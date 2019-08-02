Starbucks Is Worth A Sip, But Wait Until It Cools Down

Investment Thesis

When I first started investing in stocks a few years ago, my investment philosophy was a pastiche of things I'd read and found sensible, ranging from a simplified interpretation of Peter Lynch's "buy what you know strategy" to the defensive-minded arguments promoting loading up on utilities and consumer staples because no matter how bad the economy might be, people will still turn on their lights and use toilet paper. Over time, as I learned the ins and outs of buying stock, I found that my own personal investment philosophy aligned nicely with that of the dividend growth investors I encountered online. My temperament is fairly well suited to buying-and-holding, which lends itself to picking up the stocks of quality companies with growing dividends and sitting back while they accumulate value and increase my income. Perhaps predictably, I was drawn to the venerable Dividend Aristocrats like Coca Cola (NYSE: KO), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), and Proctor & Gamble (NYSE: PG).

P & G's recent run-up notwithstanding, what I soon came to appreciate about such stalwarts is that they very often put the "slow" in slow growth. Don't get me wrong: I did and continue to see great value in holding such companies, but I found myself wanting to add some stocks that might also grow at a faster rate than those of more mature companies like the ones populating the Dividend Aristocrats list.

Being the fairly conservative investor that I am, however, I could not quite get myself to latch onto a high-flying tech stock, so I looked a bit closer to home. I went back to those thoughts I'd found so useful in my early days of investing and decided to look for stock in a company whose business I felt I could understand, that I could see thriving with my own eyes, that would likely continue to draw customers during periods of economic contraction, and that offered a regular and growing dividend. I settled on coffee, reasoning that I had a pretty good grasp of what makes for a decent cup of joe, genuinely enjoyed the stuff, and could not imagine too many people giving it up during a recession. I looked into both Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) and Dunkin' Brands (NYSE: DNKN), thought they both looked good, and bought shares of each.

When I first bought shares of Starbucks, the stock had been trading sideways for several years, consistently meeting with resistance in the low $60s and finding support in the low $50s. That trend continued, and I happily added to my position when it dropped lower, collected my dividends, and watched to see how the rumored barriers to the company's Chinese expansion might affect my investment:

Data by YCharts

Since the end of last October, however, Starbucks stock has been hypercaffeinated, with the share price recently flirting with an all-time high near $100:

Data by YCharts

I've held off adding to my Starbucks position because, on some level, I kept expecting the price to fall back to levels more consistent with those I'd gotten so used to seeing on my ticker. Not only has that not happened, the stock appears poised for even more share appreciation. I want to see if adding Starbucks to my portfolio now will jolt it with a shot of espresso-grade energy or if I'll find myself diving into a frothy head of investor enthusiasm and getting burned by the scalding reality underneath. The purpose of this article, then, is to evaluate Starbucks stock from the perspective of a dividend growth investor hesitant to buy shares at its current price. Since I fully intend to add to my position at some point, the decision at the heart of this article is really whether now is the right time to buy Starbucks or if I think waiting a bit longer will provide investors like myself with a better price point. To do so, I will evaluate the stock on the following characteristics:

Current Valuation

Growth prospects at home and abroad

Dividend growth and security

Current Valuation and Future Growth

With a price-to earnings ratio of 33.53, Starbucks' P/E is well above the S & P's 22.18 as well as that of Dunkin' Brands, its closest domestic competitor, which sits at 28.83:

Data by YCharts

While not absurdly high for a company with expectations of future growth, Starbucks has comparatively little room for growth domestically and is relying rather heavily on the company's Chinese expansion to fuel that growth. Between Coca-Cola's (KO) Costa Coffee and China's own Luckin Coffee (NASDAQ: LK) operating in direct local competition and the potential repercussions of a protracted trade war between the United States and Beijing, I cannot help but be a bit wary of such a high valuation.

