V.F. Corp. Has Plenty Of Room To Move Up

There is long-term value for retail investors holding their VFC shares and purchasing shares even at the current price especially on any dip.

VFC is fundamentally sound and well-organized to meet the challenges but must address several challenges easily turned into opportunities. Management has steadiness, substance, and vision.

The upcoming generations wanting value and style know VFC's name brands represent their preferences and tastes making for a huge new target market opportunity.

Summer Reflections

I spent the summer in the U. S. not writing much about social and public policy and writing less about stocks and the economy. Or, to borrow an Italian phrase, dolce far niente: the art of doing nothing. But I did notice a notable number of my young family members and their friends wearing name brand clothing especially Vans shoes, The North Face, and Timberland. A 13-year-old grandson pointed out to me his Vans mom just bought him.

I took time to step back and make assessments about my career and family. I talked to my brood of millennials, our grandchildren and their friends. It felt like the right thing to do this summer at the time of our 50th wedding anniversary. Now I’m back, and if I were to sell every stock I own, I might likely invest a significant portion of the proceeds in V.F. Corporation (NYSE: VFC) watching for a dip in share price as the market meanders.

Perhaps my awareness piqued because of the S. A. article I wrote when VFC shares sold in the low $70 range. Today, shares hover near $88. A slew of analysts including me was postulating the share target price will jump to between $96 and $110. I am confident management will control costs. Earnings will rise perhaps topping 12% per year over the next few years. I am more sold on the $110 share price. I recommend VFC a BUY for retail investors.

VFC Defines Value In Work And At-Leisure Wear

I surveyed this young generation about their priorities, hopes, and dreams. This is not a scientific study but anecdotal. My impressions are my children and adult grandchildren and their friends are all working at decent-paying jobs. There are no stay-at-home moms.

Yet, they nearly all feel unsettled financially. Most everyone works one job. Four work second part-time jobs. One daughter-in-law works three jobs taking two weeks off in the summer and ten days in the winter. Three of my college grads work outdoors (fireman, EMT, and construction with MS in chemistry); the three have owned or wear Timberland, The North Face, and Dickies wear. That is precisely why I like VFC as an investment; its products are essentials and people unsettled financially prefer trendy name brands known for quality and durability. VFC has the potential for making money in strong and weaker economic times. It is reflected in the earnings report.

Last week the company reported good earnings news:

Posting a strong quarter for the Vans business and a 120-basis point increase in gross margin during the quarter.

Looking ahead, VF expects FY20 revenue of ~$11.8B vs. $11.81B consensus and $11.7B to $11.8B prior view. EPS of $3.32 to $3.35 is anticipated vs. $3.36 consensus and $3.30 to $3.35 prior view.

Shares of VFC went into the earnings report up 30% YTD.

Previously: V.F. Corp. EPS beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (July 24).

Vans lifestyle brand was stellar in Q3 '19, having its “strongest quarter in the last two years,” 25 percent revenue growth (27 percent on a constant currency basis), and 50 percent growth in the direct-to-consumer online channel.

Consider, too, VFC has the wind at its back by the sheer popularity of its name brands. Vans and The North Face are once again on the list of Most Loved Brands in 2019.

Another S. A. analyst confirms that the Jeanswear spin-off makes VFC “a more focused, faster-growing company.” Faster may mean a return to M&A per comment in the recent earnings report call to shareholders. “Our balance sheet position is strong, and we have a lot of dry powder to pursue our M&A agenda as well as other capital allocation priorities.”

Never Without Risks

The downside risks to buying VFC shares at this time is, first, the primary concern shared by some that at $88 the stock may appear to be touching the overvalued pool.

Second, some speculate the at-leisure, workout, and workwear fashion trends may be tapering. Hardly. Its top brands are hitting significant double-digit growth in sales and are expected to be top performers for the next year.

Third, there is a growing interest in eco-fabrics that VFC is giving short shrift, though the company is aware.

VFC is already in this market but acts like it does not know it. The company it seems to me inadequately promotes the Smartwool line of merino wool clothing originally designed by ski instructors it picked up when VFC acquired Timberland in 2005.

I just have to explain: Merino sheep grow wool that is super soft and fine making it extra-comfortable next to the skin. The wool is naturally long and makes for a stronger fiber. Merino wool is able to absorb up to 30% of its weight in moisture and still insulate. Clothing is a quick dry. It keeps active people dry and warm. It draws perspiration away from the skin when working up a sweat. The clothing is breathable, has natural heating and cooling capabilities, strength and resilience; it is odor and itch resistant and offers natural sun protection. The Smartwool brand business grew by 31% over the past three years but there is plenty of room to grow market share.

Then there is the soon to launch FUTURELIGHT (a breathable, waterproof material expected to be a disruptor in outdoor wear). The Chairman and CEO made mention of the fashion technology in his address on earnings.

It is somewhat comforting the company has the capability to protect its proprietary technology. ~33 percent of VFC products are made in their self-owned factories far from the eyes of outsourced manufacturing copycats.

Another matter niggling at me is the feeling management is paying short shrift to e-commerce and AI. My concern is that VFC views e-commerce marketing as a complement to store sales in an age with softening numbers of brick-and-mortar outlets and holding smaller inventories. Concomitantly, millennials, Gen Zs and Ys prefer to buy online as stated in reference to Vans sales. There is no talk about AI at work, though The North Face began employing an AI assistant in 2015 to improve the consumer shopping experience.

On The Other Hand

The dividend yield is 1.94% paying a higher dividend yield than the bottom 25% of dividend payers (1.43%). The dividend next year might rise to 2.3%. The dividend increased steadily over the past ten years. Insiders took advantage of the +30% rise in share price over the last 9-12 months, but more shares were bought than sold.

The management team is relatively young in their 50s and have been with VFC on average more than four years. Likewise, for board members (average tenure 5.4 years. If I survey my kids and their friends, I am sure management does the same with their tweens and teenagers, nieces and nephews for feedback on styles and trends, etc.

Source

Steadiness, Substance, And Vision

There is long-term value for retail investors holding their VFC shares and purchasing shares even at the current price. The downsides are easily and quickly addressable but management needs to commit. Turn the risks into opportunities. The risks are currently outweighed by the positives at VFC including great brand names popular with up-and-coming generations, relatively young but experienced management and stakeholders, management’s vision, a respectable dividend yield, position of company brands in the marketplace, and plans for future revenue and earnings growth. The booming shoe business will continue doing for VFC, shareholders what it does for the rest of us. Shoes “lift you physically and emotionally,” a designer once said.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.