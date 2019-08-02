Bank Danamon: New Japanese Controlling Shareholder To Have Positive Impact Over Time

The divestment of a 80% interest in Adira Insurance could provide further potential upside in the form of either an increase in book value per share or special dividends.

Elevator Pitch

Indonesia-listed PT Bank Danamon Indonesia Tbk (OTC:PBDBY) (OTC:PBDIF) (BDMN.JK), among Indonesia's top 10 largest banks in terms of asset size and fifth most profitable commercial bank with respect to earnings, is now a 94.1%-owned subsidiary of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG).

The potential synergies from Bank Danamon's collaboration with MUFG, lower funding costs from the benchmark rate cut, and the disposal of a 80% stake in Adira Insurance are all positives for the bank. But Bank Danamon's business and strategic focus post-MUFG acquisition, and the actual quantum of rate cuts for 2019 and 2020 remain uncertainties.

Bank Danamon trades at 1.18 times P/B close to its five-year average P/E of 1.2 times, and it offers a 2.8% dividend yield, based on its share price of IDR5,025 as of August 1, 2019. I suggest a lower entry price of IDR4,278 pegged to 1.0 times P/B, taking into account potential integration issues post-MUFG-acquisition, potentially fewer-than-expected rate cuts in 2019 and 2020, and the fact that Bank Danamon has traded as low as 0.80 times P/B in the past five years.

Completion Of Acquisition By MUFG

The Indonesian banking sector is dominated by the Big Four Indonesian banks, PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:BKRKY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:BKRKF) [BBRI:IJ], PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:PPERY) (OTCPK:OTCPK:PPERF) [BMRI:IJ], PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:PBCRF) (OTCPK:OTCPK:PBCRY) [BBCA:IJ] and PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCPK:OTCPK:PTBRY) (OTC:OTC:PBNNF) [BBNI:IJ].

Smaller banks such as Bank Danamon, with assets a fifth of the size of market leaders Bank Rakyat Indonesia and Bank Mandiri, typically find it difficult to compete with the major banks, due to multiple constraints such as a lack of economies of scale (a smaller revenue base to spread fixed costs over) and economies of scope (without the diversity of banking and financial services to offer to clients).

This line of thought is validated by MUFG's research which shows that the top tier Indonesian banks (the Big Four represented by the purple line in the chart below) have been increasingly grabbing a larger share of loans compared with their mid-tier peers (smaller mid-sized banks represented by the green line in the chart below) in recent years. The orange line below represent the amount of loans for Bank Danamon represented by BDI and MUFG's Jakarta branch.

Comparison Of Loans Between Major Indonesian Banks And Peers

Source: MUFG Investor Day 2019 Presentation Slides

Bank Danamon transformed itself on May 1, 2019 when Japan's MUFG became Bank Danamon's sole controlling shareholder with a 94.1% stake. The entire acquisition process took approximately one and a half years starting in December 2017, when MUFG announced that it will acquire an initial 40% stake in Bank Danamon after obtaining regulatory and other relevant approvals. On April 24, 2019, MUFG disclosed that it will further increase its equity stake in Bank Danamon from 40% to 94.1%, to be effected via a merger of Bank Danamon with PT Bank Nusantara Parahyangan Tbk, or Bank BNP on May 1, 2019. MUFG’s consolidated subsidiary ACOM CO., LTD. owns a 67.6% stake in Bank BNP. MUFG's equity interest in Bank Danamon increased to 94.1%, due to the receipt of 188,908,053 ordinary shares of Bank Danamon in exchange for Bank BNP shares which MUFG owns, as part of the merger.

The acquisition of Bank Danamon by MUFG is significant in many ways. MUFG became the first foreign bank to own a majority stake in the top 10 largest Indonesian banks since 2012. This transaction also speaks of MUFG's expansion plans in Southeast Asia. Prior to this, MUFG already has a 77% stake in Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya Public Company Limited (OTCPK:BKAYY) (OTCPK:BKAHF) [BAY:TB] and a 20% stake each in both Vietnam's VietinBank and Philippines' Security Bank Corporation (OTC:SBKCQ) (OTCPK:SYBJF) [SECB:PM] in the Philippines.

Going forward, Bank Danamon is expected to benefit from multiple synergies brought about by its collaboration with its controlling shareholder MUFG.

Firstly, Bank Danamon can leverage on MUFG’s network of relationships with global clients to drive its loan growth. The initial results of MUFG's involvement have been seen, with Bank Danamon crediting MUFG (MUFG became a 40% shareholder of Bank Danamon in August 2018) for a 15% YoY increase in Enterprise Banking (Commercial and Corporate banking) loans from IDR38.5 billion in 1H2018 to IDR44.3 billion in 1H2019.

