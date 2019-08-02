Abercrombie & Fitch: The Irrationality Of It All

The Abercrombie punishment was obviously irrational. It's easy to show why.

Many retailers, Abercrombie & Fitch included, were slaughtered yesterday in response to a worsening of the U.S.-China trade war.

Yesterday, in my view, Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) reacted in an entirely irrational manner to the news that 10% tariffs could be placed in the remaining $300 billion of Chinese goods not yet taxed.

The reason for me saying that this reaction was irrational is very, very straightforward. Let me explain.

The Irrationality Of It All

Unlikely many other companies, we actually have a good grip on Abercrombie & Fitch’s exposure to the Chinese supplier chain. This comes from Q1 2019’s earnings call:

As a reminder, roughly 25% of merchandise received for source in China and imported to the U.S. in fiscal 2018 and we plan to be below 20% this year.

So there you have it, for FY2019 (the current year), Abercrombie & Fitch expects 20% of U.S. bound merchandise to be sourced from China.

Now, consider the following:

The proposed tariff rate is 10%.

The U.S. market represents ~64% of Abercrombie’s sales.

And the tariffs are only applied to COGS (Cost of Goods Sold). And not all of the COGS is actually merchandise. But even if it were, Abercrombie’s COGS is just 39.5% of revenues.

So putting it all together, the impact from these tariffs, if enacted, would be:

20% (exposure to Chinese suppliers) x 10% (tariff rate) x 64% (Abercrombie’s exposure to the U.S. market) x 39.5% (tariffs apply to COGS)

The answer to that equation is 0.5%. 0.5% of Abercrombie’s revenues. The current consensus revenues for Abercrombie & Fitch revenues is $3.66 billion. 0.5% of that is $18.5 million. That represents 5.6% of the net cash Abercrombie has. Or 5.7% of its EBITDA (estimated conservatively).

Already, we’re looking at a very small impact, wildly out of proportion to the stock movement. But then consider the following:

This impact wouldn’t be forever. That would imply no resolution ever for the trade war.

Abercrombie & Fitch could switch suppliers, thus further reducing the impact.

And obviously, the impact would hit all other retailers with China suppliers. Thus, the most likely outcome would be for the tariff to be passed on to consumers and the impact to be zero. Or, even weirder, for other apparel retailers to have an higher exposure than Abercrombie, thus actually making the whole thing a positive for Abercrombie.

Another Observation

It’s clear that the market chose to punish Abercrombie out of proportion. But it’s also clear the market punished other bricks and mortar retailers relatively irrationally as well. Why so?

Well, consider Wayfair (W). Wayfair might be selling stuff online, but the stuff it sells certainly comes from China as well – and in greater proportion than Abercrombie’s for sure. Yet, Wayfair was down just 1.2% on the day, even as it struggles financially.

Or consider Apple (AAPL). Easily, nearly 70% of Apple’s products sold in the U.S. will be sourced from China. Yet Apple was down only 2.2%, in spite of having more than triple Abercrombie’s exposure.

Conclusion

The market’s treatment of Abercrombie & Fitch stock on the news of a worsening of the trade war was deeply irrational.

The market’s relative treatment of many other stocks, considering their relative exposures, was irrational as well.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ANF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.