River casino is 50% closer to Massachusetts' two largest cities than Foxwoods, the Connecticut casinos still get six times as many visitors from Massachusetts. The Twin River has a formidable casino floor, and even a horse racetrack. However, Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods have more than three times as many dining and entertainment options, in addition to exponentially more retail space. At the time of this study, the Twin River Casino did not have a hotel, however. Obviously, gamblers don't just care about convenience -- they care about additional amenities as well, such as entertainment, dining and retail options. Although Twin River has these features, these attractions are significantly worse than the competition, which has led to decreased success. This could apply to EBH as well: for example, EBH has a few retail shops covering 10,000 square feet, while in Las Vegas, they have 173,500 square feet. Mohegan Sun has 130,000 square feet of retail, and Foxwoods has its own 350,000 square foot Tanger Outlets mall.

Hotel Rooms: Less Isn't More

Additionally, EBH has just 671 rooms, while Foxwoods has 2,266, and Mohegan Sun has 1,563. Nevertheless, it's worth noting that EBH's standard rooms are the biggest in New England. Comparable to the size of their Las Vegas rooms, it highlights Encore's push to bring a Las Vegas experience to Boston. Furthermore, these rooms are also incredibly expensive: while Wynn-Encore Las Vegas has an average daily rate (ADR) of $314, we calculate that EBH's ADR will be (without "Grand Opening" discounts) close to $700 -- a 122% premium.

This markup hasn't been received well: the rooms receive 3 out of 5 stars for "value" on TripAdvisor -- despite hotel rooms at EBH currently being discounted by close to 50% in "Grand Opening" offers. On Friday nights in September, rooms start at $649 sans promotions.

Furthermore, Wynn's 2019 Investor Conference slide show mentioned that EBH is "targeting a higher mix of cash rooms compared to typical regional operations over time." In other words, EBH will offer fewer complimentary rooms than usual, in an attempt to maximize hotel room revenue. On TripAdvisor, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are acclaimed by reviewers for their generosity with complimentary rooms. In Las Vegas, resorts throughout the strip use a similar strategy to attract and reward gamblers. Although EBH' decision could make financial sense, it will definitely undermine the process of poaching high rollers from competing regional casinos.

Finally, at all casinos, hotel guests represent its most reliable source of gambling revenue, and an indicator to predict the casino's success. Due to its greater reliance on day-trippers versus hotel guests in its business model, EBH's casino prospects could be more limited than the consensus assumes.

Dining, Events and Gaming: Infrastructure Is Lacking

EBH also has significantly fewer dining options than competitors Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods. They have 46 and 55 dining options, respectively, compared to just 15 at EBH. Thus, EBH has just 27% and 33% of the aforementioned competition's dining options, respectively. Although resort patrons might not notice the difference, we see the lack of dining as a gauge for infrastructure; with drastically fewer dining options than the competition, it signifies that EBH isn't prepared to perform at the same level as their competitors.

In terms of events, Encore has significantly less event space than Mohegan Sun. The Connecticut resort-casino has a whopping 275,000 square feet of meeting space, spread over 49 rooms. EBH has just 50,000 square feet of meeting space, with 20 meeting rooms.

Although EBH hasn't ramped up its entertainment yet (just 2 shows in August), Mohegan Sun's 18 shows during August will be hard to beat. Concerts at Mohegan Sun help the resort bilaterally: not only does it serve as an additional revenue stream, but it also encourages patronage at the hotel and casino businesses.

Finally, Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun have approximately 5500 slot machines, compared to 3158 at EBH. Both competing casinos each have around 350,000 feet of gambling space, compared to the 210,000-square-foot gambling floor at EBH.

As recently as their investor conference in 2016, Wynn told its investors that EBH would make $770-910 Million in total gross gambling revenue (GGR). In 2018, we estimate that Mohegan Sun made ~$800M in GGR. While EBH touts its wonderful amenities, the Connecticut casinos seem to have a more attractive volume of those amenities. The supposedly good location (more on that later) won't be the silver bullet for EBH: without other resort amenities and gambling infrastructure, EBH will not be able to perform at the same level as Mohegan Sun.

