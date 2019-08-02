British American Tobacco Malaysia: Inexpensive But Headwinds Could Persist

The market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia has consistently stayed above 60% for every quarter between 4Q2017 and 2Q2019.

Elevator Pitch

Malaysia-listed and a 50%-owned subsidiary of British American Tobacco Plc (BTI), British American Tobacco Malaysia (OTC:BATMF) [ROTH:MK] or BAT Malaysia, is a manufacturer and distributor of cigarettes, with a portfolio of brands including, but not limited to, Dunhill, Kent, Peter Stuyvesant, Pall Mall, and Rothmans. It is the market leader in the Malaysian legal cigarette industry with a 54.8% market share as of end-June 2019.

BAT Malaysia's revenue is expected to remain weak for the foreseeable future with structural headwinds associated with threats from illegal cigarettes and cigarette substitutes such as vaping, while its margins continue to come under pressure from consumer down-trading and affordability issues. BAT Malaysia's key investment merit, its high 5.0% dividend yield (based on an annualized 1H2019 dividend per share of RM1.12), could be under threat too, if the company's revenue and margins continue on a downward trajectory.

BAT Malaysia is trading at 17.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 15.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of RM22.60 as of August 1, 2019. While this is at a significant discount to the stock's historical 5-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times, I see further downside risks to BAT Malaysia's earnings and dividends with structural headwinds not going away anytime soon. I suggest to avoid the stock, as BAT Malaysia could be more expensive than perceived, given that its forward consensus numbers could be revised downwards in the future if the headwinds mentioned persist.

Please refer to my initiation article on BAT Malaysia published on February 21, 2017, for more details of the company's background.

Illicit Tobacco Trade Issue Persists

The issue of illicit or illegal cigarettes is nothing new in Malaysia's cigarette industry, but things got really worse after the Malaysian authorities imposed a significant 36% hike in excise tax in November 2015 (which still remains). This led to a further widening of the price gap between legal and illegal cigarettes, prompting consumers to switch to cheaper illegal cigarettes. In my February 21, 2017, initiation article referenced above, I had expected the threat from the illicit tobacco trade to subside over time with new enforcement strategies and approaches adopted by the authorities. The facts have proved me wrong.

The market share of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia has consistently stayed above 60% for every quarter between 4Q2017 and 2Q2019, based on BAT Malaysia quarterly disclosures quoting data from the Illicit Cigarette Study commissioned by the Confederation of Malaysian Tobacco Manufacturers. This compares with the lower 30-40% penetration rate of illegal cigarettes in 2014 and 2015, which used to be the norm prior to the 36% hike in excise tax in November 2015.

The Malaysian authorities have continued to step up their enforcement actions against the illicit tobacco trade. In 1H2019, the Customs department has raided 712 retailers and seized 218 million sticks of illegal cigarettes. This led to a meaningful 410 basis points decrease in the market share of smuggled cigarettes from 56.4% in the October 2018-December 2018 period to 52.3% in the March 2019-May 2019 period, according to Nielsen research. Unfortunately, a new category of illegal cigarettes has emerged in the form of cigarettes bearing fake tax stamps whose volume share increased from 5.8% in the October 2018-December 2018 period to 7.6% in the March 2019-May 2019 period based on the same Nielsen study.

The negative impact of the illicit tobacco trade on BAT Malaysia is obvious. The company's revenue has decreased by 38.4% in the past three years from RM4,582 million in FY2015 to RM2,823 million in FY2018. 2019 year-to-date was no better, with BAT Malaysia's revenue declining 4.2% YoY from RM1,317 million in 1H2018 to RM1,262 million in 1H2019.

Vaping And Other Alternatives Emerge As New Threats

Apart from illegal cigarettes, the emergence of vaping/e-cigarettes and other alternatives like tobacco heating products/Heat-Not-Burn products are another factor resulting in a declining top line for BAT Malaysia.

This is validated by the fact that monthly average legal cigarettes sales volumes in Malaysia declined 10.7% from 590 million sticks in 2Q2018 to 527 million sticks in 2Q2019, despite the market share of illegal cigarettes decreasing slightly from 63% in 2Q2018 to 60% in 2Q2019. In other words, a significant portion of the consumers giving up on illegal cigarettes in the past year likely switched to vaping or tobacco heating products.

Gross Margin Decline And Mix Shift Suggest Affordability Is The Real Culprit

While the illicit tobacco trade and the emergence of cigarette substitutes such as vaping and tobacco heating products are genuine threats to BAT Malaysia and the industry, the real culprit could be consumer affordability.

BAT Malaysia's gross margin declined -50 basis points QoQ and -190 basis points YoY to 28.6% for 2Q2019. This was the result of decline in volumes for its brands and products in the Premium segment (e.g. Dunhill registered a 30 basis points decline in segment's share of total revenue QoQ to 61% in 2Q2019) and Aspirational Premium segment (e.g. Pall Mall and Peter Stuyvesant brands) being partially offset by increased volumes for its Rothmans brand (i.e. a 60 basis points increase in segment's share of total revenue QoQ to 16.5%) in the Value-for-Money, or VFM segment. On a full-year basis, BAT Malaysia's gross margin has already declined from 36.5% in FY2015 to 31.7% in FY2018. In its 2Q2019 results announcement, BAT Malaysia referred to the VFM segment as "the only growing segment in the legal industry."

The disparity in performances between BAT Malaysia's Premium/Aspirational Premium segments and its VFM segment is a reflection of Malaysian consumers trading down to cheaper and more affordable cigarettes within the legal cigarette segment. I estimate that on average, cigarettes in the Premium segment are approximately priced at 9% and 40% price premiums to cigarettes in the Aspirational Premium and VFM segments respectively. The huge price gap, particularly between the Premium segment and VFM segment, explains why consumers are trading down to cheaper cigarettes and also why they turn to illegal cigarettes and other cigarette substitutes.

