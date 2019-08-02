Mid-Con Energy Partners: Robust Performance To Pave The Way

One of the most interesting oil and gas E&P (exploration and production) firms on the market today is Mid-Con Energy Partners (MCEP). Despite oil prices mostly stabilizing, the market has recently continued to punish the firm by pushing its share price down considerably. Likely, some of this movement in recent weeks was due to expectations of a bad second quarter caused by a historic amount of flooding in the northern parts of Oklahoma where some of its production exists, but management surprised with relatively robust results and reaffirmed that this year will see further growth from the business. In all, investors should be pleased with where Mid-Con is currently, and those watching the firm should not count on continued pessimism to persist in the long run.

Management is doing a great job

Between historic flooding in the northern parts of Oklahoma and the troubles that sometimes come with acquiring and integrating a new and sizable asset into its network, you might expect the second quarter of Mid-Con's 2019 fiscal year to have been a time for excuses, not quality performance. If so, you would be wrong. According to management, the company ended up with production averaging 3,538 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day, up around 2% compared to the 3,467 boe per day seen in the first quarter of the year. This growth, though not stellar, is good considering the company is only allocating $9 million toward capex this year.

Taken from Mid-Con Energy Partners

In the image above, you can see guidance forecasted by management for 2019. All guidance figures (ranges and midpoint) are identical to what was expected for the year when the company reported first quarter results earlier this year, with the exception of production taxes, which saw its upper range shrink from 9.5% to 9%. In order to hit the midpoint of production this year, 3,600 boe per day, management must see output average about 3,696 boe per day in the third and fourth quarters this year. This would represent an increase of about 4.5% over where output was in the second quarter.

As a result of growing output and improved operating metrics (a reduction in lease operating expenses, for instance), the firm managed to generate earnings per share during the quarter of $0.07. This is far better than the $0.26 per share loss generated by the firm the same time last year and is better than the $0.10 per share loss seen in the first quarter of this year. Fortunately, earnings weren't the only financial metric that came in positive for the business. According to management, operating cash flow for the first two quarters of this year totaled $4.49 million. This was down from the $9.98 million seen the same two quarters of 2018, but it's important to consider that the company was negatively affected by changes in working capital on that front. Without those working capital fluctuations, operating cash flow would have been more robust at $7.05 million.

One issue investors and prospective investors seem to have with Mid-Con relates to the company's leverage. With only around $65.5 million in net debt, the firm's leverage ratio is pretty modest. According to management, Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter, excluding professional and other fees related to its restructuring transaction earlier this year, would have been $5.9 million for the quarter, giving it a total leverage ratio of only 2.79. Though this doesn't fall into the "very attractive" range of 2 or lower that some of its peers do, it is low enough to warrant investor optimism, but this is being held off by concerns over the company's preferred shares.

You see, at this time, the company has two classes of preferred shares with a total aggregate value of $40 million that's costing shareholders $3.2 million in distributions annually. Come mid-2021, the holders of those preferred shares have the right to either convert those units on a one-for-one basis or they can elect to be redeemed in cash. If converted, the notes today would be worth only $7.50 million given where Mid-Con's stock price is currently, so the natural decision at this time is for the preferred investors to get the cash redemption.

Fortunately, Mid-Con has the ability to draw on its credit facility today and cover the full amount that needs to be paid back, but that would push the company's net debt up to around $105.5 million and inflate its leverage ratio to nearly 4.5. Fortunately, this leaves about two years for management to solve the entity's problem. Using internally-generated cash flows to pay down say $15 million of the redemption would lower this leverage ratio to somewhere in the range of 3.8. On the other hand, if management continues to grow output, say to 4,200 boe per day, a $60 per barrel oil environment would result in EBITDA of around $33.3 million. That alone, without using cash flow to pay for the redemption and instead relying on debt for it, would result in a net leverage ratio of less than 3.2, which is elevated but perfectly fine for a firm in this space.

Takeaway

Based on the data right now, investors should be proud and excited regarding the performance posted by Mid-Con. Given all of the challenges the company has faced, it is faring really well and so long as current trends persist, this picture should only improve moving forward. The big problem, from the market's perspective, seems to be that investors are worried about the preferred hanging out there in the future, but if management continues to grow production, if energy prices remain robust, and if costs remain under control, the company should be just fine in the long run. If shares do manage to find their footing and rise considerably from here, the redemption problem could even be resolved without the need for cash, as the preferred holders might instead opt to receive a slice of the pie, but for now, it would be wise to assume the worst: that cash will be paid to settle the obligation.

Crude Value Insights offers you an investing service and community focused on oil and natural gas. We focus on cash flow and the companies that generate it, leading to value and growth prospects with real potential. Subscribers get to use a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and live chat discussion of the sector. Sign up today for your two-week free trial and get a new lease on oil & gas!

Disclosure: I am/we are long MCEP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.