Sentiment: The Guest Disgruntlement Is Disconcerting

Overall, EBH has 3.25 stars (out of 5) on TripAdvisor, compared to four stars at Foxwoods, and 4.25 at Mohegan Sun (normally, stars are in one-half intervals, however the ratings of the separate hotel and casino pages were averaged when applicable). On Google, EBH has 4.1 stars, compared to 4.4 stars at Foxwoods and 4.5 at Mohegan Sun.

First, EBH's policy of using both 3:2 and 6:5 blackjack payouts at the casino didn't sit well with guests. Although it increases profitability, it certainly gives the casino a bad rap. In Massachusetts, 41.1% of "monthly gamblers" do so "to win money," according to the UMass study. TripAdvisor reviewers called the 6:5 blackjack "paltry" and "below standard, a rip off for true black jack players."

Second, EBH's slot machines, albeit profitable, also didn't fall in guests' good graces. In the casino's first eight days of operation, EBH's slot hold percentage stood at 9.75%, a high percentage by all standards. Slot hold percentage is the amount of money that casinos withhold from payouts as a profit. The Connecticut casinos hold 7% of their slot payouts, and MGM's (MGM) Springfield, Mass. casino tends to hold around 8%. Despite enjoying the restaurants and facilities of EBH, one TripAdvisor reviewer called slot payouts "ridiculous," saying he'd "never be back except for dinner!"

The reviews also assert that EBH is having issues with their staff, buffet, loyalty program and lawsuits, however these appear to be opening woes. One of the most concerning themes in the reviews, however, was the distinct preference amongst reviewers for Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. One Google reviewer succinctly concluded his negative review with "I'll take the ride to Connecticut."

Finally, guests didn't enjoy the unpleasant surroundings of EBH: adjacent to EBH is an unsightly power plant - complete with five smokestacks and a "mild sulfur smell", a strip mall and a large wind turbine. Put more bluntly by one Google reviewer, "I paid 600 a night to … [see] the slums of Boston." This contrasts with the mystical feel of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun, with the resort-casinos towering out of the treeline. Although it's impossible to predict the effect this will have on casino patronages, it's certainly important to note.

In its first week, it's probable that EBH had over 150,000 visitors (negative reviews weren't at all exclusive to the first week, however). Although TripAdvisor notes that many hotels underperform in their first few months in business, a broader negative sentiment seems to be brewing about EBH.

Location: Is This Advantage As Substantial As It Appears?

Location is EBH's biggest differentiator amongst New England Casinos, with EBH being by far the closest casino to downtown Boston. However, the location still has some broader flaws that shouldn't go unnoticed.

First, The Greater Boston region of Massachusetts represents 68% of the state's population, and is also the wealthiest region in Massachusetts. Unfortunately, however, Greater Boston isn't necessarily an ideal market for a casino, according to the 2014 UMass study previously referenced. Greater Boston was revealed to have the lowest rate of weekly gambling in Massachusetts, and 60% of residents said that "harm outweighs benefit" of gambling, the highest percentage amongst Massachusetts regions. Greater Boston was observed by the study to have the lowest interest in gambling because of its demographics; namely, its higher concentration of educated residents than other regions of Massachusetts.

Second, the traffic patterns of EBH's location are less than ideal. According to our Waze data, there is often bumper-to-bumper traffic on Alford Street, the street leading up to EBH -- especially during rush hour. This was a common complaint amongst Google and TripAdvisor reviewers. One patron cited "wasting 45 minutes to drive 1.5 miles in the radius of the casino to get there." Patrons were also unenthused by the lengthy parking process and the $42 price tag for 24-hour parking. Despite the possible hyperbola (no reviews indicated any positive traffic experiences, however), these initial hiccups do not make a good first-impression on guests.

