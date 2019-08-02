S&P Global: Market Intelligence Growth Impressive, But Stock Is Expensive

While revenue and earnings growth has been modest overall, Market Intelligence growth has been particularly impressive.

Last year, S&P Global (SPGI) saw a significant price fall starting August. When I wrote on the stock back in November, I shared my opinion that due to rising growth in earnings and free cash flow, the stock was attractively valued and had significant upside.

Since then, we have seen that the stock has significantly outperformed the S&P 500:

Interestingly, I shared my view that this stock has historically tended to do well during periods of market prosperity - for the reason that demand for investment and thus business intelligence services is likely to be higher. With that being said, demand for such services is likely to be lower during a market downturn, and thus participants could wait for the market to bottom out before the company sees renewed demand.

What is particularly interesting in this case is that the stock has been seeing significant growth even during a "risk-off" period for the market, due to the uncertainty over factors such as the US-China trade war, Brexit, etc.

This raises the question - is the stock now too expensive?

Valuations

When we take a look at earnings and free cash flow, we can see that the P/E ratio and P/FCF ratio are at a three-year high, while growth in these metrics has started slowing. From that perspective, one could make the argument that the stock may cease to see upside from here, at least for the short term.

Earnings

Free Cash Flow

Performance

The company saw virtually no change in revenue and 5% growth in diluted EPS for Q1:

Source: SPGI 1Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call

With this being said, revenue for Market Intelligence Data Feeds has continued to show strong performance at 11% CAGR, with a 40% growth in the number of data packages:

Source: SPGI 1Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call

While revenue for Ratings was down by 7% and Indices showed little growth at 2%, Platts and Market Intelligence revenue growth demonstrated better performance:

Source: SPGI 1Q 2019 Earnings Conference Call

While Ratings and Indices were down primarily due to bank loan ratings declines and lower exchange-traded derivate activities respectively, the growth in Market Intelligence was particularly impressive, particularly with revenue growth and efficiencies having contributed to a 27% increase in adjusted operating profit.

Looking Forward

Looking forward to Q2, should we continue to see similar performance in Market Intelligence, I anticipate that this could lift earnings growth significantly. In particular, S&P Global continues to maintain its reputation as a world leader in this area, having recently been recognized as the best provider by Waters Rankings 2019 in recognition of the company's RatingsDirect platform.

The main short-term risk to this stock is that should we see signs of a significant recession emerge, then demand for market intelligence services could see a sudden drop. Given that the stock is trading at 5-year peaks, there could be significant downside built into the stock. Moreover, given that Market Intelligence specifically has led growth, the company is particularly vulnerable to a downturn in this sector.

Moreover, let's assume that earnings growth is 10% per year over the next five years, with 15% growth for dividends. A terminal P/E ratio of 32.75x is assumed (in line in the current) and a 7% discount rate (as a proxy of long-term return on the S&P 500).

Dividend Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 15% dividend growth 2.28 2.62 3.02 3.47 3.99 7% discount rate 2.28 2.29 2.46 2.65 2.84 Earnings Per Share Forecast (Year 1 to 5) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 Year 4 Year 5 Projected 10% earnings growth 7.45 8.20 9.01 9.92 10.91 7% discount rate 7.45 7.16 7.36 7.56 7.78

Terminal P/E Ratio 32.75 Terminal P/E * Estimated EPS in Year 5 254.69 Plus dividends 12.52 Target Price in Year 5 267.21 Upside from price of $257 3.97% 5-Year Annualised Rate of Return 0.79%

We can see that even with dividend and earnings growth, the company has no upside from the current price.

Market Intelligence performance has been particularly impressive, but an investor would need to see at least 15% average earnings growth per year to justify further upside at this price. In this regard, I take the view that S&P Global remains a strong company but is overvalued at this point. In the absence of higher than 10% earnings growth per year, a target range of $210-220 would allow for at least 20% upside given a target price of $267 and this would be a more reasonable point for entry, in my opinion.

