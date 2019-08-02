Vanguard Value ETF: Market-Cap Weighted Approach Means Limited Exposure To Undervalued Stocks

ETF Overview

Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) owns a portfolio of U.S. large-cap value stocks. The fund seeks to track the investment results of the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value Index. Stocks in VTV's portfolio are large or giant cap stocks that generally have better competitive and financial positions than mid- or small-cap stocks. However, its market-cap weighted approach means undervalued stocks (usually lower market-cap due to its lower price) will not receive higher exposure in the portfolio. While this reduces the risk, it also limits the portfolio's outperformance. VTV has higher exposure to defensive sectors than the S&P 500 Index. Therefore, it may provide better downside protection. It is also trading at a discount to the S&P 500 Index. This is primarily due to the portfolio's inferior sales and cash flow growth outlook than the S&P 500 Index. Given the fact that the fund's performance lags the S&P 500 Index, we think it may be easier to simply invest in the S&P 500 Index ETFs instead.

Fund Analysis

Most of the stocks are large or giant-cap stocks

VTV's portfolio of stocks is mostly large or giant-cap stocks. As can be seen from the table below, large and giant-cap stocks represent 51.2% and 36.3% of VTV's portfolio respectively. These companies usually are in a better financial position than other smaller companies. They usually have a competitive position against its smaller peers. Since large and giant-cap stocks have been through numerous rate increase cycles, we believe these companies will be in better financial positions.

Market-cap weighting approach is actually disadvantageous for value investing

While we like VTV's exposure to large- and giant-cap stocks, investors should also keep in mind that large- and giant-cap stocks are widely followed and they rarely trade at low valuations. There is usually a reason why large-cap stocks trade at a discount. These discounted stocks may have a lower growth outlook or are currently facing some headwinds. Therefore, quality large- or giant-cap stocks are rarely trading at a significant discount. Even if they do trade at a significant discount, VTV's market-cap weighting approach means that these undervalued stocks' weighting will be reduced. Therefore, VTV's portfolio of large- and giant-cap stocks and its market-cap weighting approach defeats the purpose of having exposure to value stocks. We think this is the main reason why VTV's performance lags the S&P 500 Index. As can be seen from the chart below, VTV delivered a total return of 249% in the past 10 years. This is lower than the S&P 500 Index's 277.5%

VTV has higher exposure to defensive sectors

As can be seen from the chart below, consumer defensive, healthcare, and utilities sectors represent about 36% of VTV's portfolio. This is much higher than S&P 500 Index's 24.6%. We like VTV's exposure to defensive sectors as these sectors tend to be much more stable even in an economic downturn. Since we are likely already in the latter stage of the current economic cycle, having higher exposure to defensive sectors make sense as it provides better downside protection.

VTV is trading at a discount to S&P 500 Index

Stocks in VTV's portfolio are trading at an average forward P/E ratio of 14.23x. This is much lower than S&P 500 Index's 17.77x (see table below). It also has a lower price to cash flow ratio than the S&P 500 Index. This is justified because it has much lower sales growth and cash flow growth rates. As can be seen from the table below, VTV's sales growth rate of 5.44% and cash flow growth rate of 8.57% is lower than S&P 500 Index's 7.11% and 13.36% respectively.

VTV S&P 500 Index Forward P/E Ratio 14.23x 17.77x Price to Cash Flow Ratio 6.76x 9.21x Price to Book Sales 2.12x 3.10x Sales Growth (%) 5.44% 7.11% Cash Flow Growth (%) 8.57% 13.36%

Investor Takeaway

VTV provides an interesting way to invest in value stocks. However, its strategy does not necessarily beat the S&P 500 Index in a bull market. Even in the market downturn of 2008, it only beats the S&P 500 Index by about 1 percentage point (negative 35.9% vs negative 36.8%). Therefore, we do not see the purpose of investing in VTV. We think investing in ETFs that tracks S&P 500 Index will likely provide better future performance than VTV in the long run.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.