Third, Boston traffic patterns exacerbate transportation issues during rush hour and beyond. In 2018, INRIX ranked Boston as the most congested city in the United States. Interstate-93, the highway which connects Encore and downtown Boston, was ranked seventh in INRIX's "most congested roads" rankings. Rush hour in Boston will also extend the drive from downtown Boston to EBH from a ten-minute drive to a 15 to 25-minute drive (on a good day). Furthermore, 20-30 minute drives from many of Boston's wealthy suburbs will be increased by at least 25-50%, depending on the exact place. For perspective, competitors Mohegan Sun and Foxwoods have little exposure to these traffic trends, due to their isolated locations.

Fourth, it appears that location is not the top priority of New England gamblers--who don't even mind the locations of Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun. On TripAdvisor, Mohegan Sun receives 4.5 out of 5 stars for its location, and Foxwoods receives 4.2 stars (average of three different resort-owned hotels). EBH, however, receives a measly 3.5 stars.

Given this evidence, it seems that gamblers don't mind driving 1.5-2 hours to Connecticut to gamble. Since these places offer scores of entertainment and shopping options (besides the scheduled shows), Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun are worthy of a day trip. Additionally, it's probable that the drive to Connecticut fell in line with guests' expectations, while the late setbacks en route to EBH disappointed guests - leading to EBH's inferior location rating.

Projections: How Do EBH's Shortcomings Translate To Earnings?

Aggregate Results

In steady-state form, we expect Encore Boston Harbor to generate $825 Million in revenue.

At their 2019 Investor Conference, Wynn projected EBITDA margins at EBH to range from 25% to 29.5%. Although we don't see Wynn's revenue projections as achievable, we think Wynn's EBITDA margins are achievable, due to their similarity to Wynn's (FY2019 analyst consensus) EBITDA margin of 28.4%. Thus, EBH will produce $206 to $243 Million in annual property EBITDA, implying a 7.9% to 9.3% annual ROI. These projections compare to Wynn's steady state forecast of $900 Million to $1.1 Billion in revenues and $225 Million to $324 Million in EBITDA.

Hotel

We expect the hotel at EBH to make $150 Million in annual revenues. This number was found by multiplying the average daily rate (ADR) in Las Vegas, $314, by the "Boston pricing premium," that we calculated -- an additional 122%. We assumed 87.5% occupancy (occupancy at Wynn-Encore Las Vegas), and that rooms would be sold 365 days per year.

Casino

We project $460 Million in annual gross gambling revenue for the casino, 25% of which will be taxed by the State of Massachusetts. We think this is reasonable for four main reasons:

First, EBH's gambling space is 57.7% of the size of Mohegan Sun's gambling space. 57.7% of ~$800 Million (our estimate of Mohegan Sun's gambling revenue) is $460 Million.

Second, gaming revenues of $460 Million would mean that Encore would bring in $1,880 in gross gambling revenue per each of their hotel rooms (GGRPR), per night. Mohegan Sun brings in $1400 in GGRPR per night, with Encore Boston Harbor's GGRPR per night being 33% higher. We think this is a fair premium due to the clientele and location advantages that EBH has, and we feel that EBH's disadvantages have been adequately discounted in this premium.

Third, the initial gambling revenue data from EBH wasn't incredibly impressive. EBH brought in $16.7 Million over eight days, including three weekend days. On an annual basis, this indicates $760 Million. $460 Million is only 40% less than $760 Million. On EBH's opening day, over 50,000 people were expected, according to WCVB. During the remainder of the week, it's safe to assume there were significantly more people than the 22,000 people expected to show up daily. For this reason alone, it's safe to assume that the first-week numbers from EBH are inflated. However, it's also important to note how much these numbers can be inflated. In August 2018, during Springfield's first eight days, the casino generated $9.5 Million in GGR. On a monthly scale, the casino would theoretically generate $35.8 Million, barely exceeding MGM's expectations. In May 2019 (MGM Springfield's last full month without the competition of EBH), the casino generated just $22 Million, a nearly 40% drop from the casino's first week in August 2018. In summary, a 40% drop from initial, first-week revenues isn't just feasible, but rather likely.

