Market Doesn't Understand The Potential Of Aurora'sPartnership With UFC

Once research backs up its CBD products, Aurora will be able to attach a premium price to them.

It was surprising to see the collective yawn the market gave concerning the Aurora Cannabis partnership with UFC.

I've been sitting on writing about the announced partnership between Aurora Cannabis (ACB) and the UFC, waiting to see the response of the market to what I consider a blockbuster deal.

Yet the overall silence has been deafening, and it suggests to me the market is so blinded by the idea of some giant company riding in with a huge cash infusion, that it misses the amazing long-term potential this partnership represents.

In this article we'll look at the hidden value locked into the deal, and why it once again reinforces the fact Aurora's management team is second to none in the cannabis sector.

The partnership

The announced goal of the partnership is to engage in research that will "significantly advance clinical research on the relationship between 100% hemp derived Cannabidiol ((CBD)) products and athlete wellness and recovery."

The two entities entered into an eight-year partnership to find ways to support UFC athletes on the part of UFC, and of course on the part of Aurora Cannabis, to find ways to leverage its research findings to other related sports markets and beyond.

Aurora has chosen Dr. Jason Dyck to lead the research. He is a Canada Research Chair in Molecular Medicine and a Professor at the University of Alberta. He is also an independent director on the board of Aurora.

As for the research itself, it'll be performed in Las Vegas at the UFC’s Performance Institute.

One important element of the partnership is there will be a subject base of voluntary athletes that should provide valuable data that can be applied to real-life situations using CBD products as a treatment.

Many missing the powerful implications of the deal

Since the partnership isn't going to immediately add value to the performance of Aurora, I think the market has ignored the announcement. I also believe most haven't thought through the implications of what this means over the long term, and the potential size of the market the research could support. UFC President Dana White says it well:

This is a ground-breaking deal, not just for the UFC but for sports and humanity in general. When you think about this the amount of money that’s going to go into the testing and the research of this deal is going to affect our athletes, then it’s going to spill into the NFL, the NBA and soccer. And eventually into just regular people like us that workout every day or deal with chronic pain. I believe that this thing really is the future and when we see things like this we’ve always been first to dive in.

I agree with everything White says there. This is a partnership, on the part of Aurora Cannabis, that goes far beyond the UFC. Think in terms of the results and accompanying products not only serving the UFC and other professional sports, but then being successfully marketed to college and high school sports, and then many of the amateur sports leagues hundreds of thousands of young people compete in.

As that acceptance potentially starts to snowball, it would start to be noticed by numerous everyday people that have to endure a lot of pain from various conditions. All that represents an extraordinarily large market, which presumably will command premium prices for the products that relieve the symptoms.

It also should be understood that the inclusion of solid research could allow it to be covered by insurance, which in the end, is probably the big play here. While many cannabis companies are scrambling to offer general cannabis products across thousands of retail outlets, Aurora is attempting to quietly build a foundation that could bypass all that; at least in part.

What I mean by that is eventually Aurora will probably sell products in retail outlets and via pharmacies in the U.S.

If there is some breakthrough research that is recognized by the FDA and/or other similar government agencies in other nations, it could result in similar potential as GW Pharmaceuticals' Epidiolex.

This is why I'm surprised at the relative lack of enthusiasm or even commentary on the partnership. My thought is the ignoring of the partnership probably comes from the eight-year term of the deal.

But just because it is over an eight-year period of time doesn't mean it's going to take that long for research to draw conclusions and products to be created that are proven to be effective treatments.

I expect there to eventually be a series of announcements throughout the eight-year period that are beneficial to end users. It's not like Aurora is going to do all the research and wait eight years to start developing products. There will be all types of research associated with various conditions the athletes are enduring going on at the same time.

This is a major move into the U.S.

Another incredible miss by the market concerning this deal is that this is probably the major move into the U.S. the company mentioned a few months back. Yet because the market, in my view, was waiting to hear about CBD being distributed through retail outlets in the States, it failed to comprehend the value of the partnership as it relates to competing in the U.S. market.

Aurora CEO Terry Booth said this:

Our partnership with UFC is about committing to the science that will educate and advocate. We are going to work together to change the way people think, to change the industry, and to launch the first hemp-derived CBD products that are backed by scientific research. The brand-building and product development are all part of our move into the U.S., and in collaboration with UFC, and we intend to play a major role in that market.

What I think Aurora Cannabis is doing here is foregoing throwing a bunch of generic CBD products at the consumer via thousands of retail outlets in order to generate immediate revenue streams. Rather, in regard to the U.S. market, it has chosen to play a longer game. I believe that is the right strategy to take.

The two streams of CBD

I've been saying recently in some of my articles that investors need to make a distinction between CBD and its potential uses. On one hand it should be considered similar to the vitamin and supplement market, and on the other hand, when research warrants and supports it, it will be considered similar to a pharmaceutical drug.

In relationship to this partnership, Aurora has the potential to serve both of these markets, although it's not limited to this partnership specifically.

Aurora Cannabis management has stated numerous times that it's core business is medical cannabis. This partnership aligns with that stated purpose, and it will, over time, provide valuable data that will allow the company to further differentiate itself from its competitors. The market has been actually punishing Aurora for its long-term strategy, but once it starts to realize this and other initiatives have enormous growth potential, it will be rewarded.

These long-term initiatives and management discipline is why I consider Aurora Cannabis management to be the best in the industry. It would be easy to throw some CBD products at the U.S. market and get an immediate increase in revenue, but instead, the company is working on a way to benefit shareholders and customers over many years.

That's not to say there isn't a sense of urgency concerning the research. In the near term there will be two phases in the process. Phase one will focus on better understanding usage and collecting data, and Phase two will using the research data to test the impact on athletes.

After that the company should start to develop products based upon the results, based upon its scientific, clinical research.

Conclusion

At times the best strategy a company can take is to go slow to go fast. What that means is it takes time in the initial stages of competing in a market in order to build a solid foundation, which once in place, can be leveraged to expand and grow exponentially.

While it can give the appearance of lethargy and a lack of a sense of urgency, in reality it's setting itself up to compete in a way most of its competitors won't be able to match.

The other thing is, by taking this route, Aurora Cannabis will be able to take a significant lead in relationship to time, as other companies scramble too match its perceived expertise based upon solid research. Aurora will almost certainly take market share from the generic CBD products once it is able to sell its products with the accompanying research that backs up the benefits to consumers.

Not only that, but it appears it'll be able to take the market lead in the sports vertical, even while it expands into the general consumer market. This is bigger than most comprehend at this time.

The generic CBD market is getting all the media coverage at this time because of the excitement surrounding the large number of deals, such as the case of Charlotte's Web with its recent announced partnership with Kroger, which brings the total number of outlets it will distribute its CBD products through to over 8,000.

Yet, it's one thing to have that many outlets, it's another thing to develop products that resonate with end users and have the backing of research to keep them from going to a competitor based upon price.

Aurora should be able to enjoy pricing power once it starts to sell products based upon its research. This should also maintain strong customer loyalty.

For the reasons mentioned above, it's obvious to me the U.S. market fails to understand the extraordinary potential the partnership between the UFC and Aurora Cannabis has for the long-term performance of the cannabis giant.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.