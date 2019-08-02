AMD: Unwarranted Panic Selling On Irrelevant Trump Tweet

AMD was in the process of recovering from a dip on earnings, meaning it will probably skyrocket once investors actually read the tweet's fine print.

Since the additional 10% tariff does not apply to semiconductors, the selloff was yet another dubious overreaction.

No one seemed to read the fine print (goods not already tariffed, i.e., semiconductors), and so AMD's stock plummeted for no reason.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) has been the victim of unwarranted panic selling lately. As pointed out in our prior article this week, investors sold on AMD's Q2 earnings, even though they were solid and pointed to further significant growth. Now, the stock has plunged again due to President Trump's August 1, 2019 tweet about a new development in the China - U.S. trade war. As outlined below, the selloff was unwarranted because the fine print of the tweet indicated quite clearly that the new, small, 10% tariff would not apply to AMD.

The Tweet

On August 1, 2019, President Trump sent out a tweet concerning a new development in the China - U.S. trade war. The new development was a new 10% tariff that will go into effect on September 1, 2019. However, the tweet was crystal clear that the targeted list of goods "does not include the 250 Billion Dollars already Tariffed at 25%."

Source: Twitter

AMD And Other Semiconductor Stocks Are Not Affected

The official Office of the U.S. Trade Representative Tariff List shows that the semiconductor industry is already affected by the existing 25% tariffs. As such, semiconductor stocks (including AMD, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC), and Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)) are outside the scope of the new 10% tariff. They manufacture semiconductors and other computer components, rather than fully assembled computer electronics.

Computer components are already subject to existing tariffs. The new tariffs are aimed at other goods, such as fully assembled electronics (not components). Again, the tweet makes it clear that the new tariff will only apply to goods not already tariffed at 25%. For these reasons, Thursday's semiconductor selloffs were unwarranted.

AMD Was Recovering From Earnings Selloff

At the time of the tweet, AMD was in the process of recovering from the unwarranted Q2 earnings selloff. Indeed, the stock opened at $30.50 and moved up 3.1% to $31.44 prior to the tweet. See the chart below.

Source: TDAmeritrade ThinkOrSwim, Author

Our prior article, cited in the introductory paragraph of this article, outlined in great detail why the panic selling following the company's Q2 2019 Earnings Report was dubious. In a nutshell, the company beat the revenue consensus estimate, all other earnings were solid as expected, the Q3 guidance anticipated significant growth (albeit slightly less than market expectations), and rumors of AMD on the verge of stealing Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (NASDAQ:GOOG) as a client from Intel seem substantiated because Google is building its new server boards with AMD's Epyc server CPU.

Our point is that there is a good reason AMD was moving up before President Trump's tweet. This fact, coupled with the fine print of the tweet showing AMD will not be affected by the new tariff, leads to one obvious conclusion - take advantage of the bargain prices and buy aggressively.

Conclusion

Dumb money is the gift that keeps on giving. The unwarranted earnings and Trump tweet selloffs have given investors an opportunity to buy AMD at amazing bargain prices. Buy aggressively.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.