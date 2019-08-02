5 Reasons The Outlook For U.S. Stocks Remains Favorable

Some bears think that the Fed failing to meet investor expectations is the beginning of the end of the bull market.

Stocks got hammered in late July after the Fed cut rates by only 25 basis points (some investors were expecting a 50 basis point cut) and implied that future rate cuts, while likely, are not guaranteed (the market is pricing in multiple cuts into the end of the year). In other words, the Fed disappointed investors with actions and commentary that were less dovish than hoped, and the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY) sank as a result.

Some bears are now singing a doomsday song. But, we think such songs are premature. This record-long bull market will eventually and inevitably come to an end one day. But, not today. Instead, the outlook for stocks today is actually quite favorable for five reasons:

U.S. equity valuations are reasonable relative to bonds (which is the most important measurement on the valuation front). More rate cuts are coming, meaning fixed income yields will go lower, and equity valuations will have room to expand further. Q2 S&P 500 earnings have been much better than expected because the consumer part of the U.S. economy is doing really well, and that happens to be the biggest and most important part of the economy. Profits will start growing again by the end of 2019 and into 2020 as domestic consumption fundamentals remain favorable and rate cuts and reduced trade tensions breathe life back into struggling sectors of the U.S. economy. Very reasonable valuation and profit growth assumptions lend themselves to a 3,050 price target for the S&P 500 by the end of 2019.

Data by YCharts

The first big reason we are constructive on U.S. stocks here and now is that equity valuations, while rich relative to historical standards, are not rich in the context of today's economic environment.

Specifically, the S&P 500's trailing twelve month P/E multiple is over 22, a big premium relative to the long-term median multiple of roughly 15. But, the 10-Year Treasury Rate today is 2%, versus a long-term median of nearly 4%.

As we all know, valuations don't stand on their own. They need to be contextualized. In particular, equity valuations need to be contextualized next to bond valuations since the two are competing for investment vehicles, and for many money managers, money either goes into either bonds or stocks. Thus, what truly matters here is how richly valued stocks are relative to bonds.

In that context, stocks are not overvalued. Instead, they are somewhere in undervalued to the fairly valued territory. The spread between the S&P 500 earnings yield and the 10-Year Treasury Rate, which can be loosely defined as the equity risk premium, at the end of July 2019 was 2.5%. Since 1950, the average equity risk premium has been roughly 1%. Thus, relative to the long-term standard, the equity risk premium today is significantly higher, meaning stock valuations have actually room to expand.

To be sure, one could reasonably argue that long-term averages don't matter here since yields today are way different than they were in 1950. But, even since the start of this decade (a 9-plus year stretch wherein yields have been consistently low), the equity risk premium has averaged around 2.7%. Thus, relative to this decade's standards, stocks are fairly valued today relative to bonds.

(Data Source: Multpl)

The second big reason we are constructive on U.S. stocks is that fixed income rates project to move lower in the back-half of 2019, creating room for equity valuation expansion.

While the Fed disappointed investors recently with more hawkish than expected commentary in their July press conference, they did cut rates for the first time in a decade and the 10-Year Treasury Rate did drop on the news. Further, Fed Chair Jerome Powell did make it a point to say in the presser that his hawkish commentary did NOT imply that the Fed would do "just one rate" and that it "doesn't look particularly likely" that the Fed will resume rate hikes soon.

Language analysis aside, the most likely path forward for the Fed seems pretty obvious. The Fed basically said that the trade war was the biggest motivation for the rate cut, as it has provided the single biggest drag to America's sluggish manufacturing sector in 2019. U.S. President Donald Trump is behind the trade war. He has openly stated multiple times that he wants rates to go lower. Thus, he will drag on the trade war for the foreseeable future, which will continue to weigh on the manufacturing sector and create economic cross-currents, which the Fed will have to react to by cutting rates more over the next few months.

This more aggressive rate cutting by the Fed in the back half of 2019 will cause rates to stay low, and potentially even move lower into the end of the year. Indeed, many analysts - such as the team at JPMorgan - think that the 10-Year Treasury Rate will end 2019 below 2%. If so, that will give ample room for equity valuations to expand even further from current levels and still be justified relative to bond valuations. As such, stocks could benefit from continued multiple expansion in the back half of the year.

(Image Source: Bloomberg)

The third big reason we are constructive on U.S. stocks is that, although the Fed is cutting rates because of manufacturing weakness, the majority of the U.S. economy is consumer-driven, and as such, S&P 500 corporate earnings this quarter have come in much better than expected.

Roughly 70% of U.S. gross domestic product is driven by personal consumption expenditures. Manufacturing, meanwhile, accounts for just 12% of U.S. gross domestic product. In other words, the U.S. economy is all about the consumer, and manufacturing is an afterthought in the big picture.

Thus, the U.S. stock market finds itself in a sweet spot today. The manufacturing sector is slowing down. That's scaring the Fed. They are cutting rates. But, the consumer sector - which comprises the majority of the U.S. economy - remains red hot, with unemployment near record lows, wage gains trotting at decade highs, and retail sales growth running at healthy levels. Thus, as the Fed is cutting rates today, corporate earnings in the second quarter of 2019 - which were supposed to be pretty bad - have come in much better than expected, with the volume and magnitude of earnings and sales beats topping their long-term averages.

Zooming out, then, U.S. stocks are supported by a situation where corporate earnings aren't that bad, and yet, the Fed is still cutting rates, which will take these "not that bad" earnings and juice them back into "really good" territory soon. That's a favorable backdrop for equities heading into the second half of 2019.

(Image Source: FactSet)

The fourth big reason we are constructive on U.S. stocks is that the fundamental backdrop implies healthy earnings growth over the next several quarters, barring any Black Swan event.

It certainly feels like we had an earnings reset in the first half of 2019, but that we are now starting to come out of that reset. For starters, second quarter earnings have been much better than expected. The U.S. consumer is very strong, characterized by low unemployment and big wage gains. The business environment isn't great, but business confidence is improving, with the NFIB's Small Business Optimism Index recovering strongly in 2Q19 versus 1Q19. Both the consumer and business environments will get a boost in Q3/4 from this most recent rate cut, and a potentially even bigger boost if more rate cuts materialize.

Broadly, then, it appears that both the consumer and business economies in the U.S. will markedly improve in the second half of 2019. As they do improve, earnings should bounce back. That's why by 4Q19, most analysts are projecting the S&P 500 to return to positive year-over-year earnings growth. Analysts are also calling for positive EPS growth throughout 2020, meaning that U.S. stocks over the next 12-18 months should broadly benefit from renewed profit growth.

(Image Source: FactSet)

The fifth big reason we are constructive on U.S. stocks is that the math makes sense for us to be constructive.

Let's assume that due to a dovish Fed and potential rate cuts, the 10-Year Treasury yield closes 2019 around 2%. The average equity risk premium this decade has hovered around 2.7%. Thus, history says that with the 10-Year Treasury yield at 2%, the earnings yield should be at 5.7%, implying a trailing twelve-month P/E multiple for the S&P 500 of roughly 17.5.

On average over the past five years, analysts have underestimated S&P 500 earnings per share by roughly 5%. Assuming this trend persists, then fiscal 2019 EPS should shake out around $174. The combination of a 17.5x trailing P/E multiple and $173 in 2019 EPS implies a 2019 price target for the index of nearly 3,050.

Net-net, we know the bull market will end one day. But, we believe there is a tremendous volume of evidence which implies that this ending won't happen anytime soon. Instead, over the next few months and quarters, stocks should continue to grind higher and make new all-time highs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.