Valaris PLC - Off To A Bad Start

Investors should avoid the stock until uncertainty around the recovery of the ultra-deepwater segment abates.

Looking for ways to opportunistically raise new capital by issuing secured or guaranteed debt.

Company recently started drawing under its $1.7 billion revolving credit facility and expects to further utilize the facility going forward.

Management provides surprisingly weak outlook for the ultra-deepwater segment with further dayrate recovery likely delayed until at least the second half of next year.

Leading offshore driller Valaris PLC (VAL) recently reported its first quarter of operations after the merger between Ensco PLC and Rowan Companies closed on April 11.

While GAAP results were boosted by a $713 million bargain purchase gain related to the acquisition of Rowan, non-GAAP figures actually showed an almost $250 million loss.

Even worse, the combined company used almost $270 million in cash from operations during the quarter. On the conference call, management pointed to ongoing merger-related expenses, an elevated number of contract starts and rig mobilzations and some tax payments as the main reasons behind the large cash outflow.

After considering $105 million in capital expenditures, free cash flow for the quarter was negative by a whopping $375 million causing the company's remaining pro forma cash balance adjusted for roughly $741 million in payments related to the recent debt tender offer to decline to just $353 million.

Photo: Cold-stacked 6th generation drillships Ensco DS-3 and Ensco DS-5 spotted at Santa Cruz de Tenerife in October 2018 - Source: Flickr

But the bad news didn't stop here as management disclosed an initial $125 million draw under the company's $1.7 billion revolving credit facility to partially fund the maturity of roughly $200 million in legacy Rowan debt, resulting in further cash outflows. Moreover, given current market conditions, management expects to increase borrowings under the revolver going forward.

The credit facility is governed by a number of covenants including a maximum debt to capitalization ratio of 60%.

The company also stated that they are looking to "opportunistically raise additional capital to increase our available liquidity and address near-term debt maturities", likely by issuing secured or guaranteed debt. But in the absence of high-margin, long-term contracts, Valaris will likely have to materially over-collateralize any potential debt offering to attract interest. That said, the company's ability to issue secured debt is limited to $1 billion anyway due to provisions governing the revolving credit facility.

In addition, management wasn't optimistic regarding further dayrate recovery in the floater segment:

However, despite spot utilization increasing, we still have not seen deepwater contract terms lengthen with a six-month average duration for new contracts and extensions in the first-half of 2019, which is in line with contract length over the prior period. Since Floater contract lengths have remained relatively short-term in duration, dayrates for new Floater contracts continue to be competitive as offshore drillers they keep active rigs working. Additionally, the number of tenders for future Floater program has been relatively flat for the past several months, and there remains a limited number of opportunities with meaningful term that are expected to begin for year-end 2020. With Floater contract duration short and a number of future opportunities flat, meaningful recovery in floater dayrates maybe further out than many in the markets are expecting. What is positive is that day rates have moved off recent lows to levels that are now generating positive cash margins. A number of new opportunities and the corresponding day rates have not progressed at the pace we would have expected six months ago. As a result, our outlook for the remainder of this year and the first-half of 2020 has softened since we began the year. Considering these conditions, we're taking additional steps to manage our floater fleet and reduce cash outlays.

In essence, Valaris does not expect a further, meaningful recovery in ultra-deepwater floater dayrates until at least H2/2020.

While certainly bad news for offshore drilling investors, I have to give kudos to management for pointing out the contract duration issue which effectively results in virtually all rigs being marketed all of the time thus causing an ongoing oversupply in the deepwater floater space.

The problem is perfectly visible in the company's most recent fleet status report with just one out of 14 drillships currently being contracted for more than 12 months. The only exception, Valaris DS-8, is still benefiting from a legacy contract with Total S.A. (NYSE:TOT) at an eye-catching dayrate of $620,000.

The two oldest drillships in the fleet (Valaris DS-3 and DS-5) have been cold-stacked for years already in Tenerife, Spain and are unlikely to return to active service anytime soon if ever. Another four drillships (Valaris DS-4, DS-6, DS-11 and DS-17) are currently idle.

Same issue for the company's semi-submersible fleet with no rig contracted for more than 12 months and two out of five 6th generation rigs currently being idle.

As a result, the company has started discussions with the shipyard to further delay the delivery of two newbuild drillships (Valaris DS-13 and DS-14) and will consider its options regarding three vintage semi-submersibles (Valaris 5004, 5006 and 6002) after their current contracts end over the course of the next nine months. Disposing off the rigs could result in several hundred million dollars of impairment charges.

The uncertainty in the floater market actually caused management to warn of "substantially lower" revenue and EBITDA levels for the second half of 2019 and full-year 2020, dropping another bomb this way.

Apparently, the sheer amount of bad news presented on the conference call was too much for many investors, resulting in the company's shares falling to new multi-decade lows. Frankly speaking, I can't blame them given management's downbeat commentary on the ultra-deepwater space and the company's poor financial outlook.

Bottom Line:

Valaris management dropped a couple of bombs on Thursday's conference call. Elevated working capital levels in conjunction with a legacy Rowan bond maturity caused the company to draw under its revolving credit facility for the first time in decades. Even worse, management does not expect this to remain a one-time event given the further delayed recovery of the ultra-deepwater market. Valaris is heavily exposed to the drillship segment with one third of the active fleet currently being idle and the remainder largely working on short-term contracts.

Kudos to management for pointing to the contract duration issue which has resulted in virtually all rigs being marketed for employment all of the time, a situation not suited for the industry to regain material pricing power.

As a result of the protracted recovery in the floater space, Valaris financial results will likely fall well short of current consensus estimates for both the remainder of 2019 and fiscal year 2020.

Management intends to bridge the gap by drawing further under its $1.7 billion revolving credit facility and opportunistically raising new capital in the form of secured or guaranteed debt which in the absence of long-term, high-margin contracts could become quite a stretch.

Given all the bad news, investors should steer clear of Valaris stock for the time being.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BORR. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above mentioned stocks at any time.