Palladium Weekly: Demand Could Get A Boost From Automotive Demand In China

PALL: We reiterate our target of $153 per share in August, constituting a 6% appreciation from its current level.

We expect upward pressure in PALL to resume in August, despite an unfriendly seasonality, because automotive demand could get a boost from China as the phase-in of China 6 legislation.

The slight weakness in PALL was driven by a combination of speculative and investor selling, enough to ease the physical tightness of the market.

Introduction

Welcome to Orchid's Palladium Weekly report, in which we discuss palladium prices through the lenses of the Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (PALL).

PALL has come under slight downward pressure since our latest publication, falling short of our too bullish target of $153 per share in July, closing the month a little bit more than 1% lower. The bout of spec/ETF selling was enough to pressure palladium prices lower.

Going forward into August, we believe that upward pressure in PALL will resume, in part because automotive demand from China could get a boost after the phase-in of China 6 legislation kicked in at the start of July in some provinces and cities.

Against this backdrop, we reiterate our target of $153 per share for August, implying a potential appreciation of 6% from the July close.

Source: Trading View, Orchid Research

About PALL

For investors seeking exposure to the fluctuations of palladium prices, PALL is an interesting investment vehicle because it seeks to track spot palladium prices by physically holding palladium bars, which are located in JPM vaults in London and Zurich. The vaults are inspected twice a year, including once randomly.

The Fund summary is as follows:

PALL seeks to reflect the performance of the price of physical palladium, less the Trust's expenses.

Its expense ratio is 0.60%. In other words, a long position in PALL of $10,000 held over 12 months would cost the investor $60.

Liquidity conditions are poorer than that for platinum. PALL shows an average daily volume of $3 million and an average spread (over the past two months) of 0.33%.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC, Orchid Research

Speculators left their net long exposure to Nymex palladium broadly unchanged in the week to July 23, at 50% of open interest.

While they have lifted their net long position in palladium by 162,000 oz. or 6% of OI over the past month, the net speculative length is still down 207,300 tons or 8% in the year to date.

At 50% of OI, the net spec length remains below its historical high of 74% of OI established in September 2014, suggesting the potential for more speculative buying in favor of Nymex palladium in the short term.

Implications for PALL: There is more room for speculative buying until palladium's spec positioning becomes stretched on the long side, in our view. Ergo, palladium spot prices have the potential to move still higher on more buying from the speculative community, which in turn would boost PALL.

Investment positioning

Source: Orchid Research

Palladium ETF holdings dropped by nearly 4,000 oz. in the week to July 26, marking a 15th straight week of net outflows.

Over the past month, palladium ETF holdings have declined by roughly 22,500 oz, representing a 4% decline.

Since the start of the year, palladium ETF holdings have tumbled by 148,000 ounces, corresponding to a 19% drop.

At less than 700,000 oz, global palladium ETF holdings are unlikely to balance fully the expected deficit in the palladium market this year. We expect profit-taking to remain sustained but fresh highs in palladium prices are needed to stimulate more significant outflows.

Implications for PALL: Despite the current pace of ETF outflows, the palladium market remains tight because non-investment demand continues to outpace supply trends. As such, palladium prices are likely to remain resilient in the face of outflows from palladium ETF holdings, which is positive for PALL.

Auto trends

In this section, we focus on Chinese automotive trends.

Last year, Chinese automotive demand dropped 4.5%, according to Johnson Matthey. This was due to a marked contraction in car production, with gasoline output falling by 7.7%, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers - a first yearly decline since 1990s. The decline in automotive demand for palladium was also the result of pgm thrifting because automakers took advantage of the fact that the emission standard was still China 5 until July this year when the initial phase of China 6 legislation kicks in.

This year, car production has continued to tumble - the CAAM reports a fall of 18.5% YoY in the first six months of 2019. This is likely to have undermined automotive demand.

But pgm loadings are likely to increase meaningfully in H2 2019 because a number of provinces adopted at the start of July China 6 legislation under the "Blue Sky Protection Plan", which could in turn more than offset the negative impact from weaker auto sales.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

In this regard, Johnson Matthey's forecasts a 23% increase in Chinese automotive demand for palladium this year.

While this could prove too optimistic, even a more conservative forecast would leave the platinum market in a deficit this year, suggesting that palladium prices could still move higher this year.

Implications for PALL: Despite a contraction in Chinese car production, Chinese automotive demand for palladium could grow due to a rise in pgm loadings in catalysts as a result of tighter emission legislation. While this should leave the market in deficit, the palladium price should continue to appreciate, which will benefit PALL.

Seasonality

The seasonality for palladium prices is unfriendly for August.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Over the past 20 years, palladium has delivered an average loss of 1% in August.

Closing thoughts

Our July target of $153 per share for PALL proved a touch too optimistic considering that PALL reached a monthly high of $150 per share, down about 1% on the month. The combination of speculative selling and ETF outflows was enough to ease the tightness of the market, resulting in some downward pressure.

For August, we believe that upward pressure in PALL will resume. Although ETF outflows are likely to continue, they are unlikely to prove significant unless palladium prices spike sufficiently higher. Palladium's spec positioning remains light, leaving plenty of room for the speculative community to extend its net long position in Nymex palladium. Finally, automotive demand could get a boost because the phase-in of China 6 legislation has been adopted since July in a number of provinces and cities.

Against this backdrop, our August target for PALL is at $153 per share, representing a 6% appreciation from the July close.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.