Food, Beverage and Events

According to a University of Las Vegas study, resorts on the Las Vegas strip make 23% of their revenue from food and beverage. According to online and media accounts, food and beverage prices at EBH are comparable to those of Las Vegas. Additionally, we rationalize that EBH will generate 3% of its revenues from other income, such as entertainment and private events. Thus, these categories should represent an additional $215 million in revenue.

The Bottom Line

In total, we are projecting $825 Million in operating revenue from Encore Boston Harbor in steady-state form. The $460 Million in GGR would represent an ~18% market share in the Boston Area Gaming Market.

In 2018, Wynn Resorts did $1.81 Billion in EBITDA, translating to an EBITDA margin of roughly 26.9%. Conservatively using Wynn's EBITDA margin projections for this property, which range from 25% to 29.5%, we project that the property will give Wynn an additional $206 to $243 Million in annual property EBITDA. This will be a 7.9% to 9.3% annual ROI, which, for this business, is lackluster.

Due to higher operating revenue projections, at its 2019 Investor Conference Wynn predicted that annualized property EBITDA would range from $225 Million and $324 Million (varying across nine unique cases). Wynn's EDITDA projections for EBH vary from 9% to 33% higher than ours.

Thus, assuming zero growth in the other Wynn segments (albeit unrealistic), Wynn will theoretically do $2.01 Billion to $2.04 Billion in EBITDA in our projections with EBH included, compared to Wynn's projected $2.03 to $2.13 Billion in EBITDA.

In summary, due to competition, its shortcomings relative to that regional competition and minor transportation flaws, we believe that Encore Boston Harbor will give Wynn a meager 8-9% ROI in steady-state form.

How To Play This

Although $200 Million+ in property EBITDA is by no means "funny money," it wouldn't make sense to short Wynn purely for this reason. At ~5% short interest (as of July 14), many don't see any reason to short Wynn. Their Macau and Las Vegas businesses are robust, and more importantly, very hard to predict. For this reason, shorting Wynn for this relatively small Boston business wouldn't be astute -- and the same applies to buying MGM stock if you project better-than-expected results at their Springfield, Mass. casino.

Nevertheless, there is opportunity in stocks that could benefit from Wynn's acknowledgment of disappointing results in Boston. Twin River Worldwide Holdings (TRWH) is primed to benefit if Encore Boston Harbor is revealed to have any issues. Two out of its five casinos are located in Rhode Island, and 70% of its revenues come from there. Consequently, the stock is down 16% since Encore Boston Harbor opened its doors, despite the company buying back 5.5%-6.2% of shares outstanding during that time frame. In its July 23rd earnings pre-announcement, Twin River President and CEO George Papanier noted that competition from EBH was "in-line" with their expectations, although this earnings period was only exposed to EBH for seven days. On Thursday, the stock closed at $26.20. SunTrust Robinson has a price target of $32 and a "hold" rating, while Stifel has a price target of $43 and a "buy" rating.

We recommend purchasing TRWH before Wynn reports earnings on August 7th. We think that it's likely that Wynn will hint at underperformance in Boston during the conference call. If the transportation and/or location issues we described earlier are cited, we think this will be a significant catalyst for TRWH.

As recently as August 28th, Encore Boston Harbor president Robert DeSalvio wasn't exceedingly optimistic about EBH's prospects in an interview with WCVB Boston. When asked "Will we be pretty impressed with your first month's revenues?," DeSalvio reminded her that gambling data is released every 15th of the month, and then went on to say "I will tell you, it does take a while to ramp up these facilities. In the history of our business, most of these properties take 18-24 months before they see their full potential." The takeaway? EBH isn't seeing its full potential, and Twin River Worldwide Holdings Inc. is poised to benefit.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.