A specific example provided by Bank Danamon management at the 1H2019 results briefing was that Bank Danamon has recently obtained the exclusive distributor/dealer financing mandates for one Japanese automotive dealer and one German automotive manufacturer. This was made possible because members of both Bank Danamon and MUFG teams collaborated to pitch to MUFG's MNC client base with respect to financing opportunities.

Also, Bank Danamon automotive financing arm, Adira Finance, is the second largest automotive lender in the country, and it can potentially leverage on MUFG's strong automotive client base to grow.

Secondly, apart from the Enterprise segment, Bank Danamon's SME and Consumer segments also benefit. With MUFG's introduction, Bank Danamon gets access to MUFG's MNC client base, and also the MNCs' suppliers, vendors and staff. This gives Bank Danamon cross-selling opportunities in areas such as cash management, payroll, mortgages and credit cards etc. More importantly, Bank Danamon also saves substantially on customer acquisition and customer due diligence costs, leveraging on MUFG's network of global customers.

Thirdly, Bank Danamon can achieve lower funding costs with the backing of a large controlling shareholder like MUFG. Bank Danamon commented at its FY2018 results briefing on February 20, 2019 that it "can come to the market and raise funds lower than previously when MUFG was not our shareholder."

Lastly, there could be a lot of sharing of best practices and ideas between Bank Danamon and MUFG in the days to come. For example, Bank Danamon's former CFO Satinder Pal Singh Ahluwalia was recently appointed as General Manager (Special Assignments) of MUFG's Global Commercial Banking Planning Division recently. In future, he could possibly return to Bank Danamon and bring back relevant experience and new insights from his stint at MUFG.

MUFG Acquisition Brings Certain Short-Term Pains

There are a couple of short-term pains that MUFG's acquisition of Bank Danamon brings.

One is that Bank Danamon needs to increase its public free float from the current 5.9% to 7.5% within two years as part of regulators' requirements. This means that Bank Danamon probably needs to sell approximately 1.6% of its shares sometime down the road, possibly via a share placement at a discount, to fulfill the free float requirement. This would create a share price overhang for Bank Danamon. Earlier, Bank Danamon's share price dropped from IDR8,850 on April 30, 2019 IDR5,150 on May 8, 2019 as the stock was deleted from MSCI Global Standard Indexes post MUFG acquisition with the significant decline in the stock's free float. Alternatively, Bank Danamon could apply to regulators for an extension of the timeline to increase free float.

Another short-term pain is the uncertainty in Bank Danamon's future strategic direction with MUFG as the new controlling shareholders. While there are positive synergies as outlined in the preceding section, investors' concerns still remain.

At the FY2018 results briefing on February 20, 2019, a sell-side analyst raised concerns about MUFG's plans for Bank Danamon giving examples of Thailand's Bank of Ayudhya and Philippines' Security Bank Corporation where MUFG pushed the two banks towards corporate business and auto finance, but neglected the SME business growth. Bank Danamon tried to address these concerns:

All I can say is, in our initial discussions with MUFG, when we were discussing with them, they said very clearly why they like Danamon was because of Danamon's focus on real cookie-cutter, vanilla SME mortgage and Adira Finance (automotive finance) businesses. They appreciated the fact that, because we didn't have a (inaudible) in the large corporate segment, we had kind of stayed out of that. We only played in the commercial segment...So in so far as bank Danamon is concerned, right, we will continue to focus on our core businesses, which remains Adira, which remains SME, which remains mortgages, which remains commercial. As we've said, when we explored the Enterprise Banking, the large corporate route, per se, 100 basis points, 150 basis points over LIBOR or something or equivalent of JIBOR, that was not really our target segment in the first sense...The demand for our financial supply chain, I think we are one of the better performers in that area. And that is where we will make our money from. It will be the vanilla SME businesses, the vanilla commercial loans that these will entail. This is how we will perform going forward in future...So right now, we are focused only on growing Danamon the Danamon way with additional opportunities which will come our way through the MUFG support...I don't think that it's fair to say that, based on your observation that the other entities in Philippines -- you had named Philippines and Thailand. I'm not so familiar with their numbers, but based on the exchange we've been having so far, there was no question in my mind that particularly the Thai bank commissary has benefited significantly from MUFG's entry. If you look 5 years ago, Krungsri was not a big bank. Nobody talked about Krungsri when you talked about the Thai banks. Today, when they talk about the Thai banks, Krungsri features prominently as the 5th largest bank. So that is a big difference there. How they came to that position, I can't say because I didn't go into their numbers. But clearly MUFG brought value to them. The complement between us and MUFG is so obvious. They are not in the Commercial Banking and the small ticket business that we're in. They are in the big ticket business, they're in the wholesale banking, whereas, we're not into wholesale banking. So we don't have much duplication in that sense.

