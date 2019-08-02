New Preferred Stock IPOs, July 2019

Just two of these high-quality issues are now selling below their $25 par value, offering an average current yield of 5.1 percent.

On the supply side of the U.S. preferred stock market, issuers held off during July, waiting to see if the Fed was going to deliver the expected interest rate reduction on July 31 (which it did).

On the demand side, expecting a rate drop, market participants had already bid up the price of existing income securities (since they pay a higher dividend than those to be issued after the anticipated rate drop on July 31).

As the month came to a close, the average market price for all U.S.-traded preferred stocks was $25.72, up $0.45 per share over the last month.

July's new preferred stocks

After a lot of commotion throughout the month, there were no new preferred stocks issued during July for retail investors to consider (as of July 30) and just one Exchange-Traded Debt Security.

During July: BBT (NYSE:BBT) issued its Series N preferred stock, but not for retail trading; Ready Capital's (NYSE:RC) new ETDS was issued on July 18, but with a duplicate symbol (discussed below); Vanguard Natural Resources, Inc. became Grizzly Energy, LLC (not publicly traded), issuing a new preferred stock as GRZZP, but that also turned out to be unavailable for retail buyers; then, as July came to a close, Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) introduced a new 5.75 percent preferred stock as NEWTL, but that turned out to be a duplicate symbol previously used by Newtek's 7.0 percent security (called in March of last year). Consequently, propagation to data systems (including ours) is inconsistent for NEWTL.

As a preferred stock research service, we had a very busy month chasing all of this down, but July brought lots of smoke and very little fire.

Note that I am using IPO date here rather than the date on which retail trading started. The IPO date is the date that the security's underwriters purchased the new shares from the issuing company.

A special note regarding preferred stock trading symbols: Annoyingly, unlike common stock trading symbols, the format used by exchanges, brokers and other online quoting services for preferred stock symbols is not standardized. For example, the Series A preferred stock from Public Storage is "PSA-A" at TD Ameritrade, Google Finance and several others, but this same security is "PSA.PR.A" at E*Trade and "PSA.PA" at Seeking Alpha. For a cross-reference table of how preferred stock symbols are denoted by 16 popular brokers and other online quoting services, see "Preferred Stock Trading Symbol Cross-Reference Table."

There are currently 124 high-quality preferred stocks selling for an average price of $26.31 (July 31), offering an average current yield of 5.3 percent. Only two of these high-quality issues are selling below their $25 par value, offering an average current yield of 5.1 percent. By high quality, I mean preferreds offering the characteristics that most risk-averse preferred stock investors favor such as investment-grade ratings and cumulative dividends.

There is now a total of 909 of these securities trading on U.S. stock exchanges (including convertible preferred stocks).

About the new issue

RCB (RCB) is an unrated Exchange-Traded Debt Security from mortgage REIT Ready Capital Corporation offering 6.20 percent interest. ETDS are bonds recorded on the company's books as debt (rather than as equity, as in the case of preferred stock). As debt, the obligation to pay the interest on these bonds is cumulative. RC introduced RCB on July 18, its third such security currently trading (all ETDS).

Be careful with this symbol. RCB is also the common stock symbol for Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (a Philippine bank).

It is very odd for a REIT to seek capital by issuing an ETDS. Of the 189 currently-trading income securities issued by REITs, only seven are ETDS. As a mortgage REIT, Ready Capital is allowed to avoid income taxes by distributing at least 90 percent of its taxable earnings to shareholders in the form of dividends (which is why so many preferred stocks are issued by REITs). But ETDS pay after-tax interest, not pre-tax dividends, which therefore does not count toward the 90 percent distribution requirement to get the tax break (more on this below).

It is unclear why RC issued this security in the form of an interest-paying bond rather as a dividend-paying distribution of taxable earnings.

Sources: Preferred stock data - CDx3 Notification Service database, PreferredStockInvesting.com. Prospectus: RCB

Preferred Stock Tax treatment

The 2017 Tax Relief Act included a provision aimed at small businesses that also delivers an enormous benefit to those holding shares of preferred stocks (rather than ETDS) issued by REITs (which is pretty much all of us). Most small businesses are incorporated as a Limited Liability Corporation (LLC). Under this structure, the company's earnings are passed through to the owners who then pay the tax on their personal returns. The Act allows those receiving such income to deduct, right off the top, up to twenty percent of this "pass-through income."

But remember that REITs do the same thing as LLCs - at least 90 percent of a REIT's taxable earnings are passed to the REIT's shareholders primarily in the form of preferred stock dividends; the shareholders then pay the tax on their personal returns. In other words, preferred stock dividends received from REITs qualify under the Act's "pass-through income" provision and are therefore up to twenty percent deductible. Such income is reported to you on the 1099 form received from your broker as "Section 199A" income.

The tax treatment of the taxable income you receive from income securities can be a bit confusing, but it really boils down to one question - Has the company already paid tax on the cash that is being used to pay you or not? If not, the IRS is going to collect the full tax from you; if so, you still have to pay tax, but at the special 15 percent rate.

Traditional preferred stock dividends paid by partnerships as pass-through income, or are otherwise paid out of pre-tax profits, are taxable as regular income; you pay the full tax since the company has not.

Companies incorporated as REITs are required to distribute at least 90 percent of their pre-tax profits to shareholders. Doing so in the form of non-voting preferred stock dividends is the most common method of complying, and because these dividend payments are made from pre-tax dollars, taxable dividends received from REITs are taxed as regular income (remember that RCB from Ready Capital is not a preferred stock, but is an interest-paying ETDS).

Interest that a company pays to those loaning the company money is a business expense to the company (tax deductible), so the company does not pay tax on the interest payments it makes to its lenders. Since Exchange-Traded Debt Securities are debt, ETDS shareholders are on the hook for the taxes. Income received from ETDS is taxed as regular income (July's RCB).

Lastly, if a company pays your preferred stock dividends out of its after-tax profits, the dividend income you receive is taxed at the special 15 percent tax rate. Such dividends are referred to as "Qualified Dividend Income" or QDI. QDI preferred stocks are often seen as favorable for holding in a non-retirement account due to the favorable 15 percent tax treatment. There were no such securities issued during July.

In Context: The U.S. preferred stock marketplace

The following chart illustrates the average market price of U.S.-traded preferred stocks over the last 12 months.

Many things affect the market prices of these securities such as the proximity to their call or maturity date, proximity to their next ex-dividend date, industry and/or overall health of the issuer, perceived direction of interest rates, pending government regulatory or policy changes, cumulative versus non-cumulative dividends and tax treatment of dividend payments. So what we really need to look at is current yield, which calculates the average annual dividend yield per dollar invested (without considering re-invested dividend return or any future capital gain or loss). Current yield is a "bang-for-your-buck" measure of value that normalizes differences in coupon rate and price to give us a single, comparable metric.

Moving down the risk scale, the next chart compares the average current yield realized by today's preferred stock buyers when compared to the yield earned by those investing in the 10-year Treasury note or 2-year bank Certificates of Deposit.

U.S.-traded preferred stocks are currently returning an average current yield of 6.6 percent (blue line) while the annual return being offered to income investors by the 10-year Treasury is 2.1 percent and that of the 2-year bank CD has turned the yield curve upside down at 2.7 percent (shorter-term money very rarely offers a higher return than longer-term money).

For comparison, I have set the Yield column in the first table above to show the current yield of the new July preferred on July 31. It is into this marketplace that July's new issue was introduced.

