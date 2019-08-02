Sienna Biopharmaceuticals And SNA-120, Pegcantratinib, In Psoriasis

I provide an overview on the mechanism of Pegcantratinib and plans for a Phase 3 study in psoriasis.

Specifically, Psoriasis Area and Severity Index score and Investigator Global Assessment were significantly improved by Pegcantratinib treatment in a Phase 2b study.

Pegcantratinib, a potent inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A, was associated with clinically meaningful benefits in psoriatic patients.

The Technology Platform

Sienna (SNNA) is a small-cap ($23.97M) pharmaceutical that was publicly listed in 2017. Its scientific forte is the clinical development of tissue–targeted kinase inhibitors (TTKI.) to treat diverse chronic inflammatory and immunologic ailments. The technology platform can be described as a polymer–drug conjugate therapeutics. Sienna explains:

By stably linking a short polyethylene glycol (PEG.) polymer to a pharmacologically active molecule, our technology platform alters the mechanism of action of the starting pharmaceutical ingredient and refines its target selectivity, enabling highly localized drug concentration in various target tissues, while dramatically minimizing systemic exposure.

The pegylation of therapeutic agents is well recognized as offering several advantages, including improved drug solubilization, prolonged circulation, reduced immunogenicity, controlled release, and enhanced safety. Pegylated interferon was the mainstay therapeutics for HBV and HCV infections prior to FDA approval of innovative anti-virals.

Sienna has a diverse pipeline with planned Phase 3 study of SNA-120 for psoriasis and Phase 2 SNA-125, for atopic dermatitis, psoriasis, and associated pruritus. The focus of this article is SNA-120, pegcantratinib, in psoriasis.

SNA-120, Pegcantratinib, In Psoriasis

Pegcantratinib (formerly CT327) is the lead investigative drug candidate in pending Phase 3 clinical trial for psoriasis. It is a non-steroidal therapy that has demonstrated clinically meaningful benefits in psoriasis (discussed later).

Physiologically, Tropomyosin receptors (Tr.), TrA, TrB, and TrC, interact with tyrosine kinases, (TK.) to regulate synaptic strength and plasticity in the nervous system. TrK functionally interacts with its ligands, neurotrophins, [nerve growth factor (NGF.) and brain-derived neurotrophic factor] to exert effector function in the nervous system. As secreted proteins, neurotrophins play important developmental roles that are crucial in the survival and function of neurons. They stimulate neurogenesis as reflected in the growth of new neurons.

Mechanistically, pegcantratinib is a potent inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase A (TrKA.). Sienna hypothesized that:

Pegcantratinib uniquely targets the NGF-pathway to reduce neurogenic inflammation, keratinocyte hyperproliferation and itch.

The premise is that NGF and TrKA are both elevated in psoriatic skin and keratinocytes from human psoriatic plaques produce higher levels of NGF relative to normal subjects. Equally significant, Yagamuchi and colleagues reported that:

psoriatic skin in pruritic patients is more richly innervated in the superficial dermis and epidermis, with significantly higher numbers of NGF-immunoreactive keratinocytes, NGF content, and expression of TrKA in nerve fibres, compared to non-pruritic lesions or non-lesional skin.

Clinical Data: In the Phase 1 safety study of SNA-120, Sienna reported:

Improvements in pruritus and psoriasis were observed in exploratory efficacy analyses.

In a Phase 2 proof of concept study, SNA-120 was associated with clinically meaningful benefits in psoriatic plaques but not pruritus:

On pre-specified, key secondary endpoints related to the clearance of psoriatic plaques, SNA-120 (0.05%) demonstrated statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements. Specifically, 27% of subjects experienced a 75% reduction in their Psoriasis Area and Severity Index (PASI 75) score from baseline, compared to 13% of subjects treated with vehicle (p=0.045). The study also included an Investigator Global Assessment (IGA.), in which 29% of patients achieved a two-grade improvement and ‘clear’ or ‘almost clear’ skin, compared to 13% of subjects treated with vehicle (p=0.036). Both the PASI 75 and IGA results remained statistically significant at 14 weeks, two weeks after discontinuation of treatment. The high dose (0.5%) of SNA-120 did not show statistical significance on these study endpoints. The primary endpoint of the study was mean change from baseline to week eight on the Itch Numeric Rating Scale (I-NRS). Patients treated with SNA-120 (0.05%) experienced a mean 4.3 point (58%) reduction from baseline on the I-NRS, compared to a mean 4.0 point (55%) reduction with vehicle (not statistically significant, p=0.244). SNA-120 (0.5%) showed similar results.

It is not clear why SNA-120 was associated with improved pruritogenic responses in Phase 1 relative to Phase 2. Based on information from clinical trials govt, patients from Phase 1 study, not Phase 2b, received calcipotriene ointment (used to treat plaque psoriasis) in conjunction with SNA-120. Suggesting that the pharmacology and mechanism of SNA-120 could be differentially and therapeutically altered by the presence of calcipotriene.

On Phase 3 study, management recently outlined its plans:

We completed a positive End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SNA-120 (pegcantratinib) in psoriasis, and the FDA has agreed with us regarding the general Phase 3 study design, including the primary endpoint, the Investigator Global Assessment (IGA) 2-grade composite, which has been the Phase 3 primary endpoint for recent topical psoriasis drugs approved by the FDA and on which we demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement in our recent Phase 2b clinical trial. We continue to work enthusiastically toward enrolling the first patient in our SNA-120 Phase 3 program later this year.”

Financials

At the end of Q1/2019, Sienna reported cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities of $57.2M. Menlo had a cash burn of $12.8M in Q1/2020 versus Q4/2018. With a pending Phase 3 study of SNA-120 to be initiated Q4/2019, Sienna will need additional capital. It has a $10M balance from a $40M term loan agreement with Silicon Valley Bank which could be used to extend anticipated increased clinical expenses. Partnership agreement for SNA-001 could potentially generate upfront and milestone payments.

Although Sienna has a diverse pipeline, SNA-120 is the most advanced drug candidate with a pending Phase 3 study. Therefore, if clinical success is not achieved, they could be sell-off that leads to stock depreciation and questions on the scientific efficacy of SNA-120. Significantly, the study could be important financially for staying in business.

Institutional ownership is estimated to be 51.31% based on 13F filings. Top two holders are FMR LLC and Partner Fund Management. Analysts from 2 firms recommend a strong buy with a 12-month consensus price target of $31.

Market Outlook

This stock has depreciated significantly since it became a publicly listed company, 24 months ago. The Phase 2 data readout of SNA-120 in psoriasis demonstrating that the secondary but not primary clinical endpoint was met was not well received by investors. Phase 2 trials are called exploratory for the sole reason that biopharmas explore the therapeutic potential of its investigative drug candidate. The current trading price is a buyer’s market.

