Tariff Worries Create Another Opportunity In Boot Barn Stock

Boot Barn has plenty of runway for growth - and BOOT has plenty of room for upside if and when it finally gains investor confidence.

This is one of the best growth stories in the market right now - and it's likely trading at less than 20x this year's EPS.

All retailers are comp stories, but even by those standards Boot Barn (BOOT) is particularly sensitive to same-store sales. Unlike many retailers at the moment, Boot Barn has a reasonable amount of debt. Margins are expanding, but still thin. Both fundamental aspects mean that operating leverage is even more important than it is to other stocks in the sector.

In addition, there's an opportunity for footprint expansion: Boot Barn still believes it can double its current store count. That belief changes, of course, if comps in the existing base weaken and/or turn negative.

And so this:

turns into this:

Even with the torrid gains of late - BOOT has gained over 400% from 2017 lows - it seems like the market still doesn't quite trust Boot Barn. This is a company that has averaged 8%+ same-store sales growth for almost a decade. It posted a 10% comp in fiscal 2019 (ending March), and is guiding for a 6% print in FY20.

Margins are expanding. Execution seems solid. At the midpoint of updated FY20 guidance, EPS, normalized for tax benefits, should rise 33% this year. Yet BOOT, gave back most of an initial post-earnings pop on Thursday. And the stock trades at 20.3x the midpoint of that guidance - guidance that looks exceedingly conservative at the moment.

So why doesn't the market trust BOOT? Admittedly, there are several reasons. Whether those reasons are justified will determine whether BOOT can continue its rally. I believe it will.

Blowout Earnings and the Case for BOOT

Q1 earnings are more of the same for Boot Barn. Comps rose 9.4% year-over-year. That's an impressive enough figure in this retail environment - but it's more impressive considering three key factors. First, the company had a tough comparison: same-store sales rose 11.6% in the year-prior quarter. Second, the strength came in-store. E-commerce revenues only increased 0.9% year-over-year. A tough comparison in that category and an effort to stop chasing unprofitable sales with the company's sheplers.com business both contributed.

And third, Boot Barn is driving that growth with less discounting. Merchandise margin rose 150 bps year-over-year in the quarter. Per the Q1 call, that expansion was due to more full-priced selling and higher penetration of exclusive brands, who generated 20% of revenue in the quarter. SG&A leveraged as well: operating margin expanded 258 bps year-over-year. Boot Barn raised guidance, its fifth straight 'beat-and-raise' quarter (giving credit to Q4 2018, when results outperformed the company's outlook ahead of the quarter).

Again, this is basically par for the course over the past two years or so. Comps have been torrid. The strength has been broad-based; a recovery in oil and gas markets, primarily Texas has helped, but management commentary repeatedly has emphasized that all regions and all categories are contributing.

Merchandise margin expanded 110 bps for the full year 2019, which too came from exclusive brand penetration and lower promotions. EBIT margins expanded 180 bps.

It's not just fundamental strength, either. Both execution and strategy seem solid. Three new private label brands were launched last year; all three seem to be contributing in the early going. Marketing has been improved, with the company better targeting its disparate customer bases (western, work, and "Wonder West", the ladies' business). The e-commerce business is being better-managed for profitability. Notably, discount-focused sheplers.com has pulled back on pay-per-click advertising, which not only winds up with lower margins but more price-sensitive (and thus less loyal) customers.

'Omnichannel' efforts are helping in-store sales: associates can find and order online products, customers can search for boots through a RangeFinder app, and Boot Barn offers BOPIS (buy online, pick up in store) and, now, in-store returns of online purchases.

This is a company whose CEO said on the Q3 FY19 conference call that "essentially everything seems to be working right now across the country and across merchandise categories." There's little evidence to suggest that he was wrong, or that anything has changed in the last two quarters. It's a company whose EPS, excluding discrete tax benefits, is likely to better than double in two years. And yet BOOT is priced as if its growth is going to decelerate sharply, and quickly.

The Risks to BOOT

Indeed, BOOT actually had a rather disappointing session on Thursday in the context of the strong Q1 report. Soon after the open, BOOT had gained 25%. At noon, it was still up nearly 17%. It closed with just a 4.7% gain - on the back of a 10%+ hike in EPS guidance.

That said, the late-session weakness wasn't a surprise in the context of the performance of the retail sector on Thursday, following the apparent increase in one key risk to Boot Barn and the space. But even that aside, the market obviously has several concerns. And while I don't necessarily agree with all of them, they need to be considered to at least understand why BOOT's valuation doesn't seem to match its recent performance.