BAT Malaysia's managing director Mr. Erik Stoel commented on the issue of consumer affordability in a May 20, 2019, interview with local media The Edge Malaysia:

If you ask smokers whether they want to consume strong legal brands like Dunhill, you would still find them preferring to smoke Dunhill. But as long as you have a tobacco product (illegal cigarettes) that is priced at RM3 to RM5 in the market, then the consumers feel justified buying it. This is wrong as there are risks associated with it because nobody knows the content of the product. There are published reports globally, there have been cases of poisoning, but consumers take the risk because the price difference between the legal and illegal products is significant. So, if you really want to address the issue, you also have to look at the affordability.

Company Fighting Back

BAT Malaysia has put in place several initiatives to fight the threat of illegal cigarettes and cigarette substitutes.

As earlier mentioned, smuggled cigarettes are the biggest source of illegal cigarettes in Malaysia. Specifically, Sabah, Sarawak, and Kelantan are the top three Malaysian states with the highest incidence of smuggled cigarettes. In response, BAT Malaysia launched a new product, a Dunhill cigarillo, or a mini cigar (there are no minimum price or excise tax restrictions for non-cigarette products), in Sabah and Sarawak this year selling at RM9 for a pack of 20 sticks (almost half that of RM17.40 for Dunhill cigarettes). However, note that the Dunhill cigarillo products are essentially loss-leaders (to convert illegal cigarette smokers) with meager margins (given the low selling price) and these products could also be potentially regulated in future with price caps as well.

More importantly, the authorities need to bring enforcement actions against illicit cigarettes to the next level. In the same May 20, 2019, interview with local media The Edge Malaysia referenced above, BAT Malaysia's managing director Mr. Erik Stoel highlighted the importance of this:

Obviously, I want to get the group back on a growth path. We saw a double-digit decline in 2016 and 2017, so when we had a marginal decline in 2018, I was happy...This makes taking down the illegal cigarette syndicates the biggest priority to unlock growth for the legal industry. If the government pursues this with high intensity, then clearly, this would give us the opportunity to grow in 2019.

In July 2019, the Finance Ministry of Malaysia approved the spending of close to RM1 billion on upgrading scanner facilities in 72 key locations of Malaysia's entry points, the purchase of 76 new scanners and 32 patrol boats. This will further help the country to contain the threat of illegal imports, including smuggled cigarettes. With respect to the new category of illegal cigarettes in the form of cigarettes bearing fake tax stamps, the authorities disclosed earlier in March 2019 that they are looking to incorporate new security features for tax stamps in a bid to improve the detection rates of fake tax stamps that illegal cigarette syndicates use.

BAT Malaysia recently obtained approval from the Ministry of Health for its tobacco heated product called 'Glo' and refills called Neo Sticks, which is slated for launch in 4Q2019. While this is part of the company's efforts to gain market share back from other cigarette substitutes like vaping, this is hindered by the fact that Glo (a premium product with high pricing likely) could cannibalize its own premium brand like Dunhill.

Moreover, Glo might not be able to help BAT Malaysia to gain market share in Malaysia, given that Philip Morris International's (PM) IQOS is already available in Malaysia, and Glo has not been very competitive in other markets. Using Japan as an example, Philip Morris International's IQOS had a 71.8% share of the Japanese tobacco heating products market in 2018 compared with 20.1% for British American Tobacco's Glo, based on a January 2019 Reuters article quoting Nomura estimates.

The company is also working closely with the Malaysian authorities to push for the implementation of laws to regulate e-cigarettes. In a March 2019 interview with local media The Malaysian Reserve, BAT Malaysia's managing director Mr. Erik Stoel elaborated on this:

We are currently working on a proposal which we would like to submit to the Ministry of Health containing our suggestions on how a clear regulatory framework can be put in place so that a level playing field can be established for all interested players within this category. While this is a slow process - as all national policies need to be designed with careful consideration - we sincerely hope that the government will take a positive stance on enabling a regulatory framework that can cater for potentially reduced-risk products.

If and when laws regulating e-cigarettes come into effect in Malaysia, it should be in favor of incumbents in the legal cigarette space like BAT Malaysia. In April 2019, Malaysian Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad mentioned that a bill to regulate all tobacco-related products including e-cigarettes is expected to be implemented by end-2019. This could potentially lead to either market share gains in favor of legal, conventional cigarettes (if prices of vaping products increase making them less competitive), or enable BAT Malaysia to potentially launch its own vaping products in a more level competitive environment. BAT Malaysia's parent British American Tobacco has various vaping products such as the Vuse Alto, Vuse Solo, Vype eStick, Vype ePen, Vype iSwitch among others selling in the U.S. and U.K. already.

Valuation

BAT Malaysia is trading at 17.4 times consensus forward FY2019 P/E and 15.7 times consensus forward FY2020 P/E, based on its share price of RM22.60 as of August 1, 2019. This is significantly lower than the stock's historical 5-year average forward P/E of approximately 24 times, which is a reflection of the headwinds that the company is facing.

BAT Malaysia declared an interim dividend per share of RM0.26, bringing total 1H2019 dividend per share to RM0.56, equivalent to a 97% dividend payout ratio. It offers a 5.0% dividend yield based on an annualized 1H2019 dividend per share of RM1.12.

Variant View

The upside risks for BAT Malaysia include lower-than-expected share of illegal cigarettes due to success of enforcement actions, new regulations of vaping products leading to their price increase and becoming less competitive with legal cigarettes, and better-than-expected market response to the launch of Glo in Malaysia at the end of the year.

