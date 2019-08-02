Lam Research Is Undervalued With A 15% Shareholder Yield

The trade war is a big risk factor in the stock, so it makes sense to keep the position size small and manage risk accordingly.

The stock is very attractively priced when looking at valuation ratios, cash distributions, and multi-factor analysis.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) is being hurt by a downturn in industry demand, and the trade war is a major risk factor weighing on the semiconductors sector. On the other hand, the company is delivering better-than-expected earnings and solid profitability levels during challenging times for the industry.

More importantly, Lam Research's stock is attractively valued at current prices, and it could deliver big gains when - not if - market conditions improve. For investors who can handle the risk, LRCX has a lot to offer in terms of upside potential over the long term.

The Fundamentals Remain Solid

Weak DRAM and NAND prices have reduced capital expenditures from chip manufacturers over recent quarters, and the trade war is not helping sentiment in the industry at all. This is a widely acknowledged fact with negative implications for the company.

In spite of this, LRCX still announced better-than-expected earnings for the second quarter of 2019, the number came in at $3.62 per share, surpassing Wall Street expectations by $0.19 per share.

Revenue declined 25% during the period, but the company more than compensated for that decline with solid profitability: gross margin was 45.9% of sales and operating profit margin amounted to 26.9% of revenue during the quarter. It is clearly reassuring to see the company making good money in spite of declining revenue due to industry conditions.

Management is not expecting an imminent recovery in industry conditions, and this could create volatility for the stock in the short term. However, it looks like the worse is already in the past, and the company is expecting better times for the sector next year.

From the earnings conference call:

Within Memory, customers have continued to take meaningful actions to restore supply and demand balance, reducing investment and lowering utilization levels for both NAND and DRAM, as we progressed through the June quarter. As a result, we see year-over-year bit supply growth for both NAND and DRAM continuing to decline, with bit supply growth rates exiting the year well below the long-term demand trend lines. On the demand side, we are encouraged by early signs that NAND price declines are leading to an acceleration of content growth in devices...We believe the combination of factors influencing supply and demand creates a favorable setup for Memory as we enter 2020. Our actions are focused on ensuring Lam is in the best possible position to benefit from the anticipated recovery in Memory spending

The main point is that the company is performing well in spite of heavy industry headwinds, and it has a lot of room for improvement when demand starts growing again, which according to management, should happen in the middle term.

Valuation Ratios

The table below compares some key valuation ratios for Lam Research versus the median ratios in the industry. Looking at price to earnings, price to earnings growth, enterprise value to EBITDA and price to cash flow, the stock is clearly valued at a substantial discount versus the standards for the sector.

Lam Research Sector Median P/Earnings 13.07 25.76 PEG 0.23 0.79 EV/EBITDA 9.68 14.01 P/Cash Flow 10.51 20.38

Data Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

There are some important differences among the companies in the sector, so we need to approach these comparisons with caution. But it's also worth noting that we are measuring earnings and cash flow numbers for Lam Research during the low phase of the cycle, so the comparison could be conservative from that point of view.

Another major consideration is that Lam Research has an impeccable track record of delivering earnings numbers above Wall Street expectations. The company has outperformed earnings forecasts in each of the past 12 quarters through good and bad times for the industry. If the numbers keep coming in ahead of expectations, it would mean that Lam Research is actually cheaper than what the forward-looking valuation ratios are currently implying.

Source: Seeking Alpha Essential

Cash Distributions

The stock also looks very reasonably priced when looking at cash distribution through dividends and buybacks. Over the trailing twelve-month period, Lam Research allocated almost $4 billion to buybacks and $600 million to dividends. Cash distributions amounted to nearly 15% versus the company's market capitalization value, which is quite an attractive shareholder yield coming from a financially sound business.

It's one thing to say that a stock is undervalued based on earnings or other typical valuation ratios, and this can sometimes sound like a purely theoretical concept to investors. However, when the stock is cheap based on cold hard cash distributions, then undervaluation becomes far more tangible.

Besides, cash distributions say a lot about a company's fundamental strength. If the business can continue rewarding shareholders through growing dividends and share buybacks in all kinds of environments, this shows that the company consistently produces more cash than it needs to retain, even under difficult conditions.

Multi-Factor Analysis

Valuation is not just about looking at the company's valuation ratios in isolation. Price is what you pay and value is what you get, so the price tag needs to be evaluated in the context of other quantitative return drivers such as financial performance and momentum.

The PowerFactors system is a quantitative algorithm available to members in The Data-Driven Investor. This algorithm ranks companies in the market according to a combination of quantitative factors that includes: financial quality, valuation, fundamental momentum, and relative strength.

In simple terms, the PowerFactors system is looking to buy good businesses (quality) for a reasonable price (valuation) when the company is doing well (fundamental momentum) and the stock is outperforming (relative strength).

The algorithm has delivered market-beating performance over the long term. The chart below shows backtested performance numbers for companies in five different PowerFactors buckets over the years.

Data from S&P Global via Portfolio123

Stocks with higher rankings tend to outperform those in the lower rankings, which shows that the system is consistent and robust. Besides, stocks in the strongest bucket materially outperform the market in the long term.

This has bullish implications for Lam Research since the stock has a PowerFactors ranking of 93.3 as of the time of this writing. This means that the stock is in the top 7% of companies in the US stock market based on a combination of quantitative return drivers as measured by the PowerFactors system.

Moving Forward

The main positive factor to consider is that even during a weak period for the industry, Lam Research keeps producing solid profitability and rewarding investors with massive cash distributions. This speaks very well about the company's fundamental strength and the ability of the management team to deliver solid performance through good and bad times.

When looking at valuation levels, the stock is fairly attractively priced, and it offers substantial upside potential over the middle term when - and not if - industry demand levels accelerate again.

But it's also important to keep in mind that the recovery could be slower than expected, and the trade war with China could have a major impact on the industry. Semiconductor manufacturing is a very cyclical and globally integrated industry, so a global recession or a continued worsening of the trade war could be a major headwind for the company.

From a technical perspective, the stock is approaching its highs of last year at around $220, and this area has worked as resistance in the past. Lam Research is also a bit overbought in the short term, so some kind of consolidation in price action should come as no surprise.

Source: Think or Swim

I would not rush into building a big position in Lam Research at current prices, but any pullback could present a good entry point for investors with a middle-term horizon.

Lam Research is a position in The Data Driven Portfolio and also a position in my own personal portfolio since I replicate The Data Driven Portfolio with my own money. The position accounts for 2.5% of the portfolio, and it was purchased at around $184 per share in March. With a return of almost 18% versus the entry price, it makes sense to hold on to the position and let it run as long as it keeps moving in the right direction.

But I wouldn't increase the size of the position at current prices. I would rather keep some dry powder to increase the position size at lower prices in case the price pulls back due to increased trade war uncertainty in the coming months. For those who don't own any Lam Research stock, waiting for some kind of consolidation and starting with a small position is arguably the best course of action.

Statistical research has proven that stocks and ETFs showing certain quantitative attributes tend to outperform the market over the long term. A subscription to The Data Driven Investor provides you access to profitable screeners and live portfolios based on these effective and time-proven return drivers. Forget about opinions and speculation, investing decisions based on cold hard quantitative data can provide you superior returns with lower risk. Click here to get your free trial now.



Disclosure: I am/we are long LRCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.