Benefitfocus Inc: Its Business Isn't Scaling, Management Is Turning Over And Strategic Investors Are Selling

Sales have been increasing, along with gross margins but are being consumed by SG&A costs, resulting in a failure to achieve scaling common with SAAS businesses.

Benefitfocus has been in business for close to 20 years, but is still not producing any profits despite an apparently high gross margin SAAS business.

Benefitfocus Inc. (BNFT) is a provider of cloud-based benefit solutions for consumers, employers, carriers, suppliers and brokers in the United States. Employee benefits can often be a very complex and administrative process for everyone involved. By bringing more choices together in one place, they should be able to offer great selection and options to tailor to the end customers, employers and employees. Benefitfocus serves as the middle man, taking commissions or a percentage of premiums for its efforts from the carriers and suppliers:

Source: Company Presentation, December 2018

As of 2018, the Company had over 150,000+ companies on its platform, representing over 13m net benefit eligible lives. This is good penetration with its end users, but these are not the stakeholders who drive Benefitfocus’ revenues, it is the underlying carriers and brokers who do.

Benefitfocus also gathers a significant amount of data from the users that go through its platform, allowing it to better tailor solutions, analyze trends, etc.

Background

Benefitfocus was founded in 2000 and went public on September 18, 2013 at $26.50 per share, valuing the Company at greater than $131M at the time. The deal was managed by Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank Securities, and Jefferies. Canaccord Genuity Inc., Piper Jaffray& Co. and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. acted as co-managers.

Following the offering, over 78% of the outstanding common stock were beneficially owned by a group of significant stockholders, including funds associated with The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. and Oak Investment Partners XII, L.P., and their Chairman at the time, Mason R. Holland, Jr., and Chief Executive Officer at the time, Shawn A. Jenkins. In particular, the funds associated with The Goldman Sachs Group collectively beneficially owned approximately 49.85% of common stock, thus leaving the company a controlled subsidiary of Goldman Sachs.

The stock immediately raced up, peaking at over $74 per share. With so much of the shares held by the above group, it had characteristics of the numerous low float IPOs we have seen in today's market. However, this peak did not last long and the stock sold off and was back near its IPO price by May 2014.

Growth & Scaling, Not So Fast

In its December 2018 presentation, management focused on the following financial metrics as well as its revenue trajectory:

Source: Company Presentation, December 2018

All these metrics show the benefits of scaling as its fixed costs can be spread over a larger base with each marginal dollar providing higher marginal profit. This is what one would expect. However, if we look to the development of its SG&A expense, this doesn’t appear to be as apparent:

Source: Seeking Alpha, Company Filings

We can see from this metric that over the last 5 quarters (after a blow out 2017 Q4), its SG&A costs have largely tracked its gross margin. Per their 10-Q (QE March 31, 2019), their SG&A costs are largely salaries, along with commissions and other ad spends. With this strong correlation, the company is having to invest a substantial amount of money in order to obtain and service new business. With each additional benefit provider or client, it requires costs to integrate and customize on each side of the marketplace, both vendor and client. This would seem to counter Management’s view that the Company was beginning to scale its business. The total variance over these quarters did increase marginally but this isn’t the type of improvement I would expect from a growth company that is hitting its acceleration point.

With revenues over the last 5 quarters ranging from $61M to almost $75M, its operating loss was quite similar through this period. In my opinion, it doesn’t appear that the company is scaling or near to scaling.

Deferred revenue is also a useful metric for evaluating growth. It is cash payments received up front in advance of services provided. Let’s look at the development of this metric over the last 6 quarters:

Quarter Deferred Revenue Q4 2017 $55.0m Q1 2018 $52.9m Q2 2018 $51.0m Q3 2018 $47.6m Q4 2018 $45.9m Q1 2019 $46.9m

Source: Company Filings

Earlier we saw that the company posted a blow out revenue quarter in Q4 2017, which was also coupled with a peak level of deferred revenue. The company posted a similar type blowout quarter in Q4 2016 as well; in both cases the Company’s Gross Margin less SG&A costs peaked for the year.

2018 would appear to be different though as the Company’s deferred revenues eroded away, indicating that less new deals were being signed as were being serviced. There was also no big revenue bump in Q4 2018. Companies often offer significant incentives, in all sorts of industries, prior to year end to pull sales into the current period. Benefitfocus is no different as its Q4 2018 revenue spiked; however, it was not accompanied by an increase in deferred revenue. The Q1 number reversed this trend which is good for the company going forward but this metric isn’t indicative of a growth company either.

