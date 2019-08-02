Ovid Therapeutics: Lack Of Clear Efficacy Signals Do Not Look Convincing

We will watch the company for the future, but right now, we don't find it investible.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (OVID) is a recently IPO-ed pharmaceutical company, established in 2014, IPO-ed in 2017. It targets unmet need in neurological diseases. Currently, they have 4 drugs in their pipeline, with one drug reaching its pivotal trial. OV101 or Gaboxadol, the lead drug, targets a rare neurological disease, Angelman syndrome. This disease affects approximately 16360 to 27000 patients all over the US. There is no FDA-approved drug to treat this disease. Drugs available in the market only reduce certain symptoms, but do not cure it.

Typically, this disease is caused by mutation or deletion of the UBE3A gene of the chromosome 15, which generally comes in pairs from each parent. This mutation or deletion affects the Gamma-aminobutyric acid receptor or GABA receptor. As a result the child with this disease faces trouble developing its balance, speaking ability and other developmental factors. The most typical symptoms of this disease are seizures, disbalance while walking, depression etc. Currently, there is no cure for this rare disease - sedatives, anticonvulsants, anti-depression drugs are currently used symptomatically. OV101 directly targets the GABA receptor and helps it restore the UBE3A gene.

Catalyst

The lead drug OV101 targets Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome, two neurodevelopmental disorders caused by genetic mutations. Gaboxadol just initiated its Phase 3 clinical trial and is expected to report top line data by the middle of 2020. The Phase 2 Fragile X syndrome trial is now undergoing.

Pipeline

Trial Data

The Phase 2 trial of OV101 was a 12-week-long trial with placebo in the control arm. 88 patients diagnosed with Angelman syndrome were selected for the trial. The study was conducted in three arms - once-daily (QD) dose of OV101 at night (15mg), twice-daily (BID) dose of OV101 (10mg at morning and 15mg at night) and Placebo. The primary end-point was to assess the safety and tolerability of OV101 compared to placebo. The secondary end-point was to explore the clinical utility of the drug on improvements in clinical global impressions or CGI, behaviour, sleep, gross and fine motor skills.

The study met its primary end-point. The drug was well-tolerated by patients throughout the 12-week-long study. The adverse events reported were mild and were similar to placebo. The most common AEs were vomiting, somnolence, irritability, aggression and pyrexia. Serious adverse events like seizures happened with 2 patients with a previous history of seizures. One patient was in the QD group and the other in the BID group.

However, the study did not meet some of the secondary end-points of the trial. They did have a statistically significant difference in CGI, but failed to achieve that in behaviour, anxiety etc. The company’s report says:

“Following 12 weeks of treatment, OV101 showed a statistically significant improvement in CGI-I symptoms overall compared to placebo in a responder analysis (p=0.0206, combined dose group, Fisher’s Exact Test) and in the 15 mg QD dose group (p=0.0006, mixed model repeated measures (MMRM) analysis1)... Remaining prespecified analyses were conducted across subsets in the domains of behavior [Aberrant Behavior Checklist (ABC-C), Anxiety, Depression and Mood Scale (ADAMS)], sleep (e-diary – caregiver reported sleep changes) and motor [Modified Performance-Oriented Mobility Assessment–Gait tool (mPOMA- G)], and analyses of these endpoints did not show a statistically significant difference from placebo.”

An actigraphy watch was also used to explore the Latency to sleep onset or LSO, daytime sleepiness and sleep efficiency. The result was quite impressive, as the QD dose group saw difference of 25 minutes in LSO compared to placebo. The daytime sleepiness was also reduced to 50 minutes in the 15mg QD dose group. However, in sleep efficiency there was no difference between the drug and placebo. No difference was seen in fine motor response, although some changes were seen in gross motor skills.

Looking at the study data, a few questions come to mind. One - why was the primary endpoint of a Phase 2 study only looking at safety and tolerability, and not efficacy? And two, what do we make of the drug’s failure to achieve stat sig in some of the secondary efficacy endpoints? As we try to address these questions, we will see that the two might probably be related issues.

In order to understand the first issue, we will recall that gaboxadol is a decades-old drug that was first synthesized in the late 1970s. Over the next decade, it was discovered that the drug had severe side effects that precluded its use as an analgesic. In the late 1990s, Merck and Lundbeck - a company that focuses on CNS diseases - did some studies on the drug. These were abandoned in 2007 due to safety issues and failed efficacy.

The company noted that “the side effects included dizziness, headaches, hallucinations and vomiting. In a mid-stage trial presented last summer, Merck said one of the most common side effects was tachycardia — a rapid heartbeat that can be fatal, especially to patients with heart disease.” In earlier trials, the drug had shown positive effects and was touted by analysts as a $500mn potential drug. However, that did not pan out, and Lundbeck sold the drug to Ovid.

The reason why Ovid mainly concentrated on safety in phase 2 stage now becomes clear. The most basic problem with this drug was safety. So, the lack of safety signals in this trial is important.

This brings us to the second question - efficacy. In past trials, the drug - at 5, 10 and 15mg doses - did show some efficacy. But these results were not seen in the Lundbeck trial - instead, poor safety signals were seen. This was in insomnia trials, and Angelman syndrome is a different disease altogether. So, more trials obviously need to be done to figure out the value of this drug.

Execution

The company has a market capital of $104 mn (currently, $78mn). The current cash balance of the company as of the March quarter is $62mn and burn is $45 mn for 2018.

Considering the Insider Buying rate of the company’s stock, it is evident that the employees are quite confident about their success, which is a good sign. Here is the list of the company’s insider buys:

The company acquired the license of issued patent from H. Lundbeck A/C for the drug OV101 which will expire in 2025-28. The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office granted a patent to Ovid Therapeutics Inc. for the treatment of both the diseases. The issued patents expire in 2035. But the royalty of the drug is still owned by Lundbeck, and thus the company has to pay an amount of the net profit if they become successful in marketing OV101 - this rate is in the low to mid teens.

Competition

Angelman syndrome affects approximately 1 in 12000 to 1 in 20000 patients in the U.S. There is no FDA-approved treatment for this rare disease. The FDA has granted Orphan Drug and Fast Track designations to OV101 for both the indications, Angelman Syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. However, there are some companies like, SAGE Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) and Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) that have some symptomatic treatments for this disease. They are the most direct competitors for the company. SAGE-217 of SAGE Therapeutics Inc., targeting major depressive disorder and postpartum depression; Ganaxolone of Marinus Pharmaceuticals Inc., targeting postpartum depression and epilepsy are currently conducting their pivotal trials.

Risks

The company is quite low on cash. However, our main concern is the lack of clear efficacy signals from the drug, as we noted above. Since the Phase 2 trial only considered safety, it doesn’t tell us if any future efficacy trial may be successful.

Opinion

We will avoid this stock for now. The lack of efficacy data, inability to meet all of the secondary endpoints, low cash etc., fail to convince us about OVID's current investibility. We may return for another look as the Phase 3 trial progresses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.