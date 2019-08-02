Twilio: Valuation Is The Concern, Not Performance

Though Twilio's growth trajectory has been nothing short of stunning, the stock's double-digit forward revenue multiple for a revenue stream that has low gross margins is questionable.

The company's revenue growth accelerated to 86% y/y (though growth was helped by the fact that recently-acquired SendGrid contributed to a full quarter of results).

Like most of its comps in the mid-cap SaaS space, Twilio (TWLO) took a bit of a hit this quarter despite beating Q2 estimates and raising its Q2 guidance. The platform-as-a-service software company, best known for providing voice and text capabilities within popular applications like Uber (UBER), has long been an investor favorite - but despite blistering growth rates this quarter, investors are beginning to push back on the stock's heady valuation.

Without a doubt, Twilio has been one of the most successful software IPOs over the past several years. Since going public in 2016 at just $15 per share, Twilio has notched nearly 10x gains. At the same time, the company has grown from a small niche player with just over $200 million in annual revenues to a PaaS behemoth that, for the first time this quarter, crossed the $1 billion annualized revenue milestone.

So certainly, the company deserves plenty of kudos. But to what extent is Twilio’s hyper-growth already baked into its frothy stock price? Year to date, shares of Twilio have risen nearly 60% - more than tripling the performance of the S&P500, which is up approximately 18% over the same time frame. And this is after we consider Twilio’s modest post-earnings dip.

My take on Twilio: while I retain a constructive view on the company’s fundamentals, I’m put off by the stock’s excessive valuation, especially in light of the company’s lower gross margins compared to most SaaS peers. No other company has dominated the CPaaS market like Twilio has - and its out-of-the-box voice and text capabilities are critical tools for app developers. Twilio’s pricing model, which earns it revenue per API call, also allows the company to scale up and expand as its clients grow larger.

But often scale becomes its own problem. Twilio’s growth rates right now are looking sequentially strong because the company is folding in the contribution of SendGrid for the first time - these revenues started rolling in on February 1, so Twilio got a full three months of benefit in Q2 versus just one in Q1. Eventually, at the company’s billion-dollar revenue scale, growth rates will start to come down - and investors will zoom in more on the company’s losses and cash flow, the latter of which has actually worsened this year.

Stay on the sidelines here until a better price for Twilio avails itself.

Valuation check

A quick check on where Twilio is currently trading: at current share prices near $136, Twilio trades at a market cap of $18.08 billion. After we net out the $1.88 billion of cash and $448.2 million of debt on Twilio's balance sheet, are arrive at an enterprise value of $16.65 billion.

Here's how that stacks up against Twilio's latest guidance:

Figure 1. Twilio guidance update Source: Twilio 2Q19 earnings release

Against the midpoint of Twilio's $1.113-$1.119 billion range for total revenues, the stock is currently trading at rich valuation multiple of 14.9x EV/FY19 revenues. That puts Twilio in the company of some of the most expensive stocks in the software sector:

While Twilio's >80% y/y revenue growth certainly merits a premium, one of the reasons I shy away from a premium valuation For Twilio is due to the fact that its gross margins are much thinner than most other SaaS companies - and as such, its revenue stream is technically less valuable. Twilio bears lower gross margins relative to SaaS peers because it pays out a portion of its revenues to the network partners that facilitate the text and voice calls on Twilio's platform. Certainly gross margins have been on the mend as Twilio hits greater scale - this quarter, pro forma gross margins improved four points to 59%, as shown in the chart below - but there's still a wide gap between Twilio and most SaaS peers which have margins in the high 70s or mid-80s.

Figure 2. Twilio gross margin trends Source: Twilio 2Q19 earnings release

Twilio has need that gross margin parity with peers is not a short-term priority for the company. On the Q2 earnings call, CFO Khozema Shipchandler noted as follows:

Additionally, with the delayed implementation of the A2P fees, we didn't experience the expected impact to gross margin in the quarter. These are great results, but is important to remember that expanding gross margins is not our strategy today. We remain focused on revenue growth in gaining market share as we have since going public. Historically, we said we expect gross margins in the mid-50s, but with the benefit from SendGrid, we expect to see our margins in the mid-to-high 50s for the foreseeable future."

Q2 download

Let's dive into Twilio's second-quarter results in more detail:

Figure 3. Twilio 2Q19 results Source: Twilio 2Q19 earnings release

Revenues grew 86% y/y this quarter to $275.0 million, smashing Wall Street's estimates of $263.4 million (+78% y/y) by a comfortable eight-point margin. Note also that Twilio's revenue growth accelerated six points over last quarter's 80% y/y growth, but one of the major drivers here is the fact that SendGrid accounted for a full quarter's worth of revenue in Q2, versus only two months in Q1. On an organic basis, Twilio grew revenues at 56% y/y.

During the quarter, Twilio also added approximately 7k net new active customers, while growing its base revenues by 90% y/y (28% on an organic, ex-SendGrid basis). As a reminder, Twilio has made great strides over the past several years in moving away from large variable customers like Uber and WhatsApp and onto clients that it considers "Base" customers with contractual minimum spend on the Twilio platform. Twilio's Q2 base revenue of $256.7 million now represents the overwhelming majority (93%) of its revenues, up one point from 92% in the year-ago quarter. The company's net expansion rate also remained high at 140% (though it's the lowest net expansion rate since 2Q18), indicating strong upsell trends and the success of additional modules within Twilio's existing install base.

Figure 4. Twilio metrics Source: Twilio 2Q19 earnings release

Here's some additional commentary on Twilio's go-to-market strategy from George Hu, the company's COO, on the Q2 earnings call:

Our go to market efforts continues to drive the strong growth we saw in Q2 as we execute on our core platform strategy, as well as extending our reach to the enterprise and internationally. We remain focused on expanding Flex’s presence in the market, as well as cross-selling Twilio SendGrid [...] One of our core themes has been expanding into the enterprise and our investments there continues to bear fruit. This quarter, we formed a new relationship with Enterprise Holding, the parent company of National, Alamo, and Enterprise Rent-A-Car, which has more than 10,000 neighborhood and airport locations to more than 2 million vehicles in its global fleet. Enterprise aiming to improve customer engagements by using new channels such as SMS, IVRs, and social to ensure customers have a seamless experience before, during, and after the car rental experience."

Unfortunately, Twilio's top-line strength hasn't yet translated into greater profits, as the company continued to invest heavily in growth. On a pro forma basis, research and development expenses rose to 23% of revenues (up three points from 2Q18), while sales and marketing costs rose to 25% of revenues (also up three points from 2Q18). These expense increases nullified Twilio's gross margin gains, and pro forma operating income remained flattish at $1.5 million, representing a 1% operating margin and flat to the year-ago quarter. Pro forma EPS of $0.03 also barely slide past Wall Street's expectations of $0.02.

Cash flow performance was rather muted as well. Through the first six months of this year, Twilio generated an OCF loss of -$13.8 million, despite having netted a gain of $19.2 million in the year-ago period:

Figure 5. Twilio cash flows Source: Twilio 2Q19 earnings release

How should investors react?

There's no doubt that Twilio continues to deliver impressive growth, but with the stock trading at a ~15x forward revenue multiple, we also expect to see some progress on margins and cash flow. In my view, Twilio's valuation makes it priced for perfection - and any stumble in execution can leave it vulnerable to huge declines. The risk-reward profile isn't incredibly favorable here, so I'd sit on the sidelines and invest elsewhere for now.