A macro risk to their business model is the fact they essentially add an extra cost layer that needs to get paid by someone at some point. I find this analogous to a trend I have seen on travel websites. Early on, hotels would farm out their rooms to Expedia/Travelocity etc. and then lose that business to them as they had fees to pay in exchange for the guaranteed volume. As time went on, hotels began to just match the discounted prices themselves while retaining the whole revenue. As times get tough, these types of costs become harder for companies to justify. Tough times also impact the number of employees and employers that will utilize this service. With economic data largely strong over the last year, the fact Benefitfocus couldn’t get to scale should be a concern for investors.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

Benefitfocus has cleared up its short-term liquidity position as it sits on $144M cash. This was largely accomplished December 2018, through the issuance of a $240M convertible 1.25% note due December 15, 2023. With an effective conversion price of $53.17, these are well under water from being exercised. Fortunately for the company, they are also not due to mature for 4.5 years. Convertible bond investors are looking for upside in their convertible option; with shares down over 50% from this level just 7 months ago, the price of future debt will only become more expensive.

In addition to the cash on hand, the company has a senior revolver with $89.1M fully available to borrow.

The Company’s cash flows are lumpy on a quarter to quarter basis. Benefitfocus engages in year end window dressing, as many companies do, by maximizing the cash-in through leveraging its working capital balances. If we look at the Q4’s for 2016, 2017 and 2018, we can see strong year end cash moves. What made December 2018’s different is how extreme the bounce back in its working capital levels were with an increase of $12M occurring in Q1 2019. Some of this change may be due to receivables increasing in Q1, but a good portion was driven by payments to vendors at a level not encountered in prior years.

Source: Seeking Alpha, Company Disclosures

The Company’s Q1 cash balances fell by $49M for the quarter, but this did include an acquisition of $21M, as well as the repayment of Q4 2018’s WoC window dressing of $12.9M. Including roughly $2M quarterly in capex, the Company is going through $10M in cash a quarter. With enough liquidity, the Company isn’t in danger of going bankrupt any time soon, which is a positive for shareholders. However, the year end WoC moves have obscured the fact that the Company is not scaling its cash flow effectively. In the chart above, if we exclude the working capital moves, Benefitfocus generated more cash flow from operations in Q3 2016 than it did in Q1 2019. This is not a strong sign of growth.

Management & Ownership Red Flags

One red flag for investors is management turnover and Benefitfocus has certainly seen that over the last three years, predominantly in the CFO role:

In July of 2016, Dennis Story resigned for family reasons after a month on the job

In February 2017, Jeffrey Laborde resigned after joining the company in September 2016

Jonathan Dussault resigned effective August 31, 2019 after close to two years on the job

Dussault’s press release made the curious note that it was:

“His resignation is not related to any disagreement with the company on any matter relating to the company’s operations, policies or practices, but rather is due to personal reasons,” according to the federal filing.

The CFO role wasn’t the only executive position to change hands. Long time CEO Shawn Jenkins abruptly announced he was leaving the company in late November 2017, with notice just until December 31, 2017, a little less than six weeks. This was notably odd as the Company went on to post a record quarter in Q4 2017; this successful quarter should have been something for the CEO to stay on and celebrate after 18 years with the Company, not to disappear on short notice.

There is also numerous related party transactions between the company and entities controlled by current or former management/Board members. The Company does not provide much detail in their annual disclosure statement; however, there are some hefty sums exchanged. Notably, Benefitfocus pays its annual rent to a company controlled by Jenkins, the former CEO at over $10M annually:

Source: Company 2018 10-K Filing

Per their 10-Q (QE March 31, 2019), the Company had several additional arrangements beyond the rent:

Related Party Leasing Arrangements The Company leases its office space at its Charleston, South Carolina headquarters campus under the terms of three non-cancellable leases from entities affiliated with an executive who is also a Company director and significant stockholder. The Company’s headquarter campus building leases are accounted for as financing lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities on the Consolidated Balance Sheet as of March 31, 2019. The three lease agreements have 15-year terms ending on December 31, 2031, with Company options to renew for five additional years. The arrangements provide for 3.0% fixed annual rent increases. Payments under these agreements were $3,331 and $3,326 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018. Other amounts due to these related parties were $223 and $833 as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively and were recorded in “Accrued expenses.” In March 2019, the Company terminated its cancellable lease agreement to construct additional office space under its December 12, 2016 lease. Other Related Party Expenses The Company utilizes the services of various companies that are owned and controlled by an executive who is also a Company director and significant stockholder. The companies provide construction project management services, private air transportation and other services. Expenses related to these companies were $119 and $13 for the three months ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively. There were no amounts due to these companies as of March 31, 2019 or December 31, 2018. During 2018, the Company entered into an agreement to purchase software and services from a company affiliated with a Company director. The aggregate amount of payments due under this contract is $115. Payments related to this agreement were $35 for the three months ended March 31, 2019. There were no amounts due to this company as of March 31, 2019. Amounts due to this company were $35 as of December 31, 2018

