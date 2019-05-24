Investment Thesis

We view Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) as a core growth holding. We like its technical leadership in an attractive market, its accelerating growth, and its structurally advantageous margin profile as well as its revenue expansion KPIs. We think that the valuation is rich, but the Company will grow into it. We recommend buying Twilio today as well as saving some capital for a potential pullback that isn't thesis changing.

Leading Communication Platform as a Service Enabling a Bet on the App Industry

Twilio is the leading communication platform as a service company (CPaaS) and enables software developers to programmatically make and receive phone calls, send and receive text messages, and perform other communication functions using its web service APIs. It is a bet on the ever-growing developer led app economy, which is an area that doesn't offer many alternatives of playing on. Twilio has a huge runway of growth ahead in its large and expanding market.

High-Profile Customers and Excellent Usage Metrics Demonstrate Demand

Twilio is the undisputed leader in the space with its more than 5 million registered developer accounts on its two products. The stickiness and demand for the product is apparent in its revenue retention. The company reported a spectacular dollar-based net expansion rate of 140%, managing to grow from the already impressive rate of 137% from last year.

Twilio has managed to sign on some of the world's largest and best-known companies, further displaying the efficacy of its product. Among its listed customers are the likes of The Coca-Cola Company (KO), Airbnb (AIRB), American Red Cross, Lyft (LYFT), Twitter (TWTR), Nordstrom (JWN), Salesforce (CRM), Uber (UBER), WhatsApp and many more.

Structurally Superior Margin Profile

The attractiveness of Twilio's business model lies in its lean cost structure. Twilio has low gross margins of mid to high 50%'s due to carrier costs it has to pay. But despite the structurally limited gross margin, the company will likely have one of the highest operating margins at scale. This will be enabled by its best-in-class sales and marketing costs at 27% of revenues for FY18. For comparison, the same ratio for Salesforce, the poster boy of SaaS, for FY18 was 49%. Twilio says that over the long-term, when it gets to scale, it will improve its gross margins to 60-65% and decrease its sales and marketing even more to 16-19% of revenues to produce operating margins greater than 20%.

Another Solid Quarter

The Company kept up its tradition of outperforming and recently reported another solid earnings report along with an upbeat earnings call. The Company reported a dizzying sixth consecutive quarter of accelerating revenues, raising its YoY revenue growth to 86%. This was combined with a top-line guidance raise of $10 mn.

Twilio managed to improve profitability as well with its gross profit margin increasing 100 bps and reaching 59.5%. The management did comment that gross margin expansion wasn't the current strategy, and that in the near term, gross margins should be between mid to high 50% range. We think that this is an appropriate strategy as it is more efficient to grow as fast as possible and sign on as many customers as possible before turning its focus to monetization and thus minimizing the time spent before and the maximization of the eventual profitability.

The report further displayed the attractiveness of the products with 6,400 customer adds and a few high-profile signings like Enterprise Holdings. Management's confidence in this category was reflected in this quote: "...there is something of a secular trend forming of messaging becoming a more and more important medium for companies to engage with their customers."

Overall it was a solid quarter in both revenue growth and operating metrics.

Flawless Track Record

The recent report is not a unique event. Twilio's management has a perfect performance track record. Of all the quarters it's been a public company, it's beaten revenue estimates every single time.

Very High Valuation, But Can Be Justified

The valuation of Twilio is high to say the least. The Company is trading at a ridiculous 17x forward P/S.

Although counterintuitive, we understand the reasoning behind the price. We've noted accelerating revenues above. This is a very powerful concept. The accelerating revenue trend is expected to continue. If Twilio manages to perform like it does and keeps up the beat and raise quarters, and there's no reason to think that it won't, the current valuation of $18 bn won't seem as much very soon.

Buy as Outperformance Can Continue Thanks to Continued Execution, But Save Some Powder For a Pullback

We recommend buying Twilio. We view it as a technical leader in an attractive sector with many years of growth to come. We like its structurally advantageous margin profile, its accelerating growth, and its high revenue retention. Despite having a high valuation, we believe that the stock will outperform with continued stellar execution.

We do think that the valuation opens the doors for a pullback in the unlikely scenario of an earnings miss. We recommend investors take advantage of the potential pullback by saving some dry powder beforehand and buying the dip, given that the pullback was caused by a reason which isn't thesis changing.