1. It's tough to trust any retail growth story right now.

There really isn't a growth stock like BOOT out there, at least that I can think of. For a time, Duluth Holdings (DLTH) was an interesting compare, but its struggles of late are in noted contrast to Boot Barn's performance. Lululemon Athletica (LULU) has some interesting parallels despite vastly different demographics, but it designs all of its own product. Five Below (FIVE) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) play in off-price.

Apparel plays simply are struggling almost across the board. And so it's easy to assume that at some point Boot Barn will see the same pressures. That assumption perhaps is easier given that the company already stumbled in FY16-FY17, and because the current growth is benefiting to some extent from external tailwinds (more on these in a moment).

As a longtime retail bear (albeit one with an oddly large amount of exposure to the sector right now), I'm sympathetic to that sentiment. But Boot Barn looks different. As management points out, there isn't much fashion risk in its business, on either the Western wear or the workwear (~one third of sales) side. Its customers tend to be loyal to the style, particularly with boots (footwear still drives over half of revenue). As someone who is firmly in the company's core demographic (and fervently loyal to my core brands), I see why the company can win in its two main categories. And with the effectiveness of the digital/omnichannel strategy so far, worries about competition from Amazon.com (AMZN) or other online plays seem overblown.

After almost a decade of 8% comps, during which time most apparel retailers struggled to at least some extent, it's increasingly difficult to argue that Boot Barn is somehow destined for a fall. That's particularly true given the company just lapped an 11.6% compare with a 9.4% print - a two-year stack of 22%.

2. This is just a macro/oil and gas play that is going to struggle when the economy turns and oil prices fall.

External factors have definitely been a benefit to Boot Barn. The oil and gas boom early in the decade helped sales in markets like Colorado, North Dakota, and obviously Texas. It hardly seems a coincidence that Boot Barn's sales weakness in 2016-2017 came at the same time as the shale oil bust. And a skeptic might argue that the gains since have come at least in part from a normalization of O&G sector employment. In addition, low unemployment more broadly, particularly in blue-collar industries, no doubt has helped the company in terms of both Western wear and workwear sales.

There's some truth to that. Texas comps in FY17 were around -5% - and that state accounted for 22.5% of stores at the end of FY19. Management repeatedly has noted that the state has outperformed the chain in the ensuing quarters. On the Q3 FY19 call, CEO James Conroy said that non-Texas oil markets were performing in line with the chain.

A quarter later, Conroy admitted that the strong economy was a help. But he attributed "maybe a third" of the company's strong comp performance to macro factors. And his discussion of this issue on the Q1 FY20 call is worth repeating in full:

Look, as a company, we try to have a quiet confidence in modesty about us, but candidly I think our results are the results of good execution, right. We are – the employment is strong right now, but it’s not really any stronger than it was last year. The oil environment is relatively strong this year. It’s not any stronger than it was last year. So our business has grown almost 10% comp and 100% earnings and I can’t really point to anything in the external marketplace that different than last year other than the things that we’re doing internally. So I hate to be so immodest about it, but I feel obligated to give credit to the team that’s driving this business forward. In terms of sustainability, last year we comped up plus 10%. We just comped up plus 9.4%. We’ve run about plus 8% for 10 years. So I think it’s very sustainable. And frankly, I might add, I think the connectivity to the price of a barrel of oil at this point has become a little bit overblown because I think when I look at the price of a barrel of oil and our recent results, oil is the same as last year or actually down a little bit and our results are up. So I think that correlation I think has continued on longer than it’s actually been a reality for the business.

Q1 helps on this front because, as Conroy notes, it's getting to the point where Boot Barn's contribution to its own success can't be ignored, or even minimized.

The economy will turn at some point, and Boot Barn likely will take a hit. But it still has minimal direct competition in its market, a long-term opportunity, and an omnichannel model that provides protection from larger diversified online retailers. Boot Barn has received some help, but this seems like a business worth owning regardless.

3. The low-hanging fruit has been harvested.

Even if an investor wants to give Boot Barn credit for its recent performance, that doesn't necessarily mean she wants to pay 20x earnings. Comps likely will decelerate at some point, if only because of incrementally more difficult stacks. (Boot Barn's current guidance implies a slowdown in the second half of this year, when the two-year compares are more difficult.) There's some cyclical risk, even if its magnitude is up for debate.

And while margins have been impressive of late, a good deal of the improvement has come from initiatives that have mostly played out. The focus on e-commerce profitability provided 20-30 bps to consolidated EBIT margins, per commentary on the Q1 call. That gets lapped in Q2.

Boot Barn cut a traditional July sale, which is driving more improvement this quarter. It's about out of room to cut promotions: over 85% of sales (also according to the Q1 FY20 call) are full-priced, and the company isn't going to stop doing promotions for the key holiday season.

Private label continues to help margins, with merch margins ~1000 bps higher than third-party brands. But exclusive brand penetration should reach close to 20% this year against 16.2% in FY19 - and its growth is going to stall out. Boot Barn has no plans to roll out new brands beyond the current six. Conroy said after Q1 that there's no plans to move exclusive brands to something like 50% or more of revenue. The margin tailwind from exclusive brands is going to slow in FY21 and beyond.

That's kind of the sense across the board. EBIT margins have gone from 6.5% in FY18 to 9% (based on current guidance; I'd expect the number to be higher) in FY20. They're not going to 11.5% in FY22, barring a huge surprise. Expansion probably slows after this year. Something like 4% comps, 10% store growth, and modest EBIT margin expansion still means the story works. But given cyclical risk, investors might be looking for a bit more in the way of profit potential after this year.

4. Tariffs are going to hurt Boot Barn.

President Trump's tweet on Thursday announcing new China tariffs hit the market hard - and retail harder. It appears that much of the retracement in BOOT was attributable to that announcement.

Indeed, BOOT has some exposure:

source: Boot Barn June presentation

But management insists the effect is manageable. Third-party suppliers in China will take some of the brunt, and will look to move sourcing. And Conroy has insisted for several quarters that Boot Barn probably can pass along some of the incremental costs while also getting some help from its exclusive brand suppliers.

Meanwhile, it's not as if there are many brands in the Western and workwear categories that can avoid China tariffs. US-made boots are relatively limited, though Justin Boots, a Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) subsidiary, has some American-made footwear in its portfolio. There aren't any competitors who should see a noted edge relative to Boot Barn based on tariff issues.

I still believe the trade war will be resolved at some point - and I'm loath to believe that they result in a long-term, structural change to Boot Barn's business model. The fact that the new tariffs caused a ~13% decline in BOOT in a few hours seems like a classic overreaction.

The Case for BOOT Strengthens

The risks need to be considered - but I don't see any of them as coming close to breaking the bull case. Growth may slow - but at ~20x earnings (particularly in this market), it's not as if slower growth leads BOOT to plunge, or even necessarily fall.

Meanwhile, Q1 significantly strengthens the bull case. The ability to lap the comps of late is impressive. The big jump in operating margins suggests a path to 10%, even if incremental expansion slows. The leverage ratio is well below 2x at this point; guidance for interest expense was pulled down after the quarter.

And 20x earnings probably isn't the correct multiple, at least based on guidance. Two different analysts questioned the outlook on the earnings call - and it doesn't quite seem to add up. Commentary surrounding merchandise margin suggests a nearly 100 bps expansion for the full year. There's some freight effects on COGS, which are probably in the 15 bps range based on post-Q4 commentary. And SG&A is supposed to leverage based on the 6% comp.

Yet guidance, right now, suggests a 9% margin - just a 70 bps expansion. It seems like commentary is suggesting something over 100 bps, assuming SG&A leverage more than offsets freight effects. Boot Barn thus seems set for at least one more beat-and-raise in Q2 and/or Q3 - and set to outperform even the high end of EPS guidance of $1.57-$1.65.

The 'true' multiple to FY20 EPS may be closer to 18x. And it's important to remember that inorganic growth isn't over, either. Again, Boot Barn is expecting its store count to double. It has a decade of ~10% contributions to revenue from new stores - which generally have a three-year payback period at most. That will require expansion into the Northeast, which could be trickier from a demographic/marketing standpoint, but after the past few years I'd bet on this management team to pull it off.

There's simply too much to like here to ignore the story based on tariff fears, which I believe will be transitory, or the high-class problem of comparisons that are too tough. Boot Barn has an enviable position in a solid market. It's executing exceedingly well. The private-label opportunity, in particular, should continue.

In fact, I'd put BOOT up against the few other growth stories in the market, including LULU and Tractor Supply (TSCO). BOOT, at 20x EPS and ~11x EBITDA, trades at a discount even to TSCO, which trades at 23x earnings and 14x EBITDA with much lower growth.

Getting close to those multiples would get BOOT over $40 - and I see that as a reasonable target over the next 12 months. This is a stock that for much of its growth run has received a low 20s multiple. FY21 EPS likely in the $1.80+ range thus further supports hopes for $40+. That's 20% upside or better - and I don't think it's a lot to ask. Thursday's sell-off - in which BOOT dropped from early highs at $39 - thus gives investors another opportunity to jump in at an attractive price.

