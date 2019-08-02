Canopy Growth Has An Uncertain And Not-So-Rosy Future

Investment Thesis

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a leader in the cannabis industry and is now essentially a part of Constellation Brands (STZ) where the board of directors has majority say in the direction of the company. The industry is in the middle to latter stages of the initial growth phase in Canada and demand for cannabis-related products will continue to rise.

We believe that Canopy Growth always will be priced at a premium to competitors, but that the current share price of $31.18 is too high to justify. We also believe that the entire Canadian Cannabis industry as a whole is ridiculously overpriced and that many industry-related hurdles will act against anticipated growth. We place a SELL rating and a weighted average price target of $28.64.

Recent Performance

Higher net loss for 2019. Fiscal year 2019 saw a much higher net loss for the year, $670 million compared to 2018’s fiscal year of $54 million. Canopy reported a net loss of $335.61 million for Q4:19 vs. prior year of $80.28 million. Worsening margins is partially responsible for the 11.15% decrease in the price per gram - $8.43 in 2018 to $7.49 in 2019. The total quantity of cannabis is up 270% from Q4:18.

All of Canopy’s revenue streams have positive YoY growth rates except for the medical segment - total medical sales came to $13 million in Q4, $1.8 million of which is international and down 25% from prior year. The 25% decrease is a result of supply constraints. The company expects larger than average harvest in the current quarter which will allow improved inventory management in 20:Q2. Q4 EBITDA down from 2018. Q4 adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $98 million compared to a loss of $22 million in prior year. The increased loss is the result of investments in the sales, marketing, SG&A, and R&D.

Source: Canopy Growth Corporation Financial Filings

Profitability Is a Dream

Given that Canopy operates in an industry that requires massive startup costs and continued investments, the company is guaranteed to be unprofitable in 2020. Their focus has been shifted to international expansion rather than dedicating energy to fixing the issues with their North American operations.

Back in January, the company invested $150 million to establish their first American production facility in New York State and also was granted a license to produce and process hemp. Investments would be around $100 million to $150 million to build up the production facility. Constellation Brands, an investor in Canopy Growth, expressed confidence they would be able to generate $1 billion in sales over the next 18 months. It’s July, we’re a third of the way there and only 0.1% of that revenue has been accounted for.

Not helping this problem is Canopy’s outrageously high share-based compensation. At the time, ex-CEO Bruce Linton defended the company’s losses saying that paying employees with stock is a “social and financial responsibility.” Linton stated that, “If we had zero stock-compensation loss, we would have a much lower loss but a much worse company.” Firing Linton was necessary for the financial state and transition from being growth focused to profit focused. Keeping Linton as CEO would eventually leave Canopy driven into the ground.

But not every decision is perfect. Linton was the founder and original visionary for the company. Lacking the mindset of Linton could affect future innovation and expansion. The former CEO also was responsible for many investments and acquisitions. He oversaw the acquisition of Acreage Holdings (OTCQX:ACRGF), a $3.4 billion cash and stock contract contingent that the U.S. federal government legalizes marijuana. Keep in mind, legalization is not guaranteed and is most-likely a very distant reality. Here's just some of the legal buzz kills given by the U.S. government:

Section 280E is a blow to any chance at operating profitably in the U.S. Companies that sell federally-prohibited drugs are not allowed to save tax expense by claiming deductions like non-pot companies. Tax rates could be between 70%-90% for profitable cannabis companies. This hurts the ability to hire more, resupply inventory, and expand new facilities.

Companies that sell federally-prohibited drugs are not allowed to save tax expense by claiming deductions like non-pot companies. Tax rates could be between 70%-90% for profitable cannabis companies. This hurts the ability to hire more, resupply inventory, and expand new facilities. U.S. cannabis companies have banking limitations. Many banks are afraid of criminal and financial consequences from the Feds by providing funds to Cannabis companies. American companies are not the only ones to suffer with this problem. Even the freely-operating Canadian companies have difficulty in finding proper funding

Most notably, Linton is responsible for the massive investments made by Constellation Brands which now owns 37% of Canopy Growth and will most definitely someday own more than this. We believe that the decision to fire Linton and give control to Constellation Brands (STZ) has pros and cons. We're leaning toward a positive outlook on this decision due to Linton's reckless use of finances.

Sources: Motley Fool, Cornell Law, Yahoo Finance, Market Watch, Yahoo Finance

Valuation

We value Canopy Growth with a 50/50 blended approach using a two-stage growth model and a total addressable market vs. company market share. The model makes assumptions on the company’s potential future performance while also acknowledging the high growth in the cannabis industry with favorable growth conditions.

Two – Stage Growth

We value CGC at a 25x P/E multiple because the company is an industry leader, will have continued revenue growth, and will be priced at a premium to competitors. The baseline multiple is pulled from similar industries including tobacco, alcoholic beverages, and healthcare products. These industries are more fairly valued and can act as a fortune teller for how the Cannabis industry will end up, given that it's heavily dependent on the price of the underlying commodity.

We believe that CGC will be priced at a 20% premium in perpetuity due to the company having more market share than closely-related peers. We assign a 10% net margin to CGC’s trailing twelve month’s revenue for an EPS of $0.33. It’s conservative to assume the company can grow revenues at 40% annually considering their historical performance as well as the increasing demand for cannabis products. We use a slightly lowered discount rate of 11% due to the company’s majority market share and their competitive advantages given to them from Constellation’s equity stake. Discounting our estimates by 11% results in a price target of $26.33.

EPS Growth Rate Projected EPS Discount Factor $0.33 40% $1.76 11% Beta Market Return US Treasury P/E 1.2 12% 4% 25x

TAM vs. CGC Market Share

Our second model takes into account the rapid growth of the cannabis industry and assigns a best-case-scenario price target on CGC. Canada’s cannabis industry is expected to reach a size of roughly $15B by the end of 2025.

Our model inputs CGC as having 30% of domestic market share for several reasons.

Management has indicated they will have over 30% of Canada’s market.

CGC holds over 35% of the signed supply agreements in Canada.

CGC’s close ties with Constellation Brands (STZ) increases their ability to expand.

Estimated revenue opportunity for CGC (End 2025) is $4.5B based on their 30% market share. A 10% net margin is applied giving an estimated net income of $450M (End 2025). Our discount factor of 11% along with our 25x P/E is applied giving us a projected upside valuation of $30.95 for our TAM methodology model. A visual representation is given below.

Canadian Cannabis Market Size - End 2025 EST $15B CGC's Market Share EST 30% EST CGC Revenue Opportunity - End 2025 $4.5 Net Margin 10% EST CGC Net Income - End 2025 $450M

Discount Factor 11% PV $267.05M Total Shares Float 215.74M Projected EPS $1.24 P/E Multiple 25x Projected Upside Valuation $30.95

The combination of $26.33 weighted at 50% and $30.95 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $28.64. With the current market price of Canopy being $31.18, we recommend a SELL rating.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CGC. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.