At the 1H2019 results briefing held on July 24, 2019, another sell-side analyst cited the example of Security Bank Corporation in the Philippines, which MUFG has a 20% stake, which saw an increase in consumer banking loans post-acquisition by MUFG. Bank Danamon sought to allay such concerns by highlighting that the focus of Bank Danamon post-MUFG acquisition is not that different from Bank Danamon pre-acquisition:

From a customer segment point of view, we have -- before MUFG came in been de-emphasizing Micro financing to a point that today, it's a very, very marginal business within Danamon. They've been investing in consumer and the small SME segment, and the other segment was really the co-Enterprise Banking, but largely is Commercial Banking...So the approach to banking for Danamon now will, therefore, not just be confined to Adira Finance, Consumer Banking, small SMEs, Commercial Banking. We have now ventured into the larger players in that sense that opens a door for us that spend down the line. I hope that's clear enough.

The concerns regarding a potential change to Bank Danamon's loans mix and financial profile post-MUFG acquisitions will not go away easily. For example, a larger share of SME loans relative to micro lending could potentially weaken loan quality and increase credit risks and Non-Performing Loans or NPLs. It will take time for Bank Danamon to prove to the market that the synergies with MUFG are real and Bank Danamon's focus on its core business segments will not change.

Funding Costs To Be Lowered With Benchmark Rate Cut

Bank Danamon is a beneficiary of the recent 25 basis points cut in benchmark interest rate cut to 5.75% by Bank Indonesia, the Indonesian central bank, on July 18, 2019. Bank Danamon believes its cost of funds will decline with the benchmark rate cut, as explained at the 1H2019 results briefing held on July 24, 2019.

We feel interest rates will probably start to drop interest rates, but slowly, just to test the market, maybe 25 basis points. But the expectation again is that a Central Bank may have at least 1, if not 2 more cuts through the year. So the expectation is we should start seeing cost of funds go down by 25 to 50 basis points. Suffice to say, it can't be repriced overnight. If we reprice them as a loan term, deposits roll off, but the trend looks very positive in terms of cost of funds for us... Term deposits, again, as I mentioned earlier, our term deposits in Indonesia are likely, most of them are 1 month, sometimes we have some 3 months, et cetera. So in that sense, we prefer to take lots more term deposits. And if you take the expensive ones, which are the ones which you can only get if you need to buffer short-term liquidity. So we call them expensive term deposits or premium term deposits...And we are hoping from third quarter onwards, one, interest rates will come down, two, the expensive term deposits were run off. So we expect to see positive impact from that. That's what I would say on term deposits.

As Bank Danamon continues to expand in the Enterprise Banking (Commercial and Corporate banking), it is faced with high-quality borrowers which demand lower interest rates aligned with their lower credit risks. In the past without the backing of a strong parent such as MUFG, Bank Danamon had to rely on competing for high-cost deposits to maintain funding liquidity. With the benchmark rate cut and MUFG as controlling shareholder, I expect pressures on Bank Danamon's funding cost to ease in the quarters to come.

Divestment Of Adira Insurance

In September 2018, it was announced that Bank Danamon is selling a 80% stake (retaining a 20% minority equity interest) in Adira Insurance, the sixth largest insurance company in Indonesia, to Zurich Insurance for IDR6.1 trillion, with completion expected in 4Q2019, pending regulatory approval. I estimate that Bank Danamon could possibly record an one-off disposal gain of approximately IDR3.7 trillion (calculated as difference between acquisition price and book value).

This could be positive for Bank Danamon either in the form of an increased book value per share lowering the P/B ratio (P/B ratio declines from 1.18 times to 1.08 times), or special dividends to reward shareholders in 2020 (dividend yield could increase from 2.8% to 4% assuming the half of the disposal gains are distributed equally over three years).

Valuation

Bank Danamon trades at 1.18 times P/B (versus historical 5-year average P/B of 1.2 times) and offers a 2.8% dividend yield, based on its share price of IDR5,025 as of August 1, 2019.

I arrive at a entry price of IDR4,278 pegged to 1.0 times P/B, taking into account potential integration issues post-MUFG-acquisition, potentially fewer-than-expected rate cuts in 2019 and 2020, and the fact that Bank Danamon has traded as low as 0.80 times P/B in the past five years.

Variant View

The risk factors for Bank Danamon include potential integration issues post-MUFG-acquisition, fewer-than-expected rate cuts for the remainder of 2019 and 2020, a delay or cancellation of the Adira Insurance disposal, and a larger-than-expected increase in NPLs (NPL ratio increased from 2.8% in 1Q2019 to 3.2% in 2Q2019).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.