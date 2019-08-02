Weekly Economic Vital Signs - The Fed Has Lost All Credibility

The objective is to concentrate on leading indicators of economic activity to determine whether the economy is strengthening or weakening, and the rate of inflation is increasing or decreasing.

Personal Income And Outlays

Personal income rose 0.4% in June, led by the wages and salaries component, and is now up 4.9% in the past year. Personal spending rose 0.3% in June and has risen 3.9% over the past year. The savings rate jumped to 8.1%. There were also significant upward revisions to personal income dating back to January 2017. Annual income growth since that time was revised up from 4.3% to 5.3%.

Real consumer spending, which is adjusted for inflation, rose 0.2% in June and is up 2.5% over the past year. These are strong numbers that suggest the economic expansion has legs well into 2020.

The Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which is the Fed’s preferred rate of inflation, rose 0.1% in June, while the core rate (excludes food and energy) was up 0.2%. The PCE core is up 1.6% year over year, which is up from the revised 1.5% rate last month. More importantly, over the past three months, the PCE has risen at an annualized rate of 2.2% and the core rate has risen 2.5%. Inflation is starting to rear its ugly head.

Consumer Confidence

Considering the strength in income and spending figures, it comes as no surprise that consumer confidence remains high, but in the month of July, the Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index soared more than 10 points to 135.7. It doesn’t get much better than this for a coincident indicator, as this survey bodes well for consumer spending moving forward.

Pending Home Sales

This report should breathe a much-needed sign of life into existing home sales. Pending sales of existing homes rose 2.8% in June, which should mean increases in existing home sales when reported for July and August. I’m sure the decline in mortgage rates is a factor here.

Construction Spending

Spending in this category has gone from bad to worse. Construction spending declined 1.3% in June, which was the third consecutive year-over-year decline. We haven’t seen numbers this poor since 2011. Total spending was down 2.1% over the past year and it represents weakness in both the private and public sector.

PMI And ISM Manufacturing Indices

IHS Markit’s manufacturing index has fallen to its lowest level since September 2009 at a reading of 50.4 for July (below 50.0 indicates contraction). Tariffs are noted as an issue for new orders, which tells me that this index will be in contraction next month after Trump's decision to place a 10% tariff on another $300 billion in Chinese imports. The discouraging outlook for business is starting to impact hiring, which registered its first reduction in six years. It seems certain that the manufacturing sector will be in recession during the second half of this year. Thankfully, this represents a small percentage of overall economic activity in the U.S.

The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing index has consistently been stronger than Markit’s, but not by much now, as it fell from 51.7 in June to 51.2 in July. Employment tumbled, while inventories and export orders are now contracting.

July Jobs Report

According to the BEA, payrolls increased 164,000 in July, matching the estimate of 164,000, but this was assisted by 16,000 government hires. Revisions to the prior two months resulted in losses of 41,000. The unemployment rate held steady at 3.7%, and the participation rate rose to 63%. This number is in line with the average for 2019, which is down from an average of 223,000 last year, but we are near full employment.

Employment in manufacturing rose 16,000 last month, but I expect job losses in this industry in the months ahead. In fact, the President’s trade policies should start to result in job losses across a much larger segment of the economy, based on announced job cuts, which have skyrocketed.

Average hourly earnings increased 0.3%, resulting in a 3.2% increase year over year, but the average workweek shrank by 0.1 hours to 34.3 hours. Wage growth has stalled.

Conclusion

Chairman Powell made a grave mistake by cutting short-term rates 25 basis points this week. It was a wasted stimulus. It will have little impact on the economy, and it has reduced his firepower for the next economic downturn. He also stepped outside the Fed’s mandate of stable prices and full employment when explaining his reasoning for lower rates, citing global economic uncertainties and soft inflation numbers. There are ALWAYS global economic uncertainties, but that is not a part of the central bank’s mandate. Additionally, inflation is at the Fed’s target on a year-over-year basis, and short-term figures on that front, when annualized, are above the target.

Furthermore, Powell was unable to explain how this rate cut would help the American public during his press conference. He was also unable to explain on what grounds he would reduce rates again. He was not able to explain anything. As a result, he lost credibility with the market, which is why stock prices plunged. I was particularly disappointed in his self-aggrandizing statement that the Fed’s pivot from tightening to easing earlier this year was the reason that the economy was performing so well. Monetary policy works with a long lag, and his pivot had nothing to do with anything other than a financial market response. The real economy was still under the sugar high of the asinine tax cut of 2018.

Powell’s rate cut was more political than anything else. It appears to me that he was trying to pacify both the market and President Trump. Both wanted a larger cut in rates. President Trump was very critical of how low short-term rates were when he was running for office and the stock market bubble that those rates were creating. That was when he was running for office, but now that he is President, rates can’t be low enough and stock prices can’t be high enough.

The day after the rate reduction, Trump tweeted that a new tariff of 10% would be placed on $300 billion in Chinese imports. Stock prices plunged. This was pointed directly at Chairman Powell, who said one condition under which the Fed might lower rates further would be a continuing deterioration in the trade war with China. Trump is forcing Powell to lower rates further by escalating the trade war. It is as simple as that. Trump thinks that this will lead to a continuation of the bull market that will help his reelection chances. It is as simple as that, sadly. Yet this strategic short-term thinker has virtually no long-term vision, for lower rates are setting the stage for the next significant economic downturn.

That downturn will be one of the Fed’s own making, as for the third time in three decades it is blowing a new credit bubble with loose monetary policy. This one is in the form of corporate debt. This bubble is hiding behind a consumer that continues to spend, fueling all our economic growth in the latter stages of this expansion. It feels like 1999 all over again. History may not repeat, but it always rhymes.

