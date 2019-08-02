Whiting Petroleum: A Recalibration Of Expectations

Some days you're the grass, and other days you're the lawnmower. Today, investors in Whiting Petroleum (WLL), as well as a slew of the firm's employees, are likely feeling like the grass, because they just took a significant haircut provided to them by management. In addition to reporting financial results for the second quarter of the company's 2019 fiscal year that showed reduced guidance and plans for a reduction in drilling activity, the company announced its decision to let go of a third of its workforce in an effort to improve its cost structure moving forward. Undoubtedly, this development has serious ramifications for shareholders, and while the full picture has not yet been revealed, even bulls must acknowledge that this will call for a recalibration in expectations for the business and its prospects.

Some interesting developments

In an effort to improve its own operations, the management team at Whiting has decided to make some changes with the company and how it runs. For starters, the firm has decided to reduce its employee headcount by about 33%, eliminating 254 positions. Of these, 94 are classified as executive or corporate, meaning the firm isn't just taking the axe to rank-and-file field employees, but to its corporate operations. Even though the firm will incur a one-time charge of $8 million in the third quarter this year as a result of the maneuver, it's expected that this decision will save the business around $50 million per annum when added to other unspecified changes made within the firm aimed around cost cutting.

On top of this significant headcount reduction, management, subsequent to the ending of the second quarter, struck a deal to sell 6,800 net acres of non-operated assets that, for Whiting, produce 703 boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This particular sale is expected to bring in gross proceeds of $53 million, but the loss of output will negatively affect volumes and sales for the firm (though specifics have not been offered up). Collectively, this move and the headcount reduction should allow the firm to allocate some extra capital toward debt reduction which, in the latest quarter, was non-existent. In fact, from the first quarter to the second quarter, debt managed to rise from $2.84 billion to $2.85 billion, both higher than the $2.79 billion the firm reported as of the end of its 2018 fiscal year.

Although management did not seem to focus too much on these changes, the likely reason behind these moves relates to relatively poor performance during the quarter. Even though production was up 0.7% year-over-year, operating cash flow came in at $233.4 million, which was down considerably compared to the $310.4 million seen in the same time last year. DCF (distributable cash flow) meanwhile totaled $225.4 million compared to 2018's $269.6 million. In addition to being hurt by lower crude prices, the company dealt with some rather unkind realized pricing so far this year.

In the second quarter, for instance, the differential on crude was $5.59 per barrel, up from the $5.30 per barrel seen in 2018's second quarter. This, however, was not as painful as NGLs and natural gas. During the quarter, Whiting saw its NGL realized pricing come in at only 14.1% of WTI, down from the 22.5% seen a year earlier. Natural gas pricing was even more painful, with the company's gas receiving pricing equivalent to 18.2% of Henry Hub compared to last year's 47.7%. Frankly, given these figures and the all-about lower spot prices seen in 2019 compared to 2018, it's a wonder that cash flows came in as strong as they did.

Not only did Whiting post a tough quarter, but the company also expects that the rest of this year won't turn out as great as it had previously forecasted. The latest guidance for the year can be seen in the image above. According to management, cash production costs (which I define as lease operating expenses, plus gathering, processing, and transportation costs, plus general and administrative costs, but not taxes or interest expense) will average about $10.98 per boe this year, up from prior expectations of $10.75. Though this difference may seem small, the change, when spread across 16.70 million boe for the year, amounts to nearly $4 million in increased costs. Fortunately, this includes the $8 million one-time charge, so while this implies an effective decrease in expenses on an ongoing basis, a charge is still a charge.

Far larger than the increased cost structure, though, is the fact that management's own guidance on output has been decreased. This year, the firm now expects to produce 16.70 million boe, down from the 17.23 million boe expected when management announced first quarter results earlier this year. Some of this difference is chalked up to the announced asset sale, but spread across the year, which alone only accounts for around a quarter of the decrease in guidance, if not less. What's particularly painful here is that this output range is weaker despite the fact that capex at the midpoint was left unchanged at $820 million.

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, investors in Whiting should keep a watchful eye on the company and its results moving forward. Due to the firm's historically bad hedging, it stands to gain some of the most upside in a world with rallying crude and natural gas prices, but some of these developments, mostly centered around lower output for 2019 compared to what was previously anticipated, point to a scenario where upside, while probably not eliminated, has certainly been capped.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.