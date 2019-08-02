ENGlobal Turnaround Is Imminent

There are early signs that the company strategy will be successful.

ENGlobal (ENG) has reported declining revenues for each consecutive year since 2009 and hasn't turned a profit since 2015. The company is dependent on strength in the oil and natural gas sectors which have experienced low energy commodity prices during this period. In November, the company received a delisting notice from Nasdaq as the share price had gone under $1.

On the surface, it appears to be a doom and gloom story, but the stock price chart is painting a different story. So, what's going on here? Earnings have yet to improve but management initiated a change in strategy in 2017 and is now significantly hiring for the first time since 2009. New hires must mean a pick up in contracts. Also noteworthy is that the company didn't mask the problem by fulfilling its listing requirement by doing a reverse split. Instead, management requested and gained a 90 day extension from Nasdaq.

The price has risen above the $1 requirement.

Company Strategy

The company founder and former CEO, Bill Coskey, suspended his retirement and returned to retake the helm of the company in 2012. Mr. Coskey initiated cost cutting and sold off company assets. Funds from the asset sales went to pay off debt. Despite losses over the last few years, the company has over $7 million in cash.

Mr. Coskey focused the company on Engineering, Procurement, & Construction Management ("EPCM") and Automation offering one stop shopping with services ranging from engineering, design, and fabrication to integration of automated control systems to clients in the O&G industries and government agencies. The initial restructuring is well documented in this 2015 SA article.

Management developed a new plan in 2017 to tackle the weakness in energy commodity prices, deciding to lower headcount to be meaner and leaner in order to pursue larger contracts. Expenses were cut by implementing a "design it once - build it many times" concept, preferably in a modular form. Engineered modular solutions were 65% of total revenue during the first three months of 2019 compared to 56% for the first three months of 2018. Due to the increase in modular solutions, gross profit margin increased to 11.0% from 10.7% for the same period.

On April 18, 2018, the company engaged B. Riley FBR as its exclusive financial advisor in order to further enhance company strategies to improve shareholder value.

Positive results were revealed in this April news release with contracts in the millions of dollars instead of in the thousands as was previously the case. The company is getting some tail wind to its lean and mean strategy as oil production in the U.S., where the majority of ENG customers are, has been on the rise.

U.S. Oil Production

Revenue, SG&A and Headcount

Declining revenue was met with decline in spending and decline in headcount.

2015 2016 2017 2018 TTM Revenue 63.3 49.1 49.3 47.1 46.1 SG&A 14.2 13.4 12.6 9.7 9.5 Headcount 344 279 252 238 150

A look at the company website indicates 40 current job opportunities.

Technical Picture

The stock price has been on the upswing since the April news release cited above. We have a perfect positive moving average crossover and a trend reversal.

Share Ownership

The company bought back almost $1.6 million worth of shares at an average price of $0.83/share under its current $2 million share buyback plan. The CEO owns almost a third of the float with various other insiders maintaining sizable positions. Institutions, own almost 20% of the shares.

Short interest was almost not existent prior to the start of this year and has risen to as high as 8 days to cover. I do not know why short interest size has fluctuated this year and is now at about 2 days to cover.

Risks

The company is dependent on energy commodity prices for demand of its products. The company is dependent on a small number of clients for a large portion of its sales. In 2018, just three customers accounted for over half the total revenue. The company averages sales of approximately 20% to U.S. government agencies at all levels. Government agencies experience budget lapses, budget declines and create lumpy sales. The company is currently out of compliance of Nasdaq listing requirements.

Valuation

Management has to be seeing a large spike in business in order to substantiate their headcount increase. Let's say at least 25% growth is reasonable. How do we get there?

In the first quarter press release the company reported $30 million in backlog and about $90 million in outstanding contract bids.

Assuming the company completes and receives payment for 60% of their backlog and wins for 40% of their pending bids in this fiscal year, fiscal 2019 revenues would be $12.2 million from the first quarter plus $18 million plus $36 million or $66.2 million. A 25% increase over fiscal 2018 revenue. The first Y/Y improvement since 2009. Applying a modest P/S ratio of 1x results in a price slightly higher than $2 share, for a 100% gain from the current price.

With $7.3 million in cash and little debt, the company is well armed to fund operations for the current year.

Conclusion

ENG has done a great job in cost cutting, selling assets, paying debt and riding out the prolonged weakness in energy commodities. It's become leaner and more focused on securing larger contracts. The current hiring spike is the first in many years and indicative that management is seeing a turnaround is imminent. U.S. increase in oil production is a tail wind. I am setting a $2 price target for this fiscal year.

I write about small cap stocks and welcome discussion.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

