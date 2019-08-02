Project $1M: July Continues The Strong Progress Trend

July saw a continuation of the trends and themes that have been on display for much of the year to date. I've been expecting a more pronounced downturn in the equity markets and also Project $1M, but thus far the equity market has defied gravity. Earnings season provided a fillip to stock prices, with technology again showing strong momentum, and hence the Project $1M portfolio outperforming the broader S&P 500 for July.

My broader investment focus with Project $1M is the purchase and long term hold of a clutch of high growth, cash generating businesses that are powered by secular tailwinds. The advantage of these secular tailwinds should be to allow the selected businesses to grow under any economic conditions that may be experienced over the life of the Project $1M portfolio (a decade or more).

Markets may move the prices of Project $1M businesses around, here and there, depending on sentiment, however I am focused on the long term returns on invested capital that my businesses can generate and the opportunity to deploy that invested capital at high rates of return over a long term horizon. For those that are new to the Project, here are Part 1, Part 2 and Part 3 of the initial investments in the portfolio.

The overall objective of the portfolio is to turn an initial capital base of $275,000 that was initially deployed in November 2015 into $1,000,000 by November 2025. This will be done primarily through buying businesses and holding high quality businesses, helping returns compound and minimizing tax and trading costs.

Project $1M ended July with a balance of just under $519,000, building on the gains from June. The portfolio outperformed the S&P 500 for July as well returning 2.9% vs. 2.55% for the S&P 500. The portfolio has returned just shy of 40.4% in 2019 so far, well in excess of the 20% return of the S&P 500 during this period. The months winners were Alphabet (GOOGL) (GOOG) and ProMedicus (OTCPK:PMCUF), each with returns above 10% for the month, while Atlassian (TEAM) also recorded a very solid 7.5% return. Baidu (BIDU) along with Nanosonics (OTCPK:NNCSF) were the notable detractors.

Alphabet roars back to life

After a rather extended slumber, Alphabet roared back to life in July, posting a 12% increase in share price in response better than expected results. Alphabet saw a more than 19% growth in revenue over the prior year, generated primarily via the performance of its digital advertising business. I've long been of the view that Google represents one of the most competitively advantaged businesses in my investing universe. Digital advertising still represents a small percentage of total advertising, and is disproportionately small when considering time spent online as compared to linear TV and print media. Having a search engine with almost 90% market share provides Alphabet with low cost insights into consumers tastes and wants, which they can then so effectively monetize with advertisers.

I also believe there is much latent value in Alphabet's other bets, including Waymo, the company's autonomous vehicles unit. Waymo is well positioned to be the OEM's operating system of choice, powering the autonomous fleets of major auto manufacturers. This unit alone has the potential to be worth a substantial amount, when one considers the potential for the inclusion of autonomous technology across cars and trucks around the world.

Given such strong growth in the core digital advertising business, and the latent potential of the other businesses, I believe that 25x forward earnings is an attractive price for a business that is able to grow revenues at almost 20% annually. While the more aggressive anti-trust posture that the government has appeared to adopt against tech giants may give cause for concern, I believe this is more political posturing than anything else. A hard line may be taken on any future acquisitions that Alphabet contemplates, but I don't believe that there will be meaningful action taken against the business itself. If, however, a breakup scenario is contemplated, I expect that this will be to shareholders benefit as much of the untapped value within Alphabet's properties (YouTube, Waymo, etc.) that is currently subject to a conglomerate discount will be realized upon breakup.

Atlassian

In my progress review at the half way point of Project $1M, I noted that one of the concerns I had with the portfolio as it stands is Atlassian, specifically the high valuation of the business. Now ordinarily, I'm prepared to let high valuation slide until it gets to the point that a reasonable economic return from a position is no longer possible. Frankly, I have felt several times that this may have been the case with Atlassian. Nevertheless, the business continues to perform well and surprise on the upside. Atlassian delivered a standout performance of almost 36% revenue growth in its more recent results.

At such rapid growth, valuation multiples can meaningfully reduce and you can still realize good returns. For instance, if Atlassian is able to maintain such rapid levels of revenue growth over the next 5 years, and even if its revenue multiple got cut by 50% over this time frame, one could still expect at least a mid teens rate of return. The market for enterprise collaboration is so large and untapped that I don't believe that this is out of the realms of possibility. Atlassian continues to not only acquire new customers (it acquired almost 22k this last quarter), but also expand and penetrate existing customers, as new teams within the enterprise acquire licenses to its software.

My largest regret with Atlassian was not going in with a much higher level of conviction when I entered the position in 2016. I was able to pick up Atlassian at a price to sales ratio of roughly 10x sales. I didn't view that as egregious, but also didn't consider it to be a bargain price. Given the market has woken up to TEAM's high quality, the business now trades at almost 27x revenue today. That's not really something I ever saw coming. In hindsight, I acquired the business at an absolute bargain multiple and really should have been prepared to buy more aggressively.

Future Outlook

I have given up trying to predict where this market will go over 2019. Now that we are in a rate cutting cycle, its possible we may maintain rather elevated levels for longer than I thought possible. My predisposition is to maintain what I have, rather than to sell and look to buy back on declines. I still believe that we are well overdue for at least a mild correction in the order of 10% to take some of the heat out of the market. It seems improbable to me that Project $1M will see a 40% return at the end of the year, which is the YTD performance it has achieved. I certainly will not be injecting any capital into the market at these levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN TABLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.