Source: Company Q1 2019 10-Q

These sums are not insignificant, representing approximately 3% of the Company’s overall revenues going to entities controlled by the former CEO & significant shareholder. Considering the Company has been unprofitable since its IPO, it isn’t a good look that funds are going out the door to the former CEO on top of his regular compensation.

Finally, its long-term shareholders Goldman Sachs and the Mercer Group decided to substantially reduce their stake in February 2019:

Source: SEC Document Filing

Goldman has been reducing its stake over the years, removing Benefitfocus as a subsidiary, but this greatly reduces its stake to next to nothing. The timing was after the stock had run up over $50, nearly double its IPO price. Goldman’s liquidation makes sense as the company was up substantially from its IPO price at the time of their sale. It isn’t particularly bullish on their view of Benefitfocus’ prospects going forward. More concerning is Mercer’s decision to liquidate their position. Mercer operates in the same human resource sphere as Benefitfocus. It appears that they are at a minimum diversifying away from the cloud SaaS business or even worse may have lost faith in Benefitfocus’ ability to operate the business at a profit.

Valuation

With its high gross margins in the 66-67% range, it would be standard procedure to evaluate the Company on a price to sales metric. By this measure, Benefitfocus is trading at 3.1x TTM sales, which would seem inexpensive given these margins. As I illustrated earlier though, I don’t believe these are sustainable margins as they are being compressed by their SG&A costs, which invalidates this as a metric. I believe investors have changed their view on the company as the shares have fallen precipitously.

Source: Finviz.com

Shares have been largely treading water at the $25 headline value; it is possible they could bounce to test their 50 DMA. This would require some change to the metrics I noted above and will likely need more than just one good quarter to reverse the trend.

As far as a long-term value, this is difficult to evaluate since the Company is still burning cash despite increased sales. Shockingly, the Company is not positive on an EBITDA level either. Its growth on a margin basis is not as good as it would appear and the Company has largely traded flat for several years. This low growth would mean, utilizing the admittedly flawed price to sales metric in lieu of a profit/cash flow based one, something like 1x price to sales is fair. This would put the fair value of shares at closer to $8 per share rather than the current $25.39 level.

The risks to this short position is that the Company may be able to turn this growth narrative around; an increase to its deferred revenue, even if quarterly revenues are flat, would be a sign that they are correcting course.

The precipitous drop of the Company’s share price leaves a big overhang on shares. There is a moderate sized short position at 14.68% of float (per finviz.com) which means investors have already picked up on this valuation mismatch, even as shares have bottomed here in June and July. A straight short position is likely the best play here. For those (like me) who are risk averse, there are Put options available, though they are not all that liquid. February 2020 $20 Puts at $1.70/$2.25 probably represent the best risk reward here.

The Takeaway

I believe that Benefitfocus is structurally unprofitable. The Company has made claims that its margins are improving but these improvements are largely consumed by an escalating SG&A cost base. They do not appear to be a business that is gaining scale as SaaS businesses normally do. The market has clearly seen some concerns as the shares have sold off substantially in the 1H of 2019; however, I can see a further re-rating, especially if an economic downturn presents itself.

The weakness of their business model is compounded by significant turnover in the executive suite and some large self-dealings with its former CEO. The Company has a history of “dressing” its year end results as its Q4’s seems to have remarkably strong cash flow, only to reverse itself in Q1 of the following year.

Finally, Benefitfocus’ strategic shareholders decided to largely liquidate their holdings in 2019. With the Mercer Group, a player in the HR sector, being one of those selling, I am concerned they do not see a future for the business as they took the opportunity to sell at a high point for the shares.

In summary, I see Benefitfocus as a strong sell candidate here. There may be some short-term risk for a technical bounce in the stock but the poor business model and risk to the business cycle makes me dubious that they can provide an earnings catalyst to counter the model’s structural flaws.

I’d like to thank Jen Ross (@rocket_Jenross on Twitter) for her help in researching the background for this article, it was much appreciated. Please give her a follow on Twitter.

Disclosure: I am/we are short BNFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short utilizing Put options.