Match: From Tinder To Ashes

Match Group (MTCH) is expected to deliver vigorous revenue growth during 2019, and the market estimates it will be growing enviously in the following years. Even so, earnings growth will not be so impressive, and the current stock price might not hold.

Investing in the company presents a terrible risk-reward proposition with mild downside and bland upside potential, and as for its price, it is quite overvalued.

Source: Tinder Swipes right on ads

The Match Group is a large-cap company with a market cap of about $22 Billion with sound financials. It has had a magnificent run since my first article, and it has endured Facebook (FB)'s incursion on the online sating space. However, the time has come to take profits and sell the stock, it is priced for perfection, and it is not worth the risk.

Tinder is all that matters

In a past article on Match Group, I suggested that the company's growth seemed very conservative because Tinder represented only a small fraction of the total business of the company. However, Tinder was growing at impressive rates, and sooner rather than later Tinder's growth would be reflected on the company's total growth.

Source: Unifier

Hidden in plain sight, Tinder played a significant part in the company's performance for the last two years. Now that the market is taking Tinder into account, it is too optimistic on the growth in earnings that Tinder will give.

Plotting the company's revenue and the gross margin we can see there is an inverse correlation between the two. The higher the company grows, the lower its gross margin is.

Source: Author's Charts

The main reason behind this behavior is that traditional online dating services have a higher gross margin than Tinder does. Only a small percentage of Tinder users gets gold, and the company has to run the service for free for all users.

Another factor that will slowly play a part in the stock is the age of Tinder users and traditional online dating services. Tinder was initially popular with Millennials and Gen X, now it has expanded its horizons to older generations and continues to be popular with Gen Z. However, a more popular Tinder in higher age brackets might represent a lower usage of services like Match.com. Cannibalization of its services will play a part in how the revenue grows and how the gross margin changes.

Unless Tinder can grow enough to sustain a decreasing gross margin and a dwindling Match.com, the company will have a tough time growing in earnings.

Valuation

Projecting That revenue growth is between 14.3% and 18.2%, and gross margin is between 71.6% and 72.5%, and R&D as a percentage of revenue probably will oscillate between 7.6% and 5.6%, with G&A as a percentage of revenue should range 31.3% and 30.3% we have the following chart.

Source: Author's Charts

These approximations are in line with the market expectations for Match in the next couple of years, as the image below shows.

Source: Seeking Alpha

I like to use Peter Lynch's ratio when valuing a stock. This method uses the ratio between the expected earnings growth plus dividends and the P/E of the stock to determine its fair value. A stock that has a 1:1 ratio is reasonably priced. The higher the number, the more underpriced the stock is.

Source: Author's Charts

This valuation does not take into account the assets and liabilities of the company. The growth considered in the valuation is the average yearly growth of the next years.

With this valuation, arguably, the stock is at worst overvalued by 74% and at best overvalued by 40%. So the stock is overvalued

Source: Author's Charts

Constructing an adjusted Beta Pert risk profile for the long-term prospects of the stock, we can calculate the risk profile for the company

Source: Author's Charts

The risk profile shows there is a 92.7% probability that Match will ever trade at a lower price than it is today. Considering the potential downside, upside, and the likelihood of each, the statistical value of the opportunity of investing now, is of -9.8%.

Having a negative statistical value in the long term is a good enough reason for not keeping a long position. Adding insult to injury, the company has minimal upside in the most optimistic scenario.

Conclusions

Although the last year's performance was strong, and the level of debt is modest, the stock has several issues going forward, the level of risk is terrible, the expected return for next year is horrible, the risk-reward is awful, and the price is gravely overvalued.

Even if Tinder's growth pushes Match to the top side of the estimates, it might not give a payback big enough to justify holding the stock. Growing gross margin will be very difficult if not impossible, and if Tinder's growth is not enough to soften the blow, the sentiment will turn sour and the stock will return to its likely fair price.

Match is a dear stock to me. It has performed lovely these past years, and it was the first stock I wrote about on Seeking Alpha. But falling in love with a stock is not a wise practice and much less a profitable one.

As the video above shows, emotional attachment is one of the most common and critical sins of stock trading. While Tinder could surprise again, and the company is taking exciting steps to get ahead of the competition, the risk is not worth the reward.

If there is anything in this article, you agree or disagree with or would like me to expand further on; I would sincerely appreciate you leaving a comment. I will address it as soon as possible.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, MTCH. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I might terminate my long position on MTCH in the next 72 hours.