Beyond Meat's Rapid Growth Is Overshadowed By A Secondary Offering

Intro

After reporting their quarterly results, Beyond Meat’s (BYND) stock declined over 15% when management announced that they would be issuing a second offering of 3.25 million shares. They had a nice top-line beat of $67.3 million in revenues compared to the $52.7 million expected by Wall Street. With this, they missed on the bottom line due to large capital expenditures. Beyond Meat posted a loss of 24 cents per share compared to the Wall Street estimate of 8 cents per share.

Continuance of Rapid Growth

As much as I believe that Beyond Meat is overvalued, which I have gone into more detail here,they are able to leverage the markets desire for a faux meat product and have grown at an impressive rate year over year.

Quarterly Report

As seen above, year over year revenues have increased $49.9 million, or 287.2% for the three months ended June 29th. Management cites revenue increases to “a strong growth in sales volumes of products in our fresh platform across both our retail and our restaurant and foodservice channels, driven by expansion in the number of retail and foodservice points of distribution, including new strategic customers, international customers and greater demand from our existing customers.”

These claims are directly seen when looking at their triple-digit growth in both their retail and restaurant and foodservice divisions. A huge reason for this incredible growth was Beyond’s plan to enter a plethora of fast-food restaurants such as Carl’s Jr., Shake Shack and TGI Friday’s. This paired with a growing population of faux-meat lovers has propelled Beyond Meat into growth that surpassed many expectations.

Beyond also signed a deal with Blue Apron which opens up another avenue for sales. Being an at-home meal kit service, Blue Apron may be able to expose Beyond’s products to a variety of new customers who traditionally would not have bought one of Beyond’s products.

Price to Sales Multiple

Even with all the positives that surround Beyond Meat, they still trade at an absurdly high 55x sales.

This metric gauges how much an investor will pay for $1 of sales. As seen above, Beyond Meat investors are willing to pay more than 75x more for $1 in sales than their meat competitors of Pilgrims Pride and Tyson Foods. Granted, Beyond is venturing out into a sparsely populated faux-meat industry has the potential to be huge, but it is even expensive compared to Aurora Cannabis.

For BYND to be trading at a 33% premium to a company in the marijuana industry is absurd due to the limited barrier to entry to produce a fake meat product. Companies like Tyson and Nestle have begun producing pea protein-based products which could significantly stifle Beyond Meat’s growth as these giants have the distribution power, connections, and cash to implement their products in every supermarket.

A Second Offering Is a Necessary Evil

Although Beyond’s stock was up almost 10x at its peak, they only received $255,960,000 from the sale of their stock. Now that might sound like a large sum, but the underpricing of the IPO allowed the secondary markets to really profit from this stock and Beyond now has a market cap of almost $12 billion.

Quarterly Report

As mentioned earlier, Beyond plans on selling an additional 3.25 million shares to raise capital to maintain and expand operations. This is unfortunate for investors because their shares are being diluted and subsequently less valuable. An easy way to visualize this is by looking at the EPS formula. Earnings/Share is decreased if the denominator rises and is lowered if the share count decreases.

So, although this will affect the EPS of Beyond Meat, I believe this was a smart move by management to capitalize on the stupidly high share price and raise funds for the company.

Don’t Short, But Don’t Buy

With all of this said, Beyond is a well-run company and I believe that there is a large faux-meat market that will continue to purchase Beyond’s products. My only concern is the rapid appreciation in share price in an industry that is quickly gaining competitors and has a low barrier to entry for many of the meat giant companies.

Although I am bearish because of the valuation, I would not short this company because of the weekly massive price swings BYND is subject to. I would recommend sitting on the sideline and watching Beyond Meat instead of trying to take immediate action. If Beyond ever decides to come down to a more reasonable price, I’d defiantly take a second look.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.