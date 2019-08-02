New Launches Will Propel Garmin

We think that the market will re-rate the shares following pick-up in organic growth in fitness and outdoors segments, thanks to the new launches. We recommend buying Garmin's stock.

GRMN is trading near market multiples. We think that it deserves to trade at a premium.

Garmin has very attractive financials and a generous capital allocation strategy. We expect the latter to get even more generous going forward.

Investment Thesis

We recommend buying Garmin's (NASDAQ:GRMN) shares. The Company is well positioned to capitalize on several key industry and consumer trends. It combines exciting growth potential with excellent financials. The track record of the management is near perfect. In our opinion, near market multiples of Garmin don't reflect the positive characteristics of its operations. We think that the busy backlog of launches along with pick-up in recent ones will turn investor sentiment more bullish with newly sparked organic growth and cause a re-rating in shares.

Diversified Consumer Tech Business Capturing Attractive Secular Growth Trends

Garmin has one of the most interesting product mixes. It has one of the most diversified portfolios within consumer discretionary products. It sells smartwatches, fitness watches, as well as auto, marine and aviation devices. We're interested in the growth potential of the former two categories based on secular growth trends we've previously wrote about.

From our article on Ulta Beauty (ULTA) (here): It's a good time to invest in the consumer. The U.S. consumer appears to be the last bastion of strength in the softening global macro picture. All central banks are on the move to lift a weakening global economy. Consumer data, however, is still strong. With robust retail sales data and a low unemployment, experts say that the U.S. consumer is keeping the economy from tanking and that it will get boosted by further monetary easing. Discretionary spending by consumers should increase.

And from our article on Calavo Growers (CVGW) (here): Longer life expectancy and growing wealth have started a craze of attempting to live longer and longer in developed markets. This has manifested itself in two ways: more exercise and wholesome nutrition.

In addition, we think that the trend of athleisure is very relevant. Merriam-Webster defines athleisure as "casual clothing designed to be worn both for exercising and for general use". The rise of athleisure is building on a long time trend of transition in clothing preferences from tuxedo wearing smart but uncomfortable styles to an ever-more laid-back ones of recent ages. With most offices ditching the suit and even banks getting more comfortable with losing their ties, this trend is a strong one. With luxury watches expected to grow at a 1.5% CAGR, and smartwatches at an 18% CAGR by 2023, we see that the trend is very visible in the watch category. Given the length of the trend (+50 years), we expect that athleisure is here to stay.

Garmin's consumer business sits attractively positioned at the epicenter of all three of these trends. It is the definition of discretionary spending, but is considered a health/sporting investment by many as well as a fashion item. We expect to see Garmin capitalizing on these trends with growth of its consumer business.

Garmin Reported a Solid Q2 FY19

Garmin's Q2 FY19 report was a solid beat and raise and was accompanied with an upbeat earnings call. The results beat expectations across almost all categories. Top and bottom lines were better than expected and the Company raised its guidance.

It reported YoY revenue growth of almost 7% and beat consensus by 2% as well as a pro forma EPS growth of 17% readily beating consensus estimate by 15%. The Company reported an operating margin of 26.8%, representing a 250 bp change YoY.

The automobile segment beat consensus revenue estimates by 7%, and reported operating profit margins of 15.8%. Auto was a highlight segment with a robust operating margin improvement of 880 bps YoY.

The fitness segment beat consensus revenue estimates by 3% and reported operating profit margins of 20%.

The marine segment beat consensus revenue estimates by 5% and reported operating profit margins of 28.2%. The segment did well despite high comparables, thanks to success in the high-end market.

The outdoor segment came short of consensus revenue estimates by 9% and reported operating profit margins of 33.9%. Outdoor was the only blemish on the otherwise flawless quarter, albeit a small one. The weakness was caused by timing; the quarter was in between product launches.

The aviation segment beat consensus revenue estimates by 9% and reported operating profit margins of 36.3%. Aviation was another standout segment. Management noted that the firm dominated the ADS-B upgrade cycle with 80% market share. Despite the outlook for slowing growth, we see this ways out with many aircraft still un-upgraded.

Garmin also raised its pro forma EPS and revenue guidance. EPS was raised to $3.90 from $3.70 and consensus estimate of $3.72. Revenue was raised to $3.6 bn from $3.5 bn and consensus estimate of $3.5 bn. The raise was reasoned to better-than-expected performance in aviation, auto, and marine segments.

Healthy Financials and an Attractive Capital Allocation Strategy that Might Get Even Better

Garmin's financials combine many attractive characteristics. It's very profitable and is growing to be even more so. FY18 margins and the margin improvement in the last three years are as follows: 29% gross, up 360 bps; 23% operating, up 380 bps; and 21% net, up 460 bps. Garmin is a reliable cash flow generator as well with it not having a single year with negative free cash flow in the last 10. It produced a whopping $620 mn in free cash flow in FY18 which was an impressive 89% of revenues. The balance sheet is a fortress, as one would expect, with a $1.26 bn net cash position on the most recent report.

Garmin has a solid 2.9% forward dividend yield at a generous 0.57 payout ratio. The company is not a dilutor either; it kept its share count stable or reduced it for the most part of the last 10 years. With the amount of cash on the balance sheet and the free cash flow generation, we expect these distributions to increase significantly going forward.

Excellent Execution Track Record

Garmin's management has an almost unmatched, flawless track record of beating consensus estimates. The Company beat both revenue and EPS estimates in every single recent quarter.

New Device Launches to Propel the Stock Through Increased Organic Growth

We've indicated the relative earnings softness of Garmin's fitness and outdoors segments at the top. These segments are the backbone of our bull thesis. We believe that the recent soft patch is the result of temporary weakness ahead of a busy launch cycle. The launch of the new Fenix, and other rumored updates along with pick-up in the recently launched Forerunner, and Edge should bring back mid to high teens growth rates to both segments. We think that the growth spark will be well appreciated by the Street and will catalyze the stock price.

Valuation is Near the Market

Garmin doesn't have the valuation premium it deserves. The TTM multiples of 20.6x P/E, 15x EV/EBITDA, and 16.7x P/CF are near what the market is trading at. We don't find this as fair given the financial and qualitative offerings of what's being sold.

We Recommend Buying the Quality Business at the Modest Price

We recommend buying Garmin. We expect steady revenue growth from the Company for many years to come with it capitalizing on key industry trends. We have high conviction in management's execution ability, demonstrated in its flawless track record. We like the underlying financials of the company. We don't see a near market valuation as fair and expect a re-rating of shares with return to high growth rates in fitness and outdoors segments, thanks to the product launch cycle.

