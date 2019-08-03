9% Yield, 26 Straight Hikes, 1.3X Coverage, Major Deal Closed This Week: MPLX

They just closed on the major ANDX deal on 7/30/19.

MPLX LP (MPLX) has been on a roll over the past several quarters, racking up big growth numbers as it integrated new assets. They just reported Q2 '19 earnings this week, and the growth numbers slowed down quite a bit, vs. the previous three quarters.

The ANDX Deal Just Closed:

MPLX announced this week, on 7/30/19, that they had closed on the acquisition of Andeavor Logistics LP (ANDX) "in a unit-for-unit transaction" (with a blended exchange ratio of 1.07 times) and assumption of approximately $5 billion of debt.

ANDX common unitholders will receive the MPLX quarterly cash distribution of $0.6675 per common unit for the second quarter 2019, payable on Aug. 14, 2019, with respect to the MPLX common units issued in connection with the merger, and will not receive any future distributions from ANDX. Additionally, ANDX Series A Preferred unitholders will not receive any future distributions from ANDX, but instead will receive the semi-annual distribution payable Aug. 15, 2019, on MPLX Series B Preferred units issued in connection with the merger." Source

The combined assets have some overlap, and they present an interesting challenge for MPLX's management, which also now must integrate its many expansion growth projects with the ANDX assets - MPLX growth capex for 2020 was targeted at $2B, and ANDX's standalone growth capex target for 2020 was ~$600M. Management touched upon this on the Q2 '19 earnings call this week: "As we look forward to 2020, we will be looking to spend less than the combined $2.6 billion. Our focus will be on the highest return projects across the combined portfolio." Their portfolio optimization "could include asset divestitures," and management didn't provide any guidance for this on the Q2 '19 call.

One thing they did offer was that they'd move more "capital investments towards the L&S side of the business. In 2018, 85% of our capital is directed to the G&P business. In 2019, we move that ratio to approximately 50/50 and our expectation in 2020 is to spend the majority of our capital in the L&S business." (L&S = Logistics & Storage, G&P = Gathering & Processing)

The L&S segment generated $2.05B in EBITDA in 2018, or 59%, with the G&P segment contributing the remaining 41%, $1.42B.

The L&S segment had 17% growth in Q1-2 '19, while the G&P segment had 8.7% growth:

(Source: MPLX site)

The L&S segment has two expansion projects due to come online in 2019 through 2020, in addition to three pipeline projects slated for 2021. There's also a large fractionation project and an export terminal project:

The G&P segment has eight expansion projects due online for Q4 '19 - Q2 '20.

(Source: MPLX site)

Distributions:

Management has raised the quarterly payout for 26 straight quarters, and the most recent payout of $.6675 was a penny higher than the previous quarter. It just went ex-dividend this week, so the next ex-dividend date should be in early November. Distribution growth has been strong, with a five-year average of 13.93%.

There was a big decline in reported DCF distribution coverage in Q2 '19 - it dropped from 1.41X in Q1 '19 to 1.01X. However, management provided an adjusted DCF metric of 1.36 times coverage, which doesn't include DCF from ANDX or the Series B Preferred unit distributions of $21M paid to convert ANDX unitholders after the close of the ANDX deal.

Coverage has averaged 1.30X over the past four quarters:

Sequentially, all categories declined vs. Q1' 19, with adjusted EBITDA having the smallest decline of 1%. However, with the ANDX assets folded into earnings moving forward, we should see growth pick up again in Q3 and beyond.

Valuations:

At $29.40, MLX's price/DCF is a bit higher than the averages of other midstream high yield companies we cover. Its yield is roughly in line, while its P/book and P/sales are higher than the averages.

Performance:

It's been a rough year for MPLX - in spite of all its growth, the price/unit has dropped -19%, trailing both the benchmark Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP) and the S&P 500. It now sits just 3.8% above its 52-week low.

Analysts' Price Targets:

This underperformance has put its price/unit 16% below analysts' $35.00 lowest price target and ~24% below the $38.67 average price target.

Financials:

MPLX's ROA, ROE, and operating margin figures have improved over the past four quarters. Its debt/EBITDA leverage also has improved due to strong growth in EBITDA.

Risks:

Asset Integration - Seeing as how management just closed the ANDX deal, and have only just started to delve into the ANDX operations more deeply, it'll take them some time to sort out which assets to keep, which to possibly sell, etc., and then actually make those divestitures.

In the meantime, they're not ready to issue full guidance for the balance of 2019 on how much the new assets will increase earnings, so there's some uncertainty.

Debt and Liquidity:

As of 6/30/19, MPLX had $2.6 billion of liquidity, including $1.6 billion available on its bank revolver, and $1 billion available on the intercompany facility with MPC.

In connection with the ANDX deal, management was able to increase MPLX's existing $2.25B revolving credit facility borrowing capacity up to $3.5B, and extended the term to July 30 of 2024. Additionally, they increased the existing $1 billion inter-company loan agreement with MPC to $1.5 billion.

The ANDX revolving credit facilities totaling $2.1 billion in borrowing capacity were terminated upon the closing and repaid with the borrowings under the MPLX revolving credit facility.

All tables furnished by DoubleDividendStocks.com, unless otherwise noted.

Disclaimer: This article was written for informational purposes only, and is not intended as personal investment advice. Please practice due diligence before investing in any investment vehicle mentioned in this article.

Our Marketplace service, Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, focuses on undercovered, undervalued income vehicles, and special high yield situations. We scour the US and world markets to find solid income opportunities with dividend yields ranging from 5% to 10%-plus, backed by strong earnings. We publish exclusive articles each week with investing ideas for the HDS+ site that you won't see anywhere else. Find out now how our portfolio is beating the market since its inception.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPLX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.