That said, the company's report for its 2019 fiscal third quarter suggests the coffee behemoth's valuation might not be so stretched after all. With earnings per share of $0.78, the company beat Wall Street estimates by $0.05. Importantly, given the centrality of the U.S. and China to the company's expansion plans, comparable store sales rose 6% globally with a 7% jump in the U.S. and a 6% jump in China leading the way. The company's Americas segment reported an 11% increase in revenue from $4.22 billion to $4.6718 billion year-over-year while its China/Asia Pacific segment increased 9% from $1.229 billion to $1.336 billion during the same time period. Below, one sees that the company's most recent year-over-year data is quite encouraging in the U.S. and China, as Starbucks improved performance across the board:

Source: Starbucks Q3 Earnings Release

Looking forward, Starbucks has revised its fiscal 2019 guidance to encourage bullish sentiment. The company anticipates global comparable store sales growth of 4%, on the higher end of it's previous estimated range of 3%-4%. This squares well with the company's statement in March that it "reaffirms ongoing growth algorithm of consolidated revenue growth of 7% to 9% and non-GAAP EPS growth of at least 10%." Furthermore, while there's been a general sense, especially among the more bearish among us, that Starbucks has saturated the market, the company expects to open 2,000 net new stores in 2019, including 300 in China, further solidifying the company's dominant position in its two key markets of the U.S. and China.

With the Chinese expansion chugging along and building upon decades of brand-development, neither Luckin nor Costa (despite the latter's plans for aggressive expansion), appear likely to prevent Starbucks' growth in that crucial market. Still, after the share price rose by nearly 75% over the past year, Starbucks' forward P/E of 34.18 feels a bit high for the level of growth the company projects. I'm not saying that Starbucks is not worth buying, but I feel like the current price is like paying for a Venti and only getting a Grande.

Dividend Growth and Safety

The one thing that could encourage me to buy Starbucks at its present price would be a significant boost in the company's dividend. Since the company began paying dividends in 2010, the quarterly payout has grown steadily from a nickel per share when it was initiated to $0.36, with a five year growth rate of 24.5%:

Data by YCharts

On July 25, Starbucks declared it would be paying out $0.36 per share in dividends for the fifth consecutive quarter. Given that the previous quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share was bumped to $0.36 after only three quarters, it seems likely that the fifth consecutive payout is the company's way of returning to its annual tradition of announcing a dividend hike in October.

At present, Starbucks offers a yield in the neighborhood of 1.5% per share, falling below the 1.88% average yield for stocks in the S & P 500. While the company's payout ratio is somewhat higher than it has been in previous years, Starbucks currently sits at a very reasonable ratio of roughly 51%:

Data by YCharts

Importantly, the company's free cash flow has grown significantly over the past year and has increased in all but one of the past four years:

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 Free Cash Flow (553.1M) 2.45B 3.13B 2.65B 9.96B Free Cash Flow Growth - 542.13% 28.19% -15.31% 275.21%

Because of the stock's having traded sideways for several years while steadily increasing its dividend, Starbucks' yield ballooned, even doubling in recent years. The current yield of 1.52% is much closer to the stock's historic average than anytime since 2017, so I do not anticipate a hike that would vault the yield to the levels we saw before Starbucks set off on its recent tear:

Data by YCharts

Still, given the company's consistent hikes in the neighborhood of 25% per year, I would anticipate a sizable increase in October. At current prices, a 25% hike would yield a $0.45 quarterly dividend, which would roughly amount to a 1.9% annual dividend. With a demonstrated commitment to hiking dividends each year, a payout easily covered by free cash flow, and prospects for significant growth ahead, Starbucks appears poised for a healthy dividend hike later this year. For these reasons, I anticipate Starbucks announcing a quarterly dividend between $0.42 and $0.46 per share this autumn.

The Verdict

I like Starbucks and I think the company's expansion efforts position it for healthy growth in the near and long terms. An iconic American brand with a global footprint, Starbucks is the sort of company that sells a high margin product, brings in a great deal of revenue, and thrives in good times and bad. It offers a safe and growing dividend, comfortably covered by free cash flow, that will likely jump a bit this fall. However, the stock is currently overvalued. If the company's current growth trajectory continues as Starbucks projects it will and the next quarterly report supports this and if the company boosts its dividend in line with previous hikes, I will definitely consider purchasing more shares in the $100-$105 range. Until then, though, the stock is a bit too hot for my palate and I will wait for it to cool down a bit.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SBUX, KO, PG, JNJ, DNKN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.