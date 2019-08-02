Dish: The Biggest Beneficiary From The T-Mobile And Sprint Merger

On a relative basis, Dish equity seems fairly valued as well and currently trades in line with peers.

The T-Mobile-Sprint merger is back on but the biggest winner looks to be Dish.

The T-Mobile-Sprint merger announcement has created a golden opportunity for Dish to monetize its idle spectrum assets and shift from a declining pay-TV business model to a major wireless network player.

Though the deal terms look lucrative for Dish, a lot depends on how it finances the network build-out and deploys its services. The heavy debt overhang is also a risk.

It seems more prudent to wait and watch as the deal and business model pivot pans out before taking a more definitive stance on Dish equity.

T-Mobile and Sprint Merger: Advantage Dish

The DoJ has granted its go-ahead for the T-Mobile and Sprint merger, with conditions to create a strong 4th wireless player to fill the vacancy created by Sprint post merging with T-Mobile.

This has created an opportunity for Dish to exploit a ready made customer base and network. A brief look at the transactions applicable to Dish:

Dish will acquire Sprint’s 800MHz spectrum for $3.6B with a break-up fee of $72M to be paid to T-Mobile. Dish will be obligated to pay a $360M penalty to the government in case of a break-up, but it will be null in the case Dish succeeds in building out its 5G network to at least 20% population as per agreed timelines.

Dish will acquire Sprint’s prepaid businesses (including Boost and Virgin) with a combined subscriber base of 9.3M customers for $1.4B.

Dish will become a mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) by using T-Mobile’s network for seven years while building out its wireless network in parallel.

There are additional conditions associated with the deal where Dish will not be able to sell its AWS-4 or 600MHz spectrum during six years after the deal unless approved by FCC. However, these conditions are nullified in case there is a change in control of Dish or Dish is sold entirely to a 3rd entity. Dish also has the option to lease ~20k sites and ~400 retail stores from T-Mobile, and also lease out its 600Mhz spectrum (if remained unused) to T-Mobile.

This development bodes well for Dish. Dish’s existing core business of satellite-TV has been in decline for several quarters now, with the number of subscribers declining from 11.03M (FY2017 exit) to 9.56M (Q2’2019 exit), registering a decline of 1.47M or 15.4%. Though the new internet TV service, Sling TV, registered a growth of 11.8% during the same period, it added only 260k subscribers in absolute terms. Moreover, at a monthly ARPU of ~$31, Sling TV’s subscriber addition is incapable of offsetting the losses of high monthly ARPU (~$100) satellite TV business. An opportunity to delve into hot wireless/mobile business will be a healthy shot in the arm for Dish.

As per the agreement, Dish will be able to acquire spectrum and subscriber base at highly competitive prices. At an average customer acquisition cost of $150, Dish will effectively pay a 3-4x EBITDA multiple. Even the spectrum acquisition at $0.80/Mhz-Population is significantly lower than $0.93/Mhz-population Dish paid for acquiring the 600MHz band.

The deal also effectively pushes Dish’s March 2020 build-out deadline for its 700MHz and AWS-4 spectrum bands to 2022-23. This comes with additional benefits of being able to use T-Mobile’s network infrastructure for seven years and getting enough time to be able to raise additional capital for its network build-out. This deal also clears the way for a favourable decision on pending designated entities case with the FCC where it has forfeited $3.3B worth of spectrum and paid a cash penalty of $500M.

Dish will need to raise capital to fund network build-out and operating losses for the initial few years of new business model. Dish has stated it will need about $10B to fund the build-out, and likely another $10B to fund operating losses. With $13B in net debt, raising another $20B will weigh on the already high debt burden.

Company Debt to Equity (NYSE:X) AT&T 0.93 Verizon 2.04 T-Mobile 0.96 Sprint 1.53 Dish 1.69

Source: as per hyperlinks, Q1-Q2 2019 data

This may act as a drag unless Dish can mix capital sources and able to get some strategic equity investors on board. Another option, as stated by Dish, is to extend build-out of less profitable areas to future while prioritizing build-out of high profitable areas (such as cities), so that cash-generating assets can provide a capital infusion to later build-outs.

Summarily, this is an excellent opportunity for Dish to emerge as a strong 4th player in the US wireless market with many upsides coming from T-Mobile – Sprint deal. It already has substantial spectrum assets which can be monetized now as operational assets. Additionally, getting a base of 9M+ subscribers along with an ability to use T-Mobile’s network is a huge positive. A good financing mix and business planning (deployment and build-out timings) should pivot Dish from a satellite TV to a strategic wireless entity in the US.

Valuation

Traditionally, Dish has been valued primarily using an asset-based valuation approach. This was because Dish has acquired $21B+ worth of spectrum with a vision to transform itself into a connectivity company.

Dish should end 2019 with a net debt of ~$13B. The July 2019 market cap of ~$16B implies Dish’s TV business is valued by market around $8B. Taking a 10-20% discount on spectrum valuation implies a TV segment valuation of $10B-$12B.

However, this will need to be changed due to recent developments. Idle spectrum is Dish’s main asset, and it is not going to be idle once the build-out start, and as per Dish chairman Ergen’s promise, we may see Dish starting to provide services as early as the end of 2020.

Due to a reducing subscriber base, heavy debt/interest payments and maintenance capex, Dish’s TV business’ cash flow will effectively be zero by 2025 and will become negative thereafter. On the other hand, the new wireless business will experience negative cash flows until 2023 before turning positive in 2024 and increasing thereafter.

In terms of cash flows, the business is expected to pivot to a true wireless business around 2024. So, it will not be appropriate to compare it with other wireless operators as a whole. A comparison of Dish multiples with peers from both TV and wireless groups is as below:

Source: Gurufocus.com, share prices as on July 31, 2019

The market is still valuing Dish as a primarily TV/video company and may take some time to realize potential pivot to a wireless company. In the existing scenario, it is difficult to ascertain a relative value for the company, and it may be more prudent to revisit once again when some progress has been made on the T-Mobile – Sprint deal.

Conclusion

The merger between 3rd and 4th wireless players in the US market presents an interesting opportunity for Dish to fill the vacancy at 4th place.

Dish is well equipped in terms of management capability and asset base to be able to make this pivot, contingent on its ability to finance the build-out with non-debt resources and internal accruals (through planning high profitability investments first).

On the valuation front, it seems to be fairly valued when compared with peers from its current industry which makes sense for now as the company will take some time to generate significant cash flow from the wireless business. Until some progress is made on the deal and the new business model takes shape, it may be more prudent to sit this one out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in DISH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.