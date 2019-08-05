Hudson Global: Own A Solid And Improving Business For Free

Under a reasonable scenario, I believe the stock could have 200%+ upside, with downside risk substantially mitigated by the stock trading at cash.

The current Enterprise Value of HSON is ZERO (to the nearest $1M), thus you can buy this business for free.

Introduction

Hudson Global (HSON) is a pure-play global Recruitment Process Outsourcing (or RPO) company. Over the last 1-2 years, they have sold off other related businesses to focus exclusively on RPO, as it is both high margin and growing nicely. For background, RPO is when an employer uses an outside provider (such as HSON) to perform some or all of the recruitment process, as opposed to doing it in-house. Various estimates are that the global RPO market is forecast to grow 10%-15% annually for the foreseeable future. It is a high-value add service that is both high margin (HSON RPO GMs are 60%+) and highly recurring (HSON's contracts with their customers are typically for 3 years). Besides being in what I view to be a fundamentally attractive business, HSON also has the added attractive feature that allows one to buy the operating business for free at the current stock price, given that the market cap ($30.7M) and cash balance ($30.3M) are essentially equal. Since completing the divestitures, the company has right-sized its cost structure and now is set to grow double-digits and be free cash flow positive moving forward. I see the potential for 200%+ upside in the stock, with solid downside protection provided by its balance sheet.

RPO Market

The RPO market is forecast to grow at an attractive 10%-15% CAGR according to research from Nelson Hall, Everest Group, and Acute Market Reports, amongst others. For those companies wishing to outsource, RPO is a far more comprehensive service than using recruiting agencies. Here is a comparison between the two options (from Hudson):

Source: HSON presentation

HSON management expects their own growth to mirror these market forecasts of 10%-15% annual growth.

Jeff Eberwein (HSON CEO) Thank you, Patrick. For 2019, we continue to expect to see greater than 10% growth in revenue and gross profit over the prior year in constant currency. Source: HSON Q119 Earnings Call

In terms of the competitive environment, the RPO space is very fragmented, as can be seen from the chart below. With the exception of HSON, all of these companies are either private or business units of larger public companies, such as Futurestep, which is part of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY). Typically individual players in the RPO market are strong in certain geographies or industry verticals. HSON, for example, has its strongest presence in the Asia Pacific region (55% of 2018 Revenue) and has the #1 market share in RPO in Australia and is in the top 3 in Greater China. Europe (24%) and the Americas (21%) make up the remainder of HSON's business.

Source: (SIA)

Now is the time to own HSON

With that as a bit of background on HSON and the RPO market, let's talk about why HSON is particularly interesting here and now. There are two significant (and imminent) catalysts that I believe will begin the process of re-rating HSON much higher (than its current valuation of zero!).

1. Inflection to sustainable positive FCF generation this year

The company has guided to positive free cash flow in 2019. While all they are guiding to is FCF that is greater than zero, which may not sound all that exciting, I'd point out that in Q119 the company had negative ($6.3M) in FCF, which implies at least +$6.3M in FCF through the balance of the 2019 (Q219-Q419). This alone would imply a 20%+ increase in their cash balance between the end of Q119 and YE19. For a company that is currently trading at cash (and assuming the operating business merely maintains its currently undemanding valuation of zero), one could make 20%+ in the stock through year end and still own the business for free! More interestingly though, the transition to positive FCF in 2019 sets the foundation for much more interesting FCF generation in 2020-2021 (CVC estimates are below).

2. Large inflection higher in revenue growth to be reported soon

There are a couple elements to discuss around this point. First, when the company reported Q119 results, they noted 3 new large contract wins that began between March and July 2019 and described them as follows on the Q119 earnings call in May:

We believe our business has strong momentum and we're excited about improving our operating and financial results going forward. As new wins across all three regions are beginning to come online, we are encouraged by the momentum the business is building. For example, we won a large RPO contract covering North and Central America, which went live in March. This client win is already contributing significantly to the region's performance in Q2 and is outperforming our expectations. In Europe, we recently won a large RPO contract in the Netherlands, which we expect to go live in July. This marks Hudson RPOs entry into the Netherlands and represents a significant step towards expanding our presence throughout continental Europe. In Asia Pacific, we had an exciting new client relationship commenced in April with an Asia based technology company, which I will discuss further later in the call. All-in-all, we are encouraged by the flow of new prospects into our sales pipeline and are pleased with the rate at which we are winning new business. We believe our business has strong organic growth ahead.

And HSON further expanded on the Asia Pacific deal:

We encourage investors to focus on our gross profit line rather than revenue as our key growth metric. The reason for this is we had a large MSP contract go live in April, where we're managing the temps in contractors for a large Asia based tech company that's a Household name. This new project will inflate revenues going forward, due to labor cost pass-throughs. Into payroll costs of our temps in contractors in MSP projects are accounted for above the gross profit line, their gross profit margins are much lower than for RPO projects because delivery costs are mainly below the gross profit line. Including MSP in our service offering is an important part of being a total talent solutions provider and also positions us well to win RPO business in the future, both with this new client as well as other potential new clients.

In case this third deal and its impacts are a little confusing, let me explain. In HSON's standard RPO business, which carries 60%+ GMs, there are typically no zero-margin pass-throughs of labor costs in revenue. But in this particular large deal with "a large Asia based tech company that's a Household name" the agreement is such that it will massively inflate revenues (and therefore inflect revenue growth) higher by a large amount beginning in Q219. While in economic terms, this zero margin revenue part of this deal is not worth anything, it will optically show a huge inflection higher in revenue growth. It's simplest to illustrate the impact in a table of HSON's recent actual results as well as Q219 estimates (which come from Sidoti).

Q118 Q218 Q318 Q418 Q119 Q219E Revenue ($M) 16.2 17.0 17.1 16.6 16.2 26.2 Revenue growth Y/Y 16% 17% 8% 9% (0%) 54% Gross Profit ($M) 10.2 10.8 10.9 10.3 9.4 11.4 GP constant currency growth Y/Y (3%) (1%) 0% 5% (3%) 10%*

* CVC Research estimate of constant currency gross profit growth using Sidoti Gross Profit estimate

The key takeaways from the above table are:

1. While I don't know whether the 54% revenue growth forecast from Sidoti will prove accurate, it illustrates the magnifying impact on revenue growth from this one particular new Asia Pacific deal. While the bulk of this inflection in revenue growth is pass-through, for a stock that is this beaten up, I'd argue the simple optics of a huge revenue growth acceleration should catch some attention (at least in quantitative screening minimally). I believe the mere optics of hugely accelerating revenues will bring attention to a stock that has been left for dead by investors at the moment. Also, I'd note that not all of this huge revenue acceleration is zero-margin revenue. In Q2, it includes incremental high margin business from two of the three new large deals discussed above (with the third deal starting to benefit Q3, as it begins in July).

2. As CEO Jeff Eberwein said (above), gross profit dollar growth is what is important to the business. And it is gross profit dollar growth for which they see 10%+ growth this year and going forward, which is supported by third-party RPO market forecasts.

3. Finally, I show constant currency gross profit growth (as does the company each quarter) purely because, while HSON reports in USD, over 80% of their business is international so exchange rate fluctuations can have large impacts (positive or negative) on reported growth rates. Because revenues and costs are overwhelmingly in the same currencies, exchange rate fluctuations have little ultimate impact on the bottom line, so constant currency growth is what is most important.

Finally, as to why HSON is particularly compelling now, I'd point out that the stock has faced relentless (and seemingly price-agnostic) selling by a holder (or holders) over the last several months taking the stock from $15+ to below $11. Why this selling has occurred is a mystery to and to the company per my conversations. Just to emphasize the irrationality of this selling, the company offered back in March to buy up to 315K share at $15. Shareholders only tendered 247K, which is what the company purchased. (Note that the company recently did a 1:10 reverse split, so the share numbers from the tender in March must be divided by 10) That means whoever is currently selling at <$11 could have sold at least some of their shares commission-free to the company a few months ago at $15 and chose not to! Needless to say, this does not seem like "smart money" that is selling and pressuring the stock. Thus, this currently compelling opportunity has been created for the rest of us in an off-the-radar microcap.

Financial Overview

(Non-GAAP) 2018 2019E 2020E 2021E Gross Profit ($M) 42.1 46.3 50.9 56.0 Y/Y Growth 0.1% 10.0% 10.0% 10.0% Operating Expenses ($M)* 43.6 44.0 46.0 48.1 Adjusted EBITDA (1.5) 2.3 4.9 7.9 Adjusted EBITDA % of Gross Profit (3.5%) 5.0% 9.7% 14.2% Year End Cash Balance ($M)** 40.6 36.5 41.5 49.4

* Excludes $2.4M of severance charges in 2018

** Assuming zero share repurchases

Key Assumptions:

1. 10% constant currency gross profit growth, the low end of company guidance and third-party industry forecasts.

2. Operating expense growth at half the rate of gross profit growth, i.e. 5%.

3. Given that the company is a non-taxpayer (due to NOLs - discussed below) and has essentially zero CapEx, adjusted EBITDA is approximately the same as FCF, excluding working capital changes; adjusted EBITDA is used as a proxy for FCF in calculating projected cash balances.

4. The company targets adjusted EBITDA of 20% of GP (a level peers have reached/exceeded); I model them reaching 14% in 2021.

Valuation

Share price (8/1/19) $10.45 Shares outstanding (M) 2.94 Market Cap ($M) 30.7 Net Cash ($M)* 30.3 Enterprise Value ($M) 0.4 Tangible Book Value Per Share $11.85

* Excludes $0.6M in restricted cash

As there are no direct public comparables, the most instructive way to think about a prospective valuation for the business is on the basis of buyout multiples in the industry, which have largely ranged between 8x-12x EBITDA.

UK-based Alexander Mann, one of the largest players in the space, was bought in 2018 for about 12x forward EBITDA. For smaller players, I've been quoted buyout multiples in the 8x-10x EBITDA range.

I'll use the low end of 8x EBITDA for estimating a target price. Note that this is particularly conservative relative to the buyout multiple range cited because of HSON's large NOLs. Because of these NOLs, EBITDA approximates FCF, whereas typically for other companies there would be some cash taxes applied making FCF lower than EBITDA.

Based on my 2021 EBITDA estimates and using a YE2020 projected cash balance, we arrive at:

Adjusted EBITDA ($M) (2021E) 7.9 Target EBITDA multiple 8 Target Enterprise Value ($M) 63.5 Projected Year End Cash Balance ($M) 41.5 Shares Outstanding (M) 2.94 Price Target (YE2020) $36

Thus, I arrive at price target of $36/share for HSON at YE2020, or about 240% upside from the 8/1/19 closing price of $10.45.

Other Notable Positives

CEO Jeff Eberwein takes home relatively modest cash compensation ($300K annually) and owns a meaningful 5% stake in the company. His interests are well aligned with shareholders.

The company believes (correctly, in my opinion) their stock to be deeply undervalued and therefore has a large ongoing share repurchase program in place to utilize their ample cash balance to reduce the share count at bargain prices. In Q119 alone, the company repurchased 8% of shares outstanding, largely as part of a tender offer completed in March at $15/share. You can now buy the stock 30% cheaper than that level.

There is now sell-side coverage on HSON as of last week. Sidoti initiated covered on HSON with a Buy rating and $26 price target on 7/24. If/when the above-cited positive catalysts play out, there is now a voice on the Street to promote and bring investor attention to these positive developments.

Finally, and I don't want to overemphasize this point, but the company currently has $200M in off-balance sheet deferred tax assets, or $68/share. While the company could never possibly utilize all of these, it does mean that they should essentially never be a cash taxpayer. So while the $68/share is a number that can never be fully realized, there is significant value here. These NOLs would have at least some value to a potential acquirer, subject to the limitations under IRC Section 382.

Risks

The company could fail to execute anywhere near plan and further cash burn could be ahead.

Any time you're essentially buying a pile of cash, there's the risk that this cash could be squandered on a poor and/or overpriced acquisition (or in other ways).

At just $31M, the market cap here is very small and trading is illiquid. Daily trading volume is less than $50K. Needless to say, it could be difficult to put large amounts of money to work here.

Conclusion

Given the downside protection of a stock trading at cash combined with over 200% upside to my price target at YE2020, I view the risk/reward as one of the most compelling I see in the market today. I believe the stock could start working higher very soon as the near-term positive catalysts I've noted play out over the remainder of this year.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HSON. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.