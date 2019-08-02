Total: A Solid Oil Supermajor With A Long-Term Strategy

The French-based Total S.A. is part of my selected "integrated" oil supermajors and is the perfect candidate for a long-term investment.

Total hydrocarbon production during the second quarter of 2019 averaged 2,957K Boe/d, up from 2,717K Boe/d the same quarter last year.

Total revenues (excluding excise tax) came in at $51.24 billion, down 2.5% from $52.54 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Investment Thesis

The French-based Total S.A. (TOT) is part of my selected "integrated" oil supermajors and is the perfect candidate for a long-term investment.

One central component that the company shares with the big-oil group is that it runs operations related to the integration of most aspects of the value-oil chain. From upstream to downstream and chemicals, it has all.

Another characteristic that differentiates Total S.A. from most of its peers, besides Equinor (EQNR), is that the North American region in terms of production is quite limited. However, Total's market capitalization is similar to BP Plc. (BP).

Total belongs to the group "big oils" also called the "Dividend Aristocrats" - Exxon Mobil (XOM), Chevron (CVX), BP Plc, Equinor, and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B). The graph below is still showing the market capitalization for the six oil majors in 1Q'19. I will change it when I get all the data for 2Q'19.

Total S.A. is very diversified and active worldwide with one strong sector called Europe and Central Asia. However, unlike Chevron or Exxon Mobil, its presence in the US is limited to about 10%, and the chart below describes Total's oil-equivalent production per region in 2Q'19 (upstream), with Americas representing only 12.7% of the total output of the company:

Patrick de La Chevardiere, the CFO, said in the conference call:

We reported, I would say, as usual, solid second quarter result that demonstrate the resilience of our portfolio and the benefit of our best-in-class production growth despite an adverse environment in terms of gas prices and refining margins.

The investment thesis continues to be a long-term approach, and nothing has changed since the last quarter. However, investing in the oil business requires an adapted short-term trading solution representing about 30% of your position. TOT is trading in tight correlation with oil and gas prices and will move with the same applied volatility, and it is essential to take advantage of this situation.

Balance Sheet and Production in 2Q 2019: The Raw Numbers

TOTAL S.A. 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Total Revenues in $ Billion 47.35 49.61 52.54 54.22 52.50 51.21 51.24 Total Revenues (minus excise tax) in $ Billion 41.44 43.29 46.10 48.40 46.31 45.12 45.20 Net Income in $ Billion 1.02 2.64 3.72 3.96 1.13 3.04 2.76 EBITDA $ Billion 7.71 7.68 9.71 10.34 6.86 9.33 8.80 EPS diluted in $/share 0.37 0.99 1.38 1.47 0.40 1.16 1.00 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 8.62 2.08 6.25 5.74 10.64 3.63 6.25 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 4.66 5.67 3.51 3.35 3.23 2.70 2.73 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 3.95 -3.58 2.73 2.38 7.41 0.93 3.53 Total Cash $ Billion 36.58 32.38 30.08 28.81 31.52 28.81 30.26 Long term Debt in $ Billion 52.44 55.17 54.02 56.27 53.44 58.30 61.62 Dividend per share (Nasdaq.com) in $ 0.584 0.639 0.716 0.620 0.617 0.592 0.595 (€0.66 per share) Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 2.759 2.636 2.696 2.674 2.637 2.620 2.729 Oil Production 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2613 2703 2717 2804 2876 2946 2957 Americas Production in K Boep/d 356 371 401 399 386 373 358 Global liquid price realized ($/Boe) 43.3 47.3 54.3 55.4 46.9 45.4 47.7 (see note below)

Source: Company filings and Morningstar

Note: Global liquid price realized is based on $63.7 per barrel and $3.82 Mcf and 1,407.5 KBop/d and 1,549.5 K Boep/d ("ng").

Note from the conference call about the dividend: "So first one is that we make two dividend payments in the second quarter, and in the third quarter non-payment will be done, and so we are clear the situation and in the future from the Q4, we'll have one payment per quarter." Said Jean Pierre Sbraire.

Balance sheet and Production discussion

1 - Total Revenues were $51.24 billion (including excise tax) in 2Q'19

Total's revenues came in at $51.24 billion (including the excise taxes) or $45.202 billion net, down 2.5% from $52.54 billion generated in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted net income was $2.9 billion or $1.05 per share, an increase of 5% sequentially.

Patrick de La Chevardiere said in the conference call:

The second quarter environment was marked by continued volatility. Brent was at $60 per barrel in June, down from a high of $74 per barrel in April. And in July, it has been regaining strength with support from OPEC and geopolitical tensions. Natural gas prices, notably, NBP in Europe and spot LNG in Asia have fallen sharply in a move that we attribute mainly to mild weather in the face of ample supply.

Average realized liquid price was $63.7 this quarter compared to $58.7 in 1Q'19. However, global hydrocarbon price achieved in 2Q'19 was estimated at $47.7 per Boe (could not find it this quarter in the filing and I have determined it as explained in a note above), which is a 5% increase sequentially but down 12.2% compared to 2Q'18 as we can see below:

Net income was $2.756 billion, down 25.9% from 2018 or $1.00 per share diluted.

2 - 2019 Guidance

The upstream production is expected to increase by 9% in 2019 compared to 2018. CapEx is expected in the range of $15-16 billion in 2019 and 2020. However, organically, Total will spend $1.5 billion more than it did in 2018, from $12.5 billion to $14 billion.

3 - Free Cash Flow

Free cash flow yearly ("ttm") is $14.25 billion, and the company is paying about $8.2 billion in dividend annually.

Furthermore, TOT has indicated a share buyback program in February for $5 billion and repurchased $0.4 billion worth of shares during second-quarter 2019.

Free cash flow for 2Q'19 was $3.53 billion. TOT is passing the FCF test.

Below is the dividend history paid according to Nasdaq.com.

Note: Total's dividend yield is now ~4.4% net.

As I said in my preceding article, Total is an American Deposit Receipt, or ADR, and comes with foreign withholding taxes that will reduce the dividend paid to an American investor. Total is not the only one in this situation.

An American Depositary Receipt, or ADR, is a certificate issued by an American bank that represents a certain number of shares of foreign stock. From the individual investor's perspective, buying and selling ADRs happens the exact same way we buy and sell regular stocks. - Source: The Motley Fool.

France's withholding rate on the dividend paid to U.S. ADR holders is 12.8%, which reduces the dividend yield paid.

4 - Net Debt is $31.01 billion according to the company as of the end of June.

Total cash as of June 30, 2019, was about $30.259 billion compared with $30.084 billion the same quarter a year ago. Net debt is now $31.01 billion with a net debt to EBITDA ("ttm") ratio of 0.88x, which is excellent.

Net debt-to-capital ratio was 20.6% at the end of the second quarter of 2019, up from 19.8% in the 1Q'19.

Net debt comparison with Total's peers. The 2Q'19 net debt is valid only for Equinor and Total. The four other supermajors have still 1Q'19 net debt indicated in the chart below and will be actualized later.

5 - Oil Equivalent Production

Total hydrocarbon production during the second quarter of 2019 averaged 2,957K Boe/d, up from 2,717K Boe/d the same quarter last year (we can see a steady uptrend in the chart above). Production increased by 8.8% from a year ago due to the acquisition of Maersk Oil and the ramp-up of new projects (e.g., Yamal LNG, Moho Nord, or Fort Hills).

Reminder: On August 21, 2017, Total acquired Maersk Oil for $7.45 billion in a share and debt transaction. The deal closed on March 8, 2018. Also, the company acquired Engie's LNG assets in July 2018 for $1.5 billion.

Liquids production averaged 1,407K Bop/d, or an increase of ~0.5%, from the year-ago period. Gas production during the quarter was 1,549K Boep/d, up ~17.6% year over year.

Total sold mature fields in the UK North Sea for $0.6 billion this quarter.

Patrick Pouyanné said in the conference call about the Anadarko acquisition:

We see these African assets of Anadarko are really a portfolio - a world-class portfolio of assets in our African stronghold. And we have accessed them at a very attractive price, more than 3 billion barrels of resources for less than $60 per barrel; 100,000 barrel per day of current production increasing to 160,000 barrel per day by early 2025.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

Total S.A. is one of the top oil supermajors for numerous reasons. However, US investors are often focusing on US oil supermajors and tend to ignore foreign companies such as Total S.A., despite being the fourth-largest oil and gas company in the world based on its market capitalization and offering strong protection to any oil downturn due to its substantial refineries segment.

Furthermore, its dividend yield net is about ~5% supported by a robust business model and a low tax rate in France.

As an oil supermajor, Total is a fully integrated company operating in four traditional segments: upstream, downstream (mostly refining), marketing and gas and renewables and power. Production upstream has been growing steadily since 2Q'17 or up 18.3% in two years, which is a great achievement.

On May 5, 2019, Total acquired the assets of Anadarko Petroleum (APC) in Algeria, Ghana, Mozambique, and South Africa for $8.8 billion. The sale of these assets was a prerequisite for the takeover of Anadarko by Occidental Petroleum (OXY) to complete the deal.

Patrick Pouyanné; the CEO, said in the conference call:

The Anadarko assets will contribute to replenishing our resource base and clarify the outlook for the coming years. And the way forward is no clear to us until 2025 at least. And it will be the theme of our September strategy presentation. Moreover, the transaction, which is cash additive and cash accretive in dollars per barrel will allow us to continue to actively manage the portfolio. Let me be clear, it's not a matter of volume growth for us, but it's a matter of value creation for all our shareholders. This is why we will sell at least $5 billion of non-core assets over the 2019/2020 period to continue high-grading the asset base, which is consistent with our fundamental goal of keeping our discipline and balancing profitable growth and balance sheet strength with improving shareholder returns.

Technical Analysis

TOT experienced a decisive negative breakout of its symmetrical wedge pattern recently due to bearish sentiment in oil prices fueled by the recent decision to cut interest rate by 25 basis points which bolstered the $US and President Trump threat (another tweet) to hike tariffs on over 300 billions of Chinese imports.

The escalation of the trade war creates a whole new mess for the oil market. Higher tariffs will hit demand in China and potentially slow down both economies - and have knock on effects for the global economy. All of that is hugely negative for crude oil. The problem is that the oil market was facing a looming supply surplus anyways, with demand badly trailing supply growth.

Technically, the first support should be around $48-50, which is a double bottom. However, the situation can worsen if President Trump escalates this trade war where the only possible scenario is a lose-lose one. In this case, the next support is about $44. However, it is not likely.

The immediate upside should be $52, which was the old support of the precedent pattern, which is now the resistance. I recommend adding around $49.50 and accumulate on any weakness. Conversely, it is prudent to sell at $52. Future oil prices are paramount, and any trading/investing strategy should be based on a robust analysis of oil prices.

