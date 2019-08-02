Immersion Corporation: Activist Shareholders Circling The Company

However, a huge distraction could come from two activist shareholders which are simultaneously circling the company: Viex Capital and Acacia Research.

After 17 years of almost endless litigation, IMMR's new management team's focus could finally be diverted to establishing the company as the technology deliverer in the haptic world.

On Thursday, Immersion Corporation announced Q2 2019 results and the settlement of its last outstanding lawsuit against Motorola, which is now joining the company as a licensee.

Q2 results and Motorola settlement a background rumor compared to Acacia Research filing

Last Thursday night, Immersion Corporation (IMMR) announced Q2 2019 results and the settlement of its last outstanding lawsuit against Motorola, which is now joining as one of the company's licensees in mobility.

However, the unexpected and more interesting piece of news came from a filing, made by Acacia Research Corporation (ACTG), that disclosed a 5.1% stake in IMMR.

Acacia Research, whose business model involves helping patent owners license their IP, is certainly an odd but competent investor for a company like Immersion.

After 17 years of almost endless litigation to protect its IP, Immersion's new management team finally seemed, to us, in the optimal position to focus uniquely into establishing Immersion as the technology deliverer in the haptic world, absent any other disturbance - we obviously stand corrected after Thursday's news.

A huge distraction could come from the two activist shareholders which are simultaneously circling the company: Viex Capital, a long-time investor in the company, that has recently added to its IMMR position and expressed strong criticism of the BoD, and the new, IP licensing expert Acacia Research.

Background

Immersion's long-time investors probably have a feeling of déjà vu when it comes to activist investors trying to steer the company in the desired direction.

Ramius Capital in 2010 and Dialectic Capital in 2011 had already tried something similar.

Dialectic Capital succeeded in electing two representatives to Immersion's BoD.

In 2018, Viex Capital, after expressing strong criticism of the board, entered into a cooperation agreement with Immersion for the election of Raging Capital's partner Kenneth Traub to IMMR's board of directors. Mr. Traub left Immersion's board after one year.

Viex Capital may be back to a similar strategy: a strong criticism of the existing board, especially when it comes to its members Sydney Ganis and Jonathan Visbal, and a demand for change (and lower operating costs), probably in an attempt to get some skin in the game.

However, the exercise to look through the rear mirror (what activist investors have achieved so far - spoiler: very little - at IMMR) may not necessarily be helpful to see better through the windshield when it comes to Acacia Research.

Immersion may now be in a different phase of its complicated life cycle, and Acacia may have a "different proposition" to offer compared to the average activist investor.

Acacia Research has the experience, talent, and expertise in the IP monetization field, and a strong need to bring new blood to its portfolio.

Their interest toward Immersion must be quite strong if we consider that their market cap (around $ 140 million) is smaller than Immersion's. It may look a bit like a small fish hunting for a bigger prey.

While quite cash-rich ($ 168 million at March 31), Acacia "budgeted $20 million in new IP" for the full year.

Their $11 million investment in IMMR shares is not immaterial for them.

Tales from the past

In 2013, Acacia Research partnered with Rambus (RMBS) for the monetization of a portfolio of patents covering display technologies and automotive illumination.

While we do not want to read too much into these old events, it is a fact that Immersion's rich patent portfolio may offer an interesting angle to a motivated party, while the company is probably pursuing the opposite direction:

We incur ongoing expenses to file, prosecute and maintain patents. We see an opportunity to maintain a strong patent portfolio, but significantly reduce costs by being more selective and efficient. After a careful consideration, we believe we can cut our annual patent prosecution cost by 50% from around $10 million to $5 million while still ensuring our success in our target markets. We also believe we can reduce our patent maintenance and annuities by 30% from around $1.3 million to $900,000.

We hope that other Seeking Alpha contributors like IP Hawk and Jenks Jumps, who have a better insight than us about Acacia, may also step in to help us decipher Acacia's move.

Netflix

Immersion has been so silent in the last few months that investors may have missed some interesting developments.

Project Rumble Pack, winner of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Hack day, used Immersion's technology to add vibration to let tablet and smartphone users "feel" the action:

Similarly, Project Rumble lets you feel the action in a scene from a show or movie - like a fight, battle or big explosion. (Imagine a Michael Bay movie with Rumble Pack turned on!)

Conclusion

Immersion's shares have been in a kind of a "limbo" since the company announced its settlement with Samsung, which has been negatively perceived by the market.

The lack of a large one-time fee has probably been interpreted like a "they got it for free for the past". Future Samsung revenues, which are mostly per-unit related, are still difficult to estimate, and the market is in a "show me the money" mood when it comes to IMMR.

Acacia's move may contribute to bring the company once more under the spotlight.

How much could Immersion's haptic IP be worth in the right hands remains one of the best-kept secrets in the stock exchange?

