The Meet Group: Strong Revenue Growth Expected To Resume In Q4 2019

For an overview of The Meet Group (MEET) please refer to my previous article here. This article focuses on recent developments including its Q2 2019 results and full year prospects.

Q2 2019 results - key takeaways

Meet reported its Q2 2019 results on July 31, 2019. Revenues reached a record level of USD52 million up 22% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was USD9.8 million representing a margin of 18.8% up from 16.4% in Q1 2019. Non-GAAP net income was USD8.8 million compared with USD6.4 million in the prior year quarter. Top line growth was driven by video revenues up 150% over the same period a year ago. Free cash flow generation was USD10.2 million, the highest quarterly level. CEO Geoff Cook was pleased with the video key performance indicators saying:

“We grew daily active video users (“vDAU”) on our platform to 892,000, or roughly 21% of users on our apps where Live is available. Average video revenue per daily active video user (“vARPDAU”) was $0.26 in the quarter, up from $0.15 for the prior year quarter and flat sequentially on higher video daily active users.”

In addition to the adj. EBITDA margin improvement mentioned above, there was good progress with the company’s other strategic priorities. As a reminder these are:

to invest in the core business by launching new features and improving content quality; attract new audiences by expanding into adjacencies; and to grow margins.

In terms of strategic priority (1) new features, in Q2 2019 Meet launched a number of new products including Streamer Levels and One-on-One Video Chat on its MeetMe app. Levels is aimed at reducing streamer churn and increasing vARPDAU by including an aspirational element and the incentive of unlocking level based rewards. It also incentivizes viewers to gift more in order to level up their favorite streamers. One-on-One Video Chat enables users to interact safely without the need to reveal personal phone numbers. Outside of real-life interactions, video is an excellent way to gain a sense of compatibility. There will be no gifting element initially but this initiative may familiarize users with video and function as a funnel to other video formats.

In terms of strategic priority (2) attracting new audiences, Meet has historically acquired dating brands (Skout in October 2016, If (we) in April 2017 and Lovoo in October 2017) with its most recent acquisition, Growlr, acquired in March 2019. Regarding Growlr, though video enablement is ongoing, Meet has started to generate programmatic ad revenue from the platform. Moving to the next level of monetising, Meet is now considering developing a video platform-as-a-service that would video enable third-party apps without the need for Meet to acquire them. This is still in development and if commercialized would not impact revenues until 2020.

Looking forward, one of the biggest initiatives scheduled for Q4 2019 launch is a livestreaming dating game. Ironically for a company historically associated with dating, this will the first time its live video platform is used specifically for dating. Surveys indicate this will be a popular product and Meet anticipates it will contribute to a 20%+ increase in vDAU soon after launch. CEO Geoff Cook went as far as to say on the Q2 2019 earnings call:

“We believe it is the most compelling and innovative new feature since the launch of the live video platform itself in 2017.”

Safety

Management touched on safety a number of times during its Q2 2019 earnings call. They consider industry-leading safety practices as foundational to the business and future initiatives such as their still to be launched livestreaming dating game. Meet now requires streamers to acknowledge safety standards before every new stream is initiated, is educating users about how to stay safe during online and offline interactions, included a prominent alert button for abuse reporting and bolstered the internal safety and moderation team. When a user taps the alert button a screenshot is sent to Meet’s 200+ moderation employees for immediate review. In addition, Meet is working with the Online Dating Association and other operators to improve service moderation, abuse reporting and user education. Though these efforts should promote the safety of video streaming over the long term there is expected to be some short-term pressures to video revenues.

Financial review

As shown in the chart above, revenues have been growing rapidly fueled mainly by growth in live video. For Q2 2019, video revenue was USD21.3 million up 150% from Q2 2018 but is forecast to fall to USD19 million in Q3 2019 due to safety-related precautions. Video revenue is lower margin with 30% app store fees paid to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), a 35% reward paid to the streamer which leaves Meet with a 35% margin.

These cost items are included in product development and content expenses which was USD30.1 million in Q2 2019 versus USD24.4 million in Q2 2018. This expense will continue to grow as live video revenues are forecast to make up a larger % share of total revenues. The lower margin effect can be seen in the graph above where TTM cash from operations have flatlined in the USD25 million to USD30 million range since early 2017 even when revenues are rising rapidly.

Looking ahead, Q3 2019 revenues are expected to fall slightly to USD50.8 million with adjusted EBITDA down from Q2 2019 at USD9.4 million due to USD0.4 million of additional costs associated with safety-related expenses. So far in Q3 2019, management have observed a relatively low down-tick in vDAU and vARPDAU versus Q2 2019 due to the enhanced safety measures. Q4 2019 forecast revenue of USD60.3 million is expected to benefit from the dating game launch and the overall holiday season uplift. The dating game is expected to be a game changer that significantly expands video’s audience reach.

Full year revenues are forecast to be around USD212.5 million with full year video revenue of USD84 million. This is not much higher than the run-rate achieved in February 2019 as shown in the slide above. However, management’s optimistic expectations for video revenue remains undimmed as they re-affirmed their plan to generate USD200 million of annualized video revenues by the end of 2021. So far management has not seen any direct competitive threats to video. FY2019 adjusted EBITDA is forecast to be in the USD39 million to USD42 million range. Adjusted EBITDA has been a fairly good indicator of free cash flow, YTD free cash flow is 75% of adjusted EBITDA, so the forecasts indicates another strong year of cash generation.

Valuation

Meet’s share price has fallen from a March 2019 high of about USD6.00 to USD3.79 at present, a 37% decline. It is trading around 1.4x EV/2019E revenues, 7.4x EV/2019E adjusted EBITDA and has a 10% 2019E FCF yield. This is pretty cheap for a company that is forecast to grow revenues nearly 20% in 2019. Looking forward, Meet’s long-term ambition is to grow video to a USD200 million run rate by year-end 2021. This would involve growing vARPDAU to USD0.35 and vDAU share to 35% up from 21% of users on apps where Live is available at present and the internal goal of vDAU share to 25% across Meet’s portfolio by Q1 2020. If Meet comes close to meeting these targets and can grow adjusted EBITDA margins above 20%, today’s share price looks very attractive.

Key takeaways

Top line growth has moderated on a quarterly basis in 2019 as Meet upgrades safety protocols to lay the foundation for future video features such as its planned launch of the video dating game in Q4 2019. Though video has clearly benefited the revenue line it comes with lower margins and safety issues. At the extreme if Apple or Google bans Meet’s apps it will cause severe disruption to its business and Meet’s current safety drive is clearly an attempt to avoid such an outcome.

This outcome is very remote in my view as this is an inherent risk shared by many dating and social platforms. In addition to paying down debt, Meet has a USD30 million share repurchase authorization through 2021 that CEO Cook indicated the company would aggressively utilize in H2 2019. Meet has developed meaningful experience from its efforts to develop a scale video platform over the last few years. Management’s indications that they may be able to monetise this expertise through a video platform-as-a-service sounds promising particularly as they have already identified a pipeline of potential customers through their extensive acquisition searches. I remain bullish on the stock.

