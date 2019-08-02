Yeti Will Keep Both Your Coffee And Portfolio Hot

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Joseph Haffner as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Essential. Click here to find out more »

Like Apple (AAPL), and Lululemon (LULU), before them, Yeti will soon show that to today's consumers, branding is still king and especially in their small but profitable niche. Yeti Holdings (YETI), has every quality of a great business: strong profit margins, a strong brand name with loyal customers, and a quality and useful product.

As I dive deeper into why I think Yeti is a strong buy at its current valuation, I want to focus on a few main things. A look back into the mistakes they've made, and why that will help them in the future. Why their brand name is already and will continue to be their biggest asset. How they will survive the end of retail as we know it and why Yeti stock is actually a safe play, rather than a risky IPO.

A Look Back

Yeti was founded in 2006 when Ryan and Roy Seiders decided there had to be a better cooler option for hunters and fishermen. When nothing met their quality requirements, they set out to make their own high-end cooler and Yeti was born. Fast-forward to now, Yeti is a highly recognizable brand and has grown outside of just the outdoor cooler space. In October 2018, Yeti completed its initial public offering at a range of $19-$21. Proceeds of this offering served to pay down debts on their revolving credit facility and term loan A. As of today, Yeti is trading around $35 dollars. About 75% above their IPO price range. Despite this, Yeti is definitely a good stock pick for the future.

First, I want to dive into their recent financials. When looking at Yeti's 2018 10-K, one glaring thing sticks out on their income statement. Net sales were greater in the 2016 fiscal year than in 2018. In 2017, sales dropped as much as 22% from the prior year. As you can clearly see, both sales and net income decreased heavily in 2017, but in 2018 sales have almost completely recovered and net income is actually considerably higher than it was in 2016.

Source: Created by author using data from Yeti's 2018 10-K.

Yeti's sales dropped heavily in 2017 for one main reason. In 2016, their main retail partners bought up way too much of their product. They had just come off a strong year in 2015 and buyers at major outdoor stores simply could not get enough of the product. Hardly a negative if you ask me. This shifted sales from 2017 to 2016 but it may have had a few added benefits. First, it got the product out there faster. With more inventory on hand, these stores would be influenced to try to sell as much as possible. This gave Yeti an advantage as stores tried to push their product. Also, because Yeti enforces their minimum pricing, stores could not lower prices to offload the product, which allowed Yeti to maintain its quality brand, which is it's essential difference from competitors in the space. This allowed Yeti to push more into the market than ever before.

These benefits would be nothing if demand was truly suffering, which it is not. As we see in 2018, net income is back above what it was in 2016, despite slightly lower sales. This indicates to me that Yeti is back to a stable relationship with their buyers and that they are not overbuying this time around. The increased net income as a percentage comes mostly from a decrease in selling, general, and administrative expenses between 2016 and 2017. SG&A remained at 36.1% from 2017 to 2018.

Yeti should continue to see strong growth in net income and across the income statement in the future.

The Impact of Strong Branding

A strong brand is the most essential thing for a brand that seeks to sell a higher-end premium product. It is the reason Apple can sell computers for nearly double what a comparable Window's computer would cost. It is why Beats headphones can sell at double or even triple what a comparable Bose set would. It is also why Lululemon has been able to charge so much above not name brands. Yeti only has one slight difference, they also create a more quality product.

Yeti's branding really excels in a few specific areas. They have very strong consumer loyalty and quality. Customers are extremely happy with the product and the lengthy warranty keeps customers satisfied. This pays off because it allows Yeti to have much more reliable sales than other growth small-cap companies. Additionally, the bigger benefit is that customer retention is way cheaper than acquisition and Yeti's entire product line is catered to the same customers. This means that a customer who is satisfied with their thirty dollar rambler will go on to buy more of the higher profit margin items like coolers. As Yeti's direct-to-consumer channel grows, direct access will allow for even better customer retention and sales of similar products but more on that later.

In the future, this strong customer loyalty will be a huge boost to their expansion into new markets. As Yeti seeks to make the jump out of just the hunting and fishing niche, they will have to spend less on advertising because of strong word of mouth and earned media. They will also not have to go through the costly process of trying to acquire so many customers that they can start to trend, rather they will be able to acquire a few and leverage their loyalty to expand into the rest of the market. Since SG&A is currently 36% of their costs and will be the biggest cost in expanding, this will create strong boosts to their bottom line.

Yeti is the perfect company to take advantage of direct-to-consumer tailwinds

It is no secret to most that consumers are turning their backs on retail. Amazon and other-direct to-consumer, DTC, platforms have been shown to be how people, especially younger people prefer to shop and as the years go on, most would expect this trend to continue. So if that is the case, what makes Yeti a strong buy since 63% of their sales are wholesale through partnering retailers.

Tends in Yeti's sales channels already show that they are making the transition. In 2018, 37% of sales were DTC versus 30% in 2017. DTC sales grew around 40% in that time period where wholesale only grew about 10%. In a quick few years, the low margin wholesale business will be a very small chunk in comparison to their booming high margin DTC business. Yeti has also made it clear they plan to take full advantage of this shift:

Our DTC channel enables us to directly interact with our customers, more effectively control our brand experience, better understand consumer behavior and preferences, and offer exclusive products, content, and customization capabilities. We believe our control over our DTC channel provides our customers the highest level of brand engagement and further builds customer loyalty, while generating attractive margins.

This statement, found in Yeti's 2018 10-K, reinforces that management knows where it will be successful and that is within the DTC channel. This also further reinforces that Yeti's management recognizes that brand engagement and loyalty are the most essential ingredient in their success. This pivot will be able to raise the top line by eliminating retailer's cuts.

Finally, the DTC channel avoids the problems of year's past. Revenue fell in 2017 because of too ambitious ordering on the part of retailers. Emphasis on DTC will allow Yeti to more accurately predict their manufacturing and supply requirements which will help to avoid another such surprise.

DTC sales will be the largest driver of top line growth because of higher margins and the ability to access customers directly, allowing upselling of similar products to increase the average amount of money a Yeti customer spends. This focus will further support customer loyalty and quality which Yeti already does so well.

Newly listed stocks usually carry a lot of risk, Yeti does not

Recently, we have seen an influx of unicorn listings. Stocks like Uber (UBER), Lyft (LYFT), and the upcoming WeWork are constantly coming to market burning cash. These companies have grand predictions of growth but very little idea of if, and when, they might become cash flow positive. Yeti already is cash flow positive. Currently, almost 10% of their sales go directly to the bottom line. This means that even if valuations were to fall, and these hyper-growth stocks traded down heavily, it is unlikely we would see Yeti follow in suit.

Along with this, Yeti is currently generating enough cash to feel like a safe small-cap investment with growth potential. Yeti used the proceeds of their listing to pay back on their revolving line of credit and take a large chunk out of their term loan A. This eliminates another large risk that newly listed companies generally carry. The fear of a follow-up offering. We have just seen Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) go down nearly 10% after the announcement of a follow-up offering. Yeti will be able to easily finance their growth with more debt if necessary.

The 2017 fiscal year highlighted the risks of inconsistent sales for any growth company. Luckily, as mentioned earlier, a loyal consumer base will continue to fuel stable sales while expansion into new markets will fuel new growth. Direct-to-consumer channels will allow Yeti to have more stable financial forecasts and wholesale partners will be more luckily to purchase the accurate amounts of inventory in the future. I would not expect to see this happen to Yeti again.

One of the biggest risks to all U.S. companies right now is trade related. Downstream, 90% of Yeti's sales are in the U.S. and will not be negatively affected by further escalation of trade wars. Upstream, Yeti is also prepared for anything, highlighted by these two excerpts from their filing:

Our manufacturers do not have unique skills, technologies, processes, or intellectual property that prevent us from migrating to other manufacturing partners. To mitigate the concentration risk in our supply chain, we are pursuing a higher diversification of manufacturing partners, with both sourcing and geographical advantages and, over time, intend to shift the current allocation of production to a better balance among them.

Yeti is well prepared to shift their supply chains to new countries or continents and in a great position to deal with a rapidly changing global supply chain without it negatively impacting their business operations or profits.

Despite all this, there are some risks that Yeti is certainly not immune to. A recession or any event that causes a large decrease in consumer confidence would have a severe impact because of their focus on average income people but with a premium product. They could be one of the first products to get cut out of the budget. Additionally, if Yeti were to accidentally produce products that were not to their normal quality standard, whether temporarily or permanently, this could cost them their strong branding, which would cause many of their consumers to buy one of their many competitors' products.

Yeti is a strong buy moving forward

Yeti released their Q2 earnings and the results were good. They reported earnings of $.33 per share, up from $.28 per share. Many believed Yeti would miss earnings because of oversupply of inventory in the first quarter. Yeti's management team showed that this quarter that they have a better grasp on it than in 2017. Ideally, this will continue to drive stable sales growth. The biggest thing to come out of this earnings report though was that Yeti is correctly focusing on the DTC channel, rising 43% year over year, while wholesale remained basically unchanged. This tells me that management knows where they will excel and they will continue to in the future.

I would certainly recommend buying Yeti stock at its current price around $33. For all the reasons I mentioned above, I believe there is still a ton of growth left in this company without a lot of the risks that we see so often in today's market. This makes it a very compelling